Librem, Arduino, Robotics and Other Devices

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 13th of November 2021 03:25:32 AM Filed under
Hardware
  • November Librem 5 update: Byzantium Released – Purism

    We are now testing preliminary SIP support in our calls app. This allows users to make and receive calls from a SIP provider over an internet connection.To test it out today, enter the full SIP address after setting up your account.

  • Ubuntu Blog: The‌ ‌State‌ ‌of‌ ‌Robotics‌ ‌-‌ ‌October‌ ‌2021‌ ‌

    October went fast, full of news and packed with interesting robotics applications. This month certainly doesn’t need an intro, so we will let the news take all your attention.    

  • 3.5-inch RK3399K SBC breaks out with mini-PCIe and dual M.2

    Kontron’s 3.5”-SBC-R39 board provides a 2.0GHz, hexa-core RK3399K with up to 4GB soldered LPDDR4, up to 32GB eMMC, 2x GbE, 5x USB, DP, HDMI 2.0, mini-PCIe, and M.2 B- and E-key slots.

    Rockchip’s RK3399 has been seen on several Pico-ITX boards based on Rockchip’s RK3399, such as IEI’s Hyper-RK39, and many smaller SBC’s such as the Orange Pi 4 and over a dozen others in our catalog of 150 Linux hacker boards. Now, Kontron has released what appears to be the first 3.5-inch model. The 146 x 105mm 3.5”-SBC-R39 offers a choice of standard RK3399 with dual 1.8GHz Cortex-A72 and 4x 1.4GHz Cortex-A53 cores or the RK3399K, which ups the clock to 2.0GHz and 1.6GHz, respectively. Kontron used the RK3399K on its fA3399 SMARC module.

  • Low-Cost Computer Gesture Control With An I2C Sensor | Hackaday

    Controlling your computer with a wave of the hand seems like something from science fiction, and for good reason. From Minority Report to Iron Man, we’ve seen plenty of famous actors controlling their high-tech computer systems by wildly gesticulating in the air. Meanwhile, we’re all stuck using keyboards and mice like a bunch of chumps.

    But it doesn’t have to be that way. As [Norbert Zare] demonstrates in his latest project, you can actually achieve some fairly impressive gesture control on your computer using a $10 USD PAJ7620U2 sensor. Well not just the sensor, of course. You need some way to convert the output from the I2C-enabled sensor into something your computer will understand, which is where the microcontroller comes in.

»

More in Tux Machines

Start of linked paragraph and character styles in Writer

Writer now has the start of linked character and paragraph styles. This improves DOCX compatibility, extends ODT and it’ll improve the style previews and the UI in the future, hopefully. Read more

Cassidy on GNOME, Themes, and More

Recently there’s been a lot of discussion within the open source desktop space about GNOME, LibAdwaita, and the future of “theming” on GTK-based platforms like GNOME and elementary OS. To help distill this information, Nick from The Linux Experiment interviewed elementary co-founder and CXO Cassidy James Blaede for his recent The FACTS about GNOME’s plans for THEMES video. Below are the questions provided by Nick and Cassidy’s answers, lightly edited for spelling, grammar, and formatting. We hope they help share a bit of perspective on this topic! Read more

Rugged outdoor net appliance offers 6x GbE, PoE, 5G, and WiFi-6

Lanner’s IP67 and MIL-STD-810G compliant “ISD-0370” 5G net appliance runs Linux on an up to 12-core Atom C3000 with up to 64GB DDR4, 64GB eMMC, and 3x M.2. USB, COM, and 6x GbE, including 2x with PoE, use M12 ports. Lanner announced its first IP67-rated, outdoor-ready network appliance. The ISD-0370 offers 6x GbE ports and M.2 slots for 5G, WiFi/BT, and an SSD. The ISD-0370 runs Linux on an Atom C3000. Other Lanner network appliances with this combination in include its compact NCA-1515, as well as its larger SFP-ready NCR-1510, both with 6x GbE. There is also a larger 8x GbE NCA-1515 with SFP, bypass, and extra security, among others. Read more

today's leftovers

  • Snapcraft offline mode – Build snaps while saving data

    As part of the snap creation cycle, the Snapcraft tool creates isolated build instances inside which all of the necessary work – download of sources, compilation, packaging, etc. – is done in a safe manner, without touching the host system. While there are many advantages to the use of the virtual machines (via Multipass) or containers (via LXD) for these tasks, the downside is a fairly liberal use of the network bandwidth to setup and configure the Snapcraft work environment. In some scenarios, you may be constrained in your available network throughput or data. To help with that, the latest build of Snapcraft comes with a new, experimental offline mode, designed to minimize the reliance on online sources, and allow you to continue working and building snaps even if you have no access to the network.

  • Top 5 Open-Source Project Management Tools for Linux

    Different project management software tools come in all shapes and sizes, vary in functionality and deployment models (SaaS or on-premises) but they are always used to collaborate and delegate tasks based on the needs of a team. No matter the size of the team and its field of activity, the goal remains the same – assigning project roles and responsibilities to team members, monitoring their progress, and managing the project budget to achieve some valuable results.

  • 16000 curl commmits [Ed: Daniel Stenberg has let Microsoft proprietary software manage his software, which is bad because GitHub is run by people from the NSA]

    Almost 14 months since I celebrated 15,000 commits in curl’s source code repository I have now passed 16,000 commits. My commit number 16,000 was a minor man page fix. The official gitstats page shows that I’ve committed changes on almost 4,600 separate days since the year 2000.

  • Odyssey 1.2 released

    Odyssey team is pleased to announce the release of Odyssey 1.2, a scalable multi-threaded connection pooler for PostgreSQL\GreenplumDB designed for the cloud.

  • PgBouncer 1.16.1 released

    PgBouncer 1.16.1 has been released. This is a minor release with a security fix.

  • Applying EU Open Source Policy in the United States

    As we reported previously, a study from the European Commission investigating the impact of open source software (OSS) and hardware estimated that a €1 billion investment in open source software resulted in an impact of between €65 and €95 billion on the European economy. The report also outlined extensive recommendations for enabling future EU growth of open source hardware and software. A recent article by Frank Nagle for the Brookings Institution further examines the study in terms of U.S. digital infrastructure and in light of the bipartisan infrastructure bill.

  • The future driving is software, the future of software is open source

    ith new entrants and incumbents enlivened by technology, competition is fierce in the auto industry. Yet, it’s how carmakers respond to the digitization, electrification and automation of how we move that will define whether they still exist in a decade’s time. Automakers can no longer afford to ignore the reality of CASE – Connected, Autonomous, Shared and Electric driving – and the way it’s already reengineering the competitor landscape. The pace of change is only going accelerate.

  • openSUSE Tumbleweed – Review of the week 2021/45 – Dominique a.k.a. DimStar (Dim*)

    Tumbleweed keeps being predictable when it comes to the update cadence. This week, we could publish 5 fully tested snapshots (1104, 1105, 1106, 1107, and 1110).

  • Reasons to use WSL2 on Windows 11.

    (From a joke I made on IRC. I bet I get banned from #windows on Libera Chat shortly.)

  • Forbes: ‘Desperate’ Microsoft Making It Harder To Switch Windows 11 Browser

