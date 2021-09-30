today's howtos
Welcome to our tutorial on how to install Arkime (Moloch) Full Packet Capture tool on Debian. Arkime, formerly known as Moloch “is a large scale, open source, indexed packet capture and search system“.
Since the start of the pandemic, many companies have had to move a lot of their employees' work from office to remote settings, which in turn has brought on a need for workers to have secure and manageable desktops. To address this, one of the solutions companies have utilized is virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) technology, where the desktop is hosted securely in a datacenter and accessed via a client at a remote user's location.
VDI provides a wide range of clients that can be used: from zero or thin clients, to laptops and mobile devices running a VDI native client. Thin and zero clients are dedicated to only running the software to connect to remote desktops, while VDI native clients run as an application on top of Widows, Linux or other OSes.
Today we are looking at how to install FL Studio 20 on a Chromebook with Crossover 21. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
This tutorial will only work on Chromebooks with an Intel or AMD CPU (with Linux Apps Support) and not those with an ARM64 architecture CPU.
Blog post you’re reading right now is privately hosted on Raspberry PI 4 Kubernetes cluster with its data coming from NFS share and MariaDB on a Synology NAS. Purpose of this post is to serve as an ultimate guide on how to build a (prod ready) RPI k8s cluster and deploy WordPress CMS to it. Also don’t worry if you don’t have a Synology device, as I’ll explain how to use alternative solutions to achieve the same result in terms of storage and accessibility.
Object storage has by far the most simplistic interface out there, with no need for complicated SCSI drivers, HBA drivers, multipathing tools, or volume managers embedded into your Operating System. All you need to do is point your application at an HTTP endpoint, and use a simple set of verbs to describe what you want to do with a piece of data.
Do you want to PUT it somewhere for safekeeping? Do you want to GET it so that you can do some work with that piece of data? Or do you want to LIST the contents of your bucket?
Perhaps these three verbs are an oversimplification of what is possible with object storage, but this is loosely where cloud object storage began. It was an initiative to make storage more economical by removing proprietary technologies and creating a simple scalable storage solution, without the complexities of legacy technologies.
Uses of Object Storage
Firstly, when building a new application, you will need to build it with object storage in mind. Instead of relying on cluster-aware filesystems and quorum devices, the application will need to handle failover and data consistency itself to remain available during hardware failures. Alternatively, many off the shelf applications now have native deployment models for working with cloud native infrastructure, and most importantly with object storage. When your application has finished processing or creating a piece of data, it can be written to an object store for safekeeping, and can easily be retrieved as and when needed.
We can even use object storage buckets to trigger events. Imagine the scenario where you have a mobile app that uploads photos or video, and then some processing happens, before publication. Once a photo or video is uploaded to an object store, an event is triggered to let your application know that there is a new object to be processed. And once that object has been processed the output could be written to a bucket that triggers another job to push it to your Content Distribution Network (CDN).
Here's a description of how my monthly external backups are managed at a technical level. I didn't realise I hadn't written this all down anywhere yet.
Start of linked paragraph and character styles in Writer
Writer now has the start of linked character and paragraph styles. This improves DOCX compatibility, extends ODT and it’ll improve the style previews and the UI in the future, hopefully.
Cassidy on GNOME, Themes, and More
Recently there’s been a lot of discussion within the open source desktop space about GNOME, LibAdwaita, and the future of “theming” on GTK-based platforms like GNOME and elementary OS. To help distill this information, Nick from The Linux Experiment interviewed elementary co-founder and CXO Cassidy James Blaede for his recent The FACTS about GNOME’s plans for THEMES video.
Below are the questions provided by Nick and Cassidy’s answers, lightly edited for spelling, grammar, and formatting. We hope they help share a bit of perspective on this topic!
Rugged outdoor net appliance offers 6x GbE, PoE, 5G, and WiFi-6
Lanner’s IP67 and MIL-STD-810G compliant “ISD-0370” 5G net appliance runs Linux on an up to 12-core Atom C3000 with up to 64GB DDR4, 64GB eMMC, and 3x M.2. USB, COM, and 6x GbE, including 2x with PoE, use M12 ports.
Lanner announced its first IP67-rated, outdoor-ready network appliance. The ISD-0370 offers 6x GbE ports and M.2 slots for 5G, WiFi/BT, and an SSD.
The ISD-0370 runs Linux on an Atom C3000. Other Lanner network appliances with this combination in include its compact NCA-1515, as well as its larger SFP-ready NCR-1510, both with 6x GbE. There is also a larger 8x GbE NCA-1515 with SFP, bypass, and extra security, among others.
