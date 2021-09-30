Fedora 35 Workstation Review - A World-Class Desktop with A Few Glitches
Fedora 35 released a while back. And we feel this is the right time to have a quick review of the Fedora 35 Workstation edition.
This “month” in Calligra #1
In the past years, Calligra has not been very active. Since a few months, we are trying to improve the situation and come back. We need great office suites. We need components we can reuse in our applications. We need a Plasma-mobile document viewer. This is what Calligra can be, this is what Calligra will be.
In order to show what is happening in the project, we will try to write monthly activity reports. Since it is the first one, it will convey the changes of the whole year.
The whole suite received huge code modernization. We were still using old constructions (especially old style connect) that are slower or less safe than new ones. Thanks to clazy and patience, a lot of these are gone now. We also started upgrading our minimum requirements in order to anticipate the future Qt 6 migration, with further upgrades in the pipe. As a side effect (and also some additional work), the compiler is complaining much less than before.
We also have some more specific changes in the various suite components, listed below.
Librem, Arduino, Robotics and Other Devices
We are now testing preliminary SIP support in our calls app. This allows users to make and receive calls from a SIP provider over an internet connection.To test it out today, enter the full SIP address after setting up your account.
October went fast, full of news and packed with interesting robotics applications. This month certainly doesn’t need an intro, so we will let the news take all your attention.
Kontron’s 3.5”-SBC-R39 board provides a 2.0GHz, hexa-core RK3399K with up to 4GB soldered LPDDR4, up to 32GB eMMC, 2x GbE, 5x USB, DP, HDMI 2.0, mini-PCIe, and M.2 B- and E-key slots.
Rockchip’s RK3399 has been seen on several Pico-ITX boards based on Rockchip’s RK3399, such as IEI’s Hyper-RK39, and many smaller SBC’s such as the Orange Pi 4 and over a dozen others in our catalog of 150 Linux hacker boards. Now, Kontron has released what appears to be the first 3.5-inch model. The 146 x 105mm 3.5”-SBC-R39 offers a choice of standard RK3399 with dual 1.8GHz Cortex-A72 and 4x 1.4GHz Cortex-A53 cores or the RK3399K, which ups the clock to 2.0GHz and 1.6GHz, respectively. Kontron used the RK3399K on its fA3399 SMARC module.
Controlling your computer with a wave of the hand seems like something from science fiction, and for good reason. From Minority Report to Iron Man, we’ve seen plenty of famous actors controlling their high-tech computer systems by wildly gesticulating in the air. Meanwhile, we’re all stuck using keyboards and mice like a bunch of chumps.
But it doesn’t have to be that way. As [Norbert Zare] demonstrates in his latest project, you can actually achieve some fairly impressive gesture control on your computer using a $10 USD PAJ7620U2 sensor. Well not just the sensor, of course. You need some way to convert the output from the I2C-enabled sensor into something your computer will understand, which is where the microcontroller comes in.
today's howtos
Welcome to our tutorial on how to install Arkime (Moloch) Full Packet Capture tool on Debian. Arkime, formerly known as Moloch “is a large scale, open source, indexed packet capture and search system“.
Since the start of the pandemic, many companies have had to move a lot of their employees' work from office to remote settings, which in turn has brought on a need for workers to have secure and manageable desktops. To address this, one of the solutions companies have utilized is virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) technology, where the desktop is hosted securely in a datacenter and accessed via a client at a remote user's location.
VDI provides a wide range of clients that can be used: from zero or thin clients, to laptops and mobile devices running a VDI native client. Thin and zero clients are dedicated to only running the software to connect to remote desktops, while VDI native clients run as an application on top of Widows, Linux or other OSes.
Today we are looking at how to install FL Studio 20 on a Chromebook with Crossover 21. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
This tutorial will only work on Chromebooks with an Intel or AMD CPU (with Linux Apps Support) and not those with an ARM64 architecture CPU.
Blog post you’re reading right now is privately hosted on Raspberry PI 4 Kubernetes cluster with its data coming from NFS share and MariaDB on a Synology NAS. Purpose of this post is to serve as an ultimate guide on how to build a (prod ready) RPI k8s cluster and deploy WordPress CMS to it. Also don’t worry if you don’t have a Synology device, as I’ll explain how to use alternative solutions to achieve the same result in terms of storage and accessibility.
Object storage has by far the most simplistic interface out there, with no need for complicated SCSI drivers, HBA drivers, multipathing tools, or volume managers embedded into your Operating System. All you need to do is point your application at an HTTP endpoint, and use a simple set of verbs to describe what you want to do with a piece of data.
Do you want to PUT it somewhere for safekeeping? Do you want to GET it so that you can do some work with that piece of data? Or do you want to LIST the contents of your bucket?
Perhaps these three verbs are an oversimplification of what is possible with object storage, but this is loosely where cloud object storage began. It was an initiative to make storage more economical by removing proprietary technologies and creating a simple scalable storage solution, without the complexities of legacy technologies.
Uses of Object Storage
Firstly, when building a new application, you will need to build it with object storage in mind. Instead of relying on cluster-aware filesystems and quorum devices, the application will need to handle failover and data consistency itself to remain available during hardware failures. Alternatively, many off the shelf applications now have native deployment models for working with cloud native infrastructure, and most importantly with object storage. When your application has finished processing or creating a piece of data, it can be written to an object store for safekeeping, and can easily be retrieved as and when needed.
We can even use object storage buckets to trigger events. Imagine the scenario where you have a mobile app that uploads photos or video, and then some processing happens, before publication. Once a photo or video is uploaded to an object store, an event is triggered to let your application know that there is a new object to be processed. And once that object has been processed the output could be written to a bucket that triggers another job to push it to your Content Distribution Network (CDN).
Here's a description of how my monthly external backups are managed at a technical level. I didn't realise I hadn't written this all down anywhere yet.
