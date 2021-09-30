Being a student means dealing with a wide range of assignments along with managing other aspects of life. To have your life sorted out as a student, it is crucial to have a decent laptop and an excellent operating system. Hence, we've put together some best Linux Distros to choose from. [...] Another notable educational Linux distro is the AcademiX GNU/ Linux, specially designed for teaching purposes. Academix GNU / contains many programs with free licenses for primary education in higher education and several utility programs to offer. A significant aspect of this OS is that it works perfectly all right with old and low-power hardware computers. An ultra-high graphic quality with low resource consumption is guaranteed. The intuitive interface allows teachers to navigate smoothly and effectively. The user-friendly outlook of the OS prioritizes teaching subjects like mathematics, statistics, geography, chemistry, physics, and electronics. Moreover, creative and multimedia graphics, office, music, audio and video editing, programming, and other areas of study are accompanied by interactive virtual laboratories. Indeed, all of these operating systems are good to use and suitable for students. So, go through their features carefully and select the one that suits you the best. Having an appropriate operating system is sure to enhance your digital experience.

Software developers need all the help possible. One useful tool is a documentation browser. In fact, they can sometimes be a life changer. What makes a good API documentation browser? Things like a huge range of docsets at your fingertips, offline browsing support for HiDPI displays, in-page search tool, good font selection, and smooth scrolling. And extras like fuzzy search functionality help make the process even slicker. The cream of the software makes reading and searching reference documentation fast, easy and enjoyable. Here’s our verdict captured in one of our legendary ratings chart. We only recommend free and open source software.

Games: The Steam Deck Conference, DXVK-NVAPI 0.5 Released Here's some of what we've learned about the Steam Deck | GamingOnLinux We're getting more and more excited about the Steam Deck, even though Valve has delayed it at least until February 2022 we do now have quite a few more fun details thanks to the recent Steamworks Virtual Conference. During the event we had a few different people from Valve and one from AMD talk about quite a lot of things from software to hardware designs and all sorts in between. There we also a number of Q&A sessions where even more details emerged (like Proton or Native Linux?). Here's a breakdown of some interesting things we now know (click to enlarge any pictures): - SteamOS 3 is coming but it's not finished as they get it ready for the Steam Deck. Sounds like it won't be readily available to download and run on other systems until after the Steam Deck ships. Until then, they (as we wrote about) suggest Manjaro Linux but a more developer-focused OS download will be coming with additions like Gamescope and possibly a new gamepad UI.

DXVK-NVAPI 0.5 Released With NVIDIA DLSS 2.x Bits, Other Improvements - Phoronix DXVK-NVAPI as the project providing NVIDIA driver API integration "NVAPI" around DXVK/VKD3D-Proton is out with a new feature release. DXVK-NVAPI 0.5 provides the entry points needed for handling NVIDIA DLSS 2.x on Direct3D and forwards the calls to VKD3D-Proton as of VKD3D-Proton version 2.5. There is also the entry points for NVIDIA DLSS 2.x for Direct3D 11 with forwarding those calls to DXVK, but there it currently requires a Git master build of DXVK.