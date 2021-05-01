Septor 2021.5

System upgrade from Debian Bullseye repos as of November 12, 2021 Update Linux kernel to 5.10.0.9 Update Tor Browser to 11.0 Update Thunderbird to 78.14.0-1 Update tor to 0.4.5.10-1

Today in Techrights

Tux Machines Turning 17.5 Soon

Coming Soon

: Tux Machines Turns 17.5 in About 3 Weeks From Now



Another special semi-anniversary

Back when we turned 17 we were still suffering DDOS-like issues, which crippled the site. We've since then written a program to mitigate these issues and on December 8th we turn 17.5, which is a special number. The twentieth birthday will be in 2024. █