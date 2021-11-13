Security Leftovers
Native Tribal Casinos Taking Millions in Ransomware Losses
Schools email marketing firm fixes database login leak • The Register
An email marketing company claiming to hold details on a million UK teachers and school admin personnel was potentially exposing those to the public internet thanks to a misconfigured error page on its website.
Not only that, but the Schools Marketing Company (SMC) seemingly dismissed the findings of the infosec company which spotted the flaw when the infoseccers tried to draw its attention to the problem.
An email shown to The Register by Pen Test Partners, described by the firm's consultant Andrew Tierney as "the most arrogant response I've ever had to a disclosure," said the company wasn't interested in hearing about the vulnerability.
Mystery deepens over Labour Party data breach amid silence • The Register
Labour's main website at labour[.]org[.]uk appears to be a WordPress CMS running a custom frontend theme built by an American company called Wide Eye Creative. We have asked Wide Eye whether it has suffered a cyber attack within the last month and will update this article if we hear back from the firm.
We have also asked Nationbuilder, a popular vertically integrated website and political campaigning tool, whether it suffered any data breach affecting Labour members' data within the last month.
ManageEngine service vulnerability exploited – again • The Register
Palo Alto Networks' Unit 42 research team has said criminals using tools accompanied by Chinese instructions gained access to high-interest networks and stole passwords after exploiting at least 370 password management services in the US.
"As early as September 17 the actor leveraged leased infrastructure in the United States to scan hundreds of vulnerable organizations across the internet," wrote Unit 42. "Subsequently, exploitation attempts began on Sept. 22 and likely continued into early October."
Ukrainian cuffed, faces extradition to US for allegedly orchestrating Kaseya ransomware infection [Ed: This impacts Microsoft Windows, but you would not know this is you read The Register]
In a major ransomware bust US and European authorities on Monday announced separate but related indictments and arrests linked to extortionware attacks on IT service provider Kaseya and other firms.
14 New Security Flaws Found in BusyBox Linux Utility for Embedded Devices
Cybersecurity researchers on Tuesday disclosed 14 critical vulnerabilities in the BusyBox Linux utility that could be exploited to result in a denial-of-service (DoS) condition and, in select cases, even lead to information leaks and remote code execution.
The security weaknesses, tracked from CVE-2021-42373 through CVE-2021-42386, affect multiple versions of the tool ranging from 1.16-1.33.1, DevOps company JFrog and industrial cybersecurity company Claroty said in a joint report.
Dubbed "the Swiss Army Knife of Embedded Linux," BusyBox is a widely used software suite combining a variety of common Unix utilities or applets (e.g., cp, ls, grep) into a single executable file that can run on Linux systems such as programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), and remote terminal units (RTUs).
Programming/Development and Standards
Security Leftovers
DRM and Valve/Steam Games
Top 10 Best Ubuntu Terminal Themes and Color Schemes
In Ubuntu and other Debian-based distributions, the terminal shell is also known as the GNOME terminal, which was built under the original Gnome project. The terminal shell is written in the C programming language that can interact with the hardware and the kernel. Most Linux users keep using the default terminal shell with the original screen, scheme, and settings forever like they actually don’t want to make their Ubuntu look fashionable. However, as Ubuntu is a free and open-source OS, it totally allows you to customize the Ubuntu terminal settings with new themes, screens, fonts, styles, and other settings. Updating the terminal doesn’t only make the shell good-looking, but it can also help you to be more productive.
