Septor 2021.5
System upgrade from Debian Bullseye repos as of November 12, 2021
Update Linux kernel to 5.10.0.9
Update Tor Browser to 11.0
Update Thunderbird to 78.14.0-1
Update tor to 0.4.5.10-1
