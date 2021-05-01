Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Top new features in Fedora Workstation 35

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 13th of November 2021 01:23:49 PM Filed under
GNU
Linux
Red Hat

Finally, the wait for the official release of Fedora Workstation 35 is over! The official stable release was made available for download after being pushed back to resolve some outstanding bugs.

The wait was definitely worth it! True to Fedora foundations of “First” & “Features,” the release includes the new GNOME 41, updated developer tools, new programming languages, new power management profiles, parental controls, and improvements in the management of other third-party apps. The release cycle also includes Fedora Kinoite, a new edition based on Fedora Silverblue’s OSTree technologies. In addition, the edition features the KDE Plasma desktop.

This article is a description of the new features and improvements in Fedora Linux 35.

Read more

»

More in Tux Machines

Septor 2021.5

System upgrade from Debian Bullseye repos as of November 12, 2021 Update Linux kernel to 5.10.0.9 Update Tor Browser to 11.0 Update Thunderbird to 78.14.0-1 Update tor to 0.4.5.10-1 Read more

Today in Techrights

Tux Machines Turning 17.5 Soon

In Short: Coming Soon: Tux Machines Turns 17.5 in About 3 Weeks From Now

Surprise anime guy: Tux Machines Turning 17.5 Soon
Another special semi-anniversary

Back when we turned 17 we were still suffering DDOS-like issues, which crippled the site. We've since then written a program to mitigate these issues and on December 8th we turn 17.5, which is a special number. The twentieth birthday will be in 2024.

Android Leftovers

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6