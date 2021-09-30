This “month” in Calligra #1
In the past years, Calligra has not been very active. Since a few months, we are trying to improve the situation and come back. We need great office suites. We need components we can reuse in our applications. We need a Plasma-mobile document viewer. This is what Calligra can be, this is what Calligra will be.
In order to show what is happening in the project, we will try to write monthly activity reports. Since it is the first one, it will convey the changes of the whole year.
The whole suite received huge code modernization. We were still using old constructions (especially old style connect) that are slower or less safe than new ones. Thanks to clazy and patience, a lot of these are gone now. We also started upgrading our minimum requirements in order to anticipate the future Qt 6 migration, with further upgrades in the pipe. As a side effect (and also some additional work), the compiler is complaining much less than before.
We also have some more specific changes in the various suite components, listed below.
Start of linked paragraph and character styles in Writer
Writer now has the start of linked character and paragraph styles. This improves DOCX compatibility, extends ODT and it’ll improve the style previews and the UI in the future, hopefully.
Cassidy on GNOME, Themes, and More
Recently there’s been a lot of discussion within the open source desktop space about GNOME, LibAdwaita, and the future of “theming” on GTK-based platforms like GNOME and elementary OS. To help distill this information, Nick from The Linux Experiment interviewed elementary co-founder and CXO Cassidy James Blaede for his recent The FACTS about GNOME’s plans for THEMES video. Below are the questions provided by Nick and Cassidy’s answers, lightly edited for spelling, grammar, and formatting. We hope they help share a bit of perspective on this topic!
Rugged outdoor net appliance offers 6x GbE, PoE, 5G, and WiFi-6
Lanner’s IP67 and MIL-STD-810G compliant “ISD-0370” 5G net appliance runs Linux on an up to 12-core Atom C3000 with up to 64GB DDR4, 64GB eMMC, and 3x M.2. USB, COM, and 6x GbE, including 2x with PoE, use M12 ports. Lanner announced its first IP67-rated, outdoor-ready network appliance. The ISD-0370 offers 6x GbE ports and M.2 slots for 5G, WiFi/BT, and an SSD. The ISD-0370 runs Linux on an Atom C3000. Other Lanner network appliances with this combination in include its compact NCA-1515, as well as its larger SFP-ready NCR-1510, both with 6x GbE. There is also a larger 8x GbE NCA-1515 with SFP, bypass, and extra security, among others.
today's leftovers
