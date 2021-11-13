Programming/Development and Standards
I created a very basic calculator using wxGlade and the Wx Perl module on CPAN.
Pseudocode quality correlates with project quality. The key to good pseudocode is getting as granular as possible. This is called “decomposition.”
To understand, let’s take a real-world example: if someone instructed you to cook a pot of spaghetti, you’d probably know what to do from past experience. When we think about it, however, this task is composed of about a dozen assumed steps. You need to get a packet of pasta, get a pot big enough for it, fill the pot with water…you get the idea.
When composing pseudocode, you must break your process down into these small, seemingly obvious steps. That’s because you’re doing something new and complex instead of habitual and simple. Once you decompose your process into its smallest parts, your granularity is just right.
There is a syntactic element that should be addressed, too.
Each one of your atomic steps should have its own line. Also, make your conditional and looping steps stand out. Typically, this is done using indentation.
For conditional statements, put the condition to be tested on the same level of indentation as the line above (unless it’s a loop or another conditional statement), and indent each step to be taken on satisfying that condition underneath it.
For looping statements, put the condition under which the loop iterates on the same level of indentation as the line above (unless it’s a conditional statement or another loop), and indent each step to be executed per iteration underneath it.
I still remember the RFC number off the top of my head for the first multipart formdata spec that I implemented support for in curl. Added to curl in version 5.0, December 1998. RFC 1867.
Multipart formdata is the name of the syntax for how HTTP clients send data in a HTTP POST when they want to send binary content and multiple fields. Perhaps the most common use case for users is when uploading a file or an image with a browser to a website. This is also what you fire off with curl’s -F command line option.
RFC 1867 was published in November 1995 and it has subsequently been updated several times. The most recent incarnation for this spec is now known as RFC 7578, published in July 2015. Twenty years of history, experiences and minor adjustments. How do they affect us?
I admit to having dozed off a little at the wheel and I hadn’t really paid attention to the little tweaks that slowly had been happening in the multipart formata world until Ryan Sleevi woke me up.
AV1 is a high-efficiency, open-source video codec format that has a royalty-free license from Alliance of Open Media (AOMedia). Netflix is a founding member of AOMedia and one of its key contributors to its development of AV1. It began delivering AV1 in 2020 to its Android mobile app, which delivered improved viewing experiences for its members.
Security Leftovers
An email marketing company claiming to hold details on a million UK teachers and school admin personnel was potentially exposing those to the public internet thanks to a misconfigured error page on its website.
Not only that, but the Schools Marketing Company (SMC) seemingly dismissed the findings of the infosec company which spotted the flaw when the infoseccers tried to draw its attention to the problem.
An email shown to The Register by Pen Test Partners, described by the firm's consultant Andrew Tierney as "the most arrogant response I've ever had to a disclosure," said the company wasn't interested in hearing about the vulnerability.
Labour's main website at labour[.]org[.]uk appears to be a WordPress CMS running a custom frontend theme built by an American company called Wide Eye Creative. We have asked Wide Eye whether it has suffered a cyber attack within the last month and will update this article if we hear back from the firm.
We have also asked Nationbuilder, a popular vertically integrated website and political campaigning tool, whether it suffered any data breach affecting Labour members' data within the last month.
Palo Alto Networks' Unit 42 research team has said criminals using tools accompanied by Chinese instructions gained access to high-interest networks and stole passwords after exploiting at least 370 password management services in the US.
"As early as September 17 the actor leveraged leased infrastructure in the United States to scan hundreds of vulnerable organizations across the internet," wrote Unit 42. "Subsequently, exploitation attempts began on Sept. 22 and likely continued into early October."
In a major ransomware bust US and European authorities on Monday announced separate but related indictments and arrests linked to extortionware attacks on IT service provider Kaseya and other firms.
Cybersecurity researchers on Tuesday disclosed 14 critical vulnerabilities in the BusyBox Linux utility that could be exploited to result in a denial-of-service (DoS) condition and, in select cases, even lead to information leaks and remote code execution.
The security weaknesses, tracked from CVE-2021-42373 through CVE-2021-42386, affect multiple versions of the tool ranging from 1.16-1.33.1, DevOps company JFrog and industrial cybersecurity company Claroty said in a joint report.
Dubbed "the Swiss Army Knife of Embedded Linux," BusyBox is a widely used software suite combining a variety of common Unix utilities or applets (e.g., cp, ls, grep) into a single executable file that can run on Linux systems such as programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), and remote terminal units (RTUs).
DRM and Valve/Steam Games
We were just discussing how Denuvo's inability to renew one of its domains suddenly prevented lots of paying customers from playing several of their paid-for video games. While we can laugh at Denuvo's ineptitude, the real point in all of that is once again how DRM in video games tends to prevent nothing when it comes to piracy, yet paying customers tend to get impacted for a variety of reasons. DRM, in other words, almost universally functions to punish paying customers, which is stupid.
At this point we’ve sent hundreds of dev-kits out to developers around the world, and are still shipping out more - but we unfortunately will be unable to serve the entire Steam developer community. There are ways around this though, and it is possible to develop for Steam Deck without a dev-kit, with the hardware you have available to you.
As an aside, the dev-kits that we are sending out are just prototypes of retail units. There isn’t anything special or different about them, no extra hardware or software that make them easier to develop for. So you really can just use available hardware to get a pretty accurate idea of how your game will run on Steam Deck. So let’s go through testing methods point-by-point using the main items our Deck Verified testers will be looking for.
Unfortunately the same supply chain shortages that led Valve to push back the ship date for Steam Deck customers means that dev kits are in short supply. So the company has released some suggestions for developers that want to test their games on similar hardware either by using their own computer or assembling one with an AMD Ryzen processor, Radeon Vega graphics, and Arch Linux-based software.
A fresh Proton release is coming up with Proton 6.3-8 now seeing a Release Candidate ready for more people to test and report issues on.
Top 10 Best Ubuntu Terminal Themes and Color Schemes
In Ubuntu and other Debian-based distributions, the terminal shell is also known as the GNOME terminal, which was built under the original Gnome project. The terminal shell is written in the C programming language that can interact with the hardware and the kernel. Most Linux users keep using the default terminal shell with the original screen, scheme, and settings forever like they actually don’t want to make their Ubuntu look fashionable. However, as Ubuntu is a free and open-source OS, it totally allows you to customize the Ubuntu terminal settings with new themes, screens, fonts, styles, and other settings. Updating the terminal doesn’t only make the shell good-looking, but it can also help you to be more productive.
