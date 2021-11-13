Remembering Aaron Swartz (Aaron Swartz Day) and Open Access/Content
This year’s Aaron Swartz Day and International Hackathon will be virtual – and streamed on YouTube.
Date: November 13, 2021
Time: 10 am – 6pm PST
Remembering Aaron Swartz: Aaron Swartz Day 2021
Aaron Swartz was a digital rights champion who believed deeply in keeping the internet open. EFF was honored to call him an ally and friend. His life was cut short in 2013, after federal prosecutors charged him under the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act (CFAA) for systematically downloading academic journal articles from the online database JSTOR. With the threat of a long and unjust sentence before him, Aaron died by suicide at the age of 26.
He would have turned 35 this year, on November 8.
Aaron's death laid bare how federal prosecutors have abused the CFAA by wielding it to levy heavy penalties for any behavior they don't like that happens to involve a computer, rather than stopping malicious computer break-ins. EFF has continued to fight its misuses, including filing a brief in a recent Supreme Court case, Van Buren v. United States, in support of computer security researchers. In a victory for all internet users, the court recognized the danger of applying this law too broadly, and rejected the U.S. government's broad interpretation of it.
420 ways to teach “Pigs For The Ancestors”
Pigs for the Ancestors is an iconic ethnography, taught for decades in introductory courses and graduate seminars alike. Rapport’s theoretical ambition, the richness of highland PNG life, the detail in the ethnography — it all works together to produce an ethnography whose life has exceeded its sell-by date for decades. And now, the University of California San Diego provides 420 new ways to teach it: a massive, open access collection of 420 photos taken by Roy Rappaport across the course of his career.
Roy Rappaport Collection
Photographs and sound recordings taken by American anthropologist, Roy A. Rappaport (b. 1926 - d. 1997), documenting research in the highlands of Papua New Guinea, where he studied the social life, rituals and ecology of the Maring-speaking people, particularly those belonging to the Tsembaga clan cluster living in the Simbai Valley of Madang Province. The photographs include agricultural practices, material culture such as house and bridge-building, and a year-long ritual cycle. Pig sacrifices, dance and music, ceremonial exchange, and elaborate feather headdresses and wigs are among the topics portrayed. Also included are photographs taken in the Adelbert Range of Madang Province, and images created in the context of archaeological work in 1960 in French Polynesia, particularly on Moorea and Tahiti.
The sound recordings were made during his fieldwork and are arranged in two groups. A) Reel-to-Reel: 16 recordings made during Rappaport's 1962-1963 fieldwork in New Guinea documenting linguistic exercises, Maring dialogue, recording instructions, chanting, drumming, and singing. Audio Cassettes: 29 cassette tapes recorded during Rappaport's 1981-1982 fieldwork in New Guinea. These tapes document court cases, religious ceremonies, popular songs, and interviews. The sound recordings were digitized through support by a Recordings at Risk grant from the Council on Library and Information Resources (CLIR). The grant program is made possible by funding from The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. Sound recordings are available upon request and registration.
In Ubuntu and other Debian-based distributions, the terminal shell is also known as the GNOME terminal, which was built under the original Gnome project. The terminal shell is written in the C programming language that can interact with the hardware and the kernel. Most Linux users keep using the default terminal shell with the original screen, scheme, and settings forever like they actually don’t want to make their Ubuntu look fashionable. However, as Ubuntu is a free and open-source OS, it totally allows you to customize the Ubuntu terminal settings with new themes, screens, fonts, styles, and other settings. Updating the terminal doesn’t only make the shell good-looking, but it can also help you to be more productive.
