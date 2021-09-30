Best Linux Distros For Students
Being a student means dealing with a wide range of assignments along with managing other aspects of life. To have your life sorted out as a student, it is crucial to have a decent laptop and an excellent operating system. Hence, we've put together some best Linux Distros to choose from.

Another notable educational Linux distro is the AcademiX GNU/ Linux, specially designed for teaching purposes. Academix GNU / contains many programs with free licenses for primary education in higher education and several utility programs to offer. A significant aspect of this OS is that it works perfectly all right with old and low-power hardware computers. An ultra-high graphic quality with low resource consumption is guaranteed. The intuitive interface allows teachers to navigate smoothly and effectively. The user-friendly outlook of the OS prioritizes teaching subjects like mathematics, statistics, geography, chemistry, physics, and electronics. Moreover, creative and multimedia graphics, office, music, audio and video editing, programming, and other areas of study are accompanied by interactive virtual laboratories.
Indeed, all of these operating systems are good to use and suitable for students. So, go through their features carefully and select the one that suits you the best. Having an appropriate operating system is sure to enhance your digital experience.
Best Linux Distros For Students
