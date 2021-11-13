Programming/Development and Standards I made a calculator I created a very basic calculator using wxGlade and the Wx Perl module on CPAN.

Computers Use Processes, So Should You - LinuxInsider Pseudocode quality correlates with project quality. The key to good pseudocode is getting as granular as possible. This is called “decomposition.” To understand, let’s take a real-world example: if someone instructed you to cook a pot of spaghetti, you’d probably know what to do from past experience. When we think about it, however, this task is composed of about a dozen assumed steps. You need to get a packet of pasta, get a pot big enough for it, fill the pot with water…you get the idea. When composing pseudocode, you must break your process down into these small, seemingly obvious steps. That’s because you’re doing something new and complex instead of habitual and simple. Once you decompose your process into its smallest parts, your granularity is just right. There is a syntactic element that should be addressed, too. Each one of your atomic steps should have its own line. Also, make your conditional and looping steps stand out. Typically, this is done using indentation. For conditional statements, put the condition to be tested on the same level of indentation as the line above (unless it’s a loop or another conditional statement), and indent each step to be taken on satisfying that condition underneath it. For looping statements, put the condition under which the loop iterates on the same level of indentation as the line above (unless it’s a conditional statement or another loop), and indent each step to be executed per iteration underneath it.

Fun multipart/form-data inconsistencies I still remember the RFC number off the top of my head for the first multipart formdata spec that I implemented support for in curl. Added to curl in version 5.0, December 1998. RFC 1867. Multipart formdata is the name of the syntax for how HTTP clients send data in a HTTP POST when they want to send binary content and multiple fields. Perhaps the most common use case for users is when uploading a file or an image with a browser to a website. This is also what you fire off with curl’s -F command line option. RFC 1867 was published in November 1995 and it has subsequently been updated several times. The most recent incarnation for this spec is now known as RFC 7578, published in July 2015. Twenty years of history, experiences and minor adjustments. How do they affect us? I admit to having dozed off a little at the wheel and I hadn’t really paid attention to the little tweaks that slowly had been happening in the multipart formata world until Ryan Sleevi woke me up.

Netflix Expands Support For Open Source AV1 Codec To Deliver Better Quality Video For These TVs AV1 is a high-efficiency, open-source video codec format that has a royalty-free license from Alliance of Open Media (AOMedia). Netflix is a founding member of AOMedia and one of its key contributors to its development of AV1. It began delivering AV1 in 2020 to its Android mobile app, which delivered improved viewing experiences for its members.

Security Leftovers Native Tribal Casinos Taking Millions in Ransomware Losses

Schools email marketing firm fixes database login leak • The Register An email marketing company claiming to hold details on a million UK teachers and school admin personnel was potentially exposing those to the public internet thanks to a misconfigured error page on its website. Not only that, but the Schools Marketing Company (SMC) seemingly dismissed the findings of the infosec company which spotted the flaw when the infoseccers tried to draw its attention to the problem. An email shown to The Register by Pen Test Partners, described by the firm's consultant Andrew Tierney as "the most arrogant response I've ever had to a disclosure," said the company wasn't interested in hearing about the vulnerability.

Mystery deepens over Labour Party data breach amid silence • The Register Labour's main website at labour[.]org[.]uk appears to be a WordPress CMS running a custom frontend theme built by an American company called Wide Eye Creative. We have asked Wide Eye whether it has suffered a cyber attack within the last month and will update this article if we hear back from the firm. We have also asked Nationbuilder, a popular vertically integrated website and political campaigning tool, whether it suffered any data breach affecting Labour members' data within the last month.

ManageEngine service vulnerability exploited – again • The Register Palo Alto Networks' Unit 42 research team has said criminals using tools accompanied by Chinese instructions gained access to high-interest networks and stole passwords after exploiting at least 370 password management services in the US. "As early as September 17 the actor leveraged leased infrastructure in the United States to scan hundreds of vulnerable organizations across the internet," wrote Unit 42. "Subsequently, exploitation attempts began on Sept. 22 and likely continued into early October."

Ukrainian cuffed, faces extradition to US for allegedly orchestrating Kaseya ransomware infection [Ed: This impacts Microsoft Windows, but you would not know this is you read The Register] In a major ransomware bust US and European authorities on Monday announced separate but related indictments and arrests linked to extortionware attacks on IT service provider Kaseya and other firms.

14 New Security Flaws Found in BusyBox Linux Utility for Embedded Devices Cybersecurity researchers on Tuesday disclosed 14 critical vulnerabilities in the BusyBox Linux utility that could be exploited to result in a denial-of-service (DoS) condition and, in select cases, even lead to information leaks and remote code execution. The security weaknesses, tracked from CVE-2021-42373 through CVE-2021-42386, affect multiple versions of the tool ranging from 1.16-1.33.1, DevOps company JFrog and industrial cybersecurity company Claroty said in a joint report. Dubbed "the Swiss Army Knife of Embedded Linux," BusyBox is a widely used software suite combining a variety of common Unix utilities or applets (e.g., cp, ls, grep) into a single executable file that can run on Linux systems such as programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), and remote terminal units (RTUs).