How to rebase to Fedora Linux 35 on Silverblue
Fedora Silverblue is an operating system for your desktop built on Fedora Linux. It’s excellent for daily use, development, and container-based workflows. It offers numerous advantages such as being able to roll back in case of any problems. If you want to update or rebase to Fedora Linux 35 on your Fedora Silverblue system, this article tells you how. It not only shows you what to do, but also how to revert things if something unforeseen happens.
How to install and Configure Mariadb in Fedora 35
MariaDB is an open-source one of the most popular relational database management system (RDBMS) that is a highly compatible drop-in replacement of MySQL. It is built upon the values of performance, stability, and openness, and MariaDB Foundation ensures contributions will be accepted on technical merit.
MariaDB was developed as a software fork of MySQL in 2009 in response to Oracle’s acquisition of MySQL. MariaDB intends to remain free and open-source software under the GNU General Public License. It is part of most cloud offerings and the default in most Linux distributions.
In this guide we will learn how to install and configure MariaDB in Fedora 35 Server/Workstation.
How To Install FreeIPA Client on Fedora 35
In this article, we will learn how to install and configure freeipa client on Fedora 35.
This integrations allow a System Administrator to conveniently configure the server centrally, on the FreeIPA server. When a management command is executed on the Client machine, the FreeIPA client sends it to the server where it is executed.
How to Install Microsoft Edge Browser on openSUSE Leap 15 - LinuxCapable
openSUSE users currently, by default, are only limited to the Firefox Internet Browser. However, many alternatives can be installed. Microsoft Edge is one alternative that has been in development for over a year and has been getting quite a lot of good reviews amongst many Linux distribution communities and maybe an alternative compared to just switching to Google Chrome.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Microsoft Edge on openSUSE 15 Leap.
How to Find Which Package a File Belongs in Linux
Linux package is a compressed file archive that contains all files belonging to specific applications. In some situations, you may need to find the package name belonging to a file.
In this tutorial, we learn how to find which package a file belongs to in the Linux system.
How To Install TaskBoard on Debian 11 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install TaskBoard on Debian 11. For those of you who didn’t know, TaskBoard is a free, open-source, PHP-based, and self-hosted scheduling application that helps users to keep track of their important tasks. It provides a simple and user-friendly web interface for managing all your tasks. It is used by teams or organizations to represent work and its path towards completion.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of TaskBoard on a Debian 11 (Bullseye).
How to configure FreeIPA Replication on Rocky Linux/Alma Linux/Centos 8 – Citizix
In this guide we will learn how to configure FreeIPA replication on Rocky Linux 8. This guide will also work for RHEL 8 derivatives like Alma Linux or Centos 8 or Oracle Linux 8.
A replica is a clone of a specific FreeIPA server. The server and replica share the same internal information about users, machines, certificates, and configured policies. These data are copied from the server to the replica in a process called replication. The two Directory Server instances used by an FreeIPA server — the Directory Server instance used by the FreeIPA server as a data store and the Directory Server instance used by the Dogtag Certificate System to store certificate information — are replicated over to corresponding consumer Directory Server instances used by the FreeIPA replica.
Programming/Development and Standards
Security Leftovers
DRM and Valve/Steam Games
Top 10 Best Ubuntu Terminal Themes and Color Schemes
In Ubuntu and other Debian-based distributions, the terminal shell is also known as the GNOME terminal, which was built under the original Gnome project. The terminal shell is written in the C programming language that can interact with the hardware and the kernel. Most Linux users keep using the default terminal shell with the original screen, scheme, and settings forever like they actually don’t want to make their Ubuntu look fashionable. However, as Ubuntu is a free and open-source OS, it totally allows you to customize the Ubuntu terminal settings with new themes, screens, fonts, styles, and other settings. Updating the terminal doesn’t only make the shell good-looking, but it can also help you to be more productive.
