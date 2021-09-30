today's howtos Install Arkime (Moloch) Full Packet Capture tool on Debian 11 - kifarunix.com Welcome to our tutorial on how to install Arkime (Moloch) Full Packet Capture tool on Debian. Arkime, formerly known as Moloch “is a large scale, open source, indexed packet capture and search system“.

Creating a Horizon Linux Client, Part 1: Installing Ubuntu 20 Server Since the start of the pandemic, many companies have had to move a lot of their employees' work from office to remote settings, which in turn has brought on a need for workers to have secure and manageable desktops. To address this, one of the solutions companies have utilized is virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) technology, where the desktop is hosted securely in a datacenter and accessed via a client at a remote user's location. VDI provides a wide range of clients that can be used: from zero or thin clients, to laptops and mobile devices running a VDI native client. Thin and zero clients are dedicated to only running the software to connect to remote desktops, while VDI native clients run as an application on top of Widows, Linux or other OSes.

How to install FL Studio 20 on a Chromebook with Crossover 21 Today we are looking at how to install FL Studio 20 on a Chromebook with Crossover 21. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below. This tutorial will only work on Chromebooks with an Intel or AMD CPU (with Linux Apps Support) and not those with an ARM64 architecture CPU.

wp-k8s: WordPress on privately hosted Kubernetes cluster (Raspberry Pi 4 + Synology) - FoolControl: Phear the penguin Blog post you’re reading right now is privately hosted on Raspberry PI 4 Kubernetes cluster with its data coming from NFS share and MariaDB on a Synology NAS. Purpose of this post is to serve as an ultimate guide on how to build a (prod ready) RPI k8s cluster and deploy WordPress CMS to it. Also don’t worry if you don’t have a Synology device, as I’ll explain how to use alternative solutions to achieve the same result in terms of storage and accessibility.

What is object storage? | Ubuntu Object storage has by far the most simplistic interface out there, with no need for complicated SCSI drivers, HBA drivers, multipathing tools, or volume managers embedded into your Operating System. All you need to do is point your application at an HTTP endpoint, and use a simple set of verbs to describe what you want to do with a piece of data. Do you want to PUT it somewhere for safekeeping? Do you want to GET it so that you can do some work with that piece of data? Or do you want to LIST the contents of your bucket? Perhaps these three verbs are an oversimplification of what is possible with object storage, but this is loosely where cloud object storage began. It was an initiative to make storage more economical by removing proprietary technologies and creating a simple scalable storage solution, without the complexities of legacy technologies. Uses of Object Storage Firstly, when building a new application, you will need to build it with object storage in mind. Instead of relying on cluster-aware filesystems and quorum devices, the application will need to handle failover and data consistency itself to remain available during hardware failures. Alternatively, many off the shelf applications now have native deployment models for working with cloud native infrastructure, and most importantly with object storage. When your application has finished processing or creating a piece of data, it can be written to an object store for safekeeping, and can easily be retrieved as and when needed. We can even use object storage buckets to trigger events. Imagine the scenario where you have a mobile app that uploads photos or video, and then some processing happens, before publication. Once a photo or video is uploaded to an object store, an event is triggered to let your application know that there is a new object to be processed. And once that object has been processed the output could be written to a bucket that triggers another job to push it to your Content Distribution Network (CDN).

jmtd → log → Frictionless external backups with systemd Here's a description of how my monthly external backups are managed at a technical level. I didn't realise I hadn't written this all down anywhere yet.

Start of linked paragraph and character styles in Writer Writer now has the start of linked character and paragraph styles. This improves DOCX compatibility, extends ODT and it’ll improve the style previews and the UI in the future, hopefully.