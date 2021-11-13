Remembering Aaron Swartz (Aaron Swartz Day) and Open Access/Content This year’s Aaron Swartz Day and International Hackathon will be virtual – and streamed on YouTube. Date: November 13, 2021

Time: 10 am – 6pm PST

Remembering Aaron Swartz: Aaron Swartz Day 2021 Aaron Swartz was a digital rights champion who believed deeply in keeping the internet open. EFF was honored to call him an ally and friend. His life was cut short in 2013, after federal prosecutors charged him under the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act (CFAA) for systematically downloading academic journal articles from the online database JSTOR. With the threat of a long and unjust sentence before him, Aaron died by suicide at the age of 26. He would have turned 35 this year, on November 8. Aaron's death laid bare how federal prosecutors have abused the CFAA by wielding it to levy heavy penalties for any behavior they don't like that happens to involve a computer, rather than stopping malicious computer break-ins. EFF has continued to fight its misuses, including filing a brief in a recent Supreme Court case, Van Buren v. United States, in support of computer security researchers. In a victory for all internet users, the court recognized the danger of applying this law too broadly, and rejected the U.S. government's broad interpretation of it.

420 ways to teach “Pigs For The Ancestors” Pigs for the Ancestors is an iconic ethnography, taught for decades in introductory courses and graduate seminars alike. Rapport’s theoretical ambition, the richness of highland PNG life, the detail in the ethnography — it all works together to produce an ethnography whose life has exceeded its sell-by date for decades. And now, the University of California San Diego provides 420 new ways to teach it: a massive, open access collection of 420 photos taken by Roy Rappaport across the course of his career.

Roy Rappaport Collection Photographs and sound recordings taken by American anthropologist, Roy A. Rappaport (b. 1926 - d. 1997), documenting research in the highlands of Papua New Guinea, where he studied the social life, rituals and ecology of the Maring-speaking people, particularly those belonging to the Tsembaga clan cluster living in the Simbai Valley of Madang Province. The photographs include agricultural practices, material culture such as house and bridge-building, and a year-long ritual cycle. Pig sacrifices, dance and music, ceremonial exchange, and elaborate feather headdresses and wigs are among the topics portrayed. Also included are photographs taken in the Adelbert Range of Madang Province, and images created in the context of archaeological work in 1960 in French Polynesia, particularly on Moorea and Tahiti. The sound recordings were made during his fieldwork and are arranged in two groups. A) Reel-to-Reel: 16 recordings made during Rappaport's 1962-1963 fieldwork in New Guinea documenting linguistic exercises, Maring dialogue, recording instructions, chanting, drumming, and singing. B) Audio Cassettes: 29 cassette tapes recorded during Rappaport's 1981-1982 fieldwork in New Guinea. These tapes document court cases, religious ceremonies, popular songs, and interviews. The sound recordings were digitized through support by a Recordings at Risk grant from the Council on Library and Information Resources (CLIR). The grant program is made possible by funding from The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. Sound recordings are available upon request and registration.

Programming/Development and Standards I made a calculator I created a very basic calculator using wxGlade and the Wx Perl module on CPAN.

Computers Use Processes, So Should You - LinuxInsider Pseudocode quality correlates with project quality. The key to good pseudocode is getting as granular as possible. This is called “decomposition.” To understand, let’s take a real-world example: if someone instructed you to cook a pot of spaghetti, you’d probably know what to do from past experience. When we think about it, however, this task is composed of about a dozen assumed steps. You need to get a packet of pasta, get a pot big enough for it, fill the pot with water…you get the idea. When composing pseudocode, you must break your process down into these small, seemingly obvious steps. That’s because you’re doing something new and complex instead of habitual and simple. Once you decompose your process into its smallest parts, your granularity is just right. There is a syntactic element that should be addressed, too. Each one of your atomic steps should have its own line. Also, make your conditional and looping steps stand out. Typically, this is done using indentation. For conditional statements, put the condition to be tested on the same level of indentation as the line above (unless it’s a loop or another conditional statement), and indent each step to be taken on satisfying that condition underneath it. For looping statements, put the condition under which the loop iterates on the same level of indentation as the line above (unless it’s a conditional statement or another loop), and indent each step to be executed per iteration underneath it.

Fun multipart/form-data inconsistencies I still remember the RFC number off the top of my head for the first multipart formdata spec that I implemented support for in curl. Added to curl in version 5.0, December 1998. RFC 1867. Multipart formdata is the name of the syntax for how HTTP clients send data in a HTTP POST when they want to send binary content and multiple fields. Perhaps the most common use case for users is when uploading a file or an image with a browser to a website. This is also what you fire off with curl’s -F command line option. RFC 1867 was published in November 1995 and it has subsequently been updated several times. The most recent incarnation for this spec is now known as RFC 7578, published in July 2015. Twenty years of history, experiences and minor adjustments. How do they affect us? I admit to having dozed off a little at the wheel and I hadn’t really paid attention to the little tweaks that slowly had been happening in the multipart formata world until Ryan Sleevi woke me up.

Netflix Expands Support For Open Source AV1 Codec To Deliver Better Quality Video For These TVs AV1 is a high-efficiency, open-source video codec format that has a royalty-free license from Alliance of Open Media (AOMedia). Netflix is a founding member of AOMedia and one of its key contributors to its development of AV1. It began delivering AV1 in 2020 to its Android mobile app, which delivered improved viewing experiences for its members.