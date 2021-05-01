Manjaro Linux, the best alternative to Windows to play on Linux
Windows 11 has been released, but the latest Microsoft system, far from meeting expectations, has ended up casting doubts due to its requirements and the problems that were initially detected with the AMD processors. Seeing that the Redmond giant is obsessed with putting up barriers, it may be time to start considering changing its technology for another that gives you more freedom.
When we talk about alternatives to Windows on compatible PCs, we always find the same option: Linux . And yes, this article is yet another one that invites you to replace Microsoft’s system with that of the penguin, but this time we are going to propose a distribution that can come in handy for those who are compulsive gamblers: Manjaro.
Manjaro is a fairly well-known distribution. Based on Arch Linux, it is also a rolling release , but contrary to the system from which it derives, Manjaro is very user-friendly, so much so that just installed it already brings everything you need to start using Steam.
