News
This week in KDE: Primarily Centered Hamburgers

This week brings several exciting and long-awaited changes, including KHamburgerMenu in Okular, Primary Monitor on Wayland, and Centered window placement by default! Read on to find out the details... Keep in mind that this blog only covers the tip of the iceberg! Tons of KDE apps whose development I don’t have time to follow aren’t represented here, and I also don’t mention backend refactoring, improved test coverage, and other changes that are generally not user-facing. If you’re hungry for more, check out https://planet.kde.org/, where you can find blog posts by other KDE contributors detailing the work they’re doing. Read more

5 De-Googled Android-based Operating Systems to Free Your Smartphone from Google and other Big Tech

With the ever growing surveilling presence of advertisement giants like Google and Facebook on your personal and intimate devices like Phones and Tablets, it is time to deal with it. You might be wondering why should you install a different Android based OS on your phone than what is already included. Let me give you a few reasons... Read more

Fedora 35 Workstation Review - A World-Class Desktop with A Few Glitches

Fedora 35 released a while back. And we feel this is the right time to have a quick review of the Fedora 35 Workstation edition.  Read more

