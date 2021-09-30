today's howtos How to Show Day of Week in Top bar of Ubuntu 20.04 /21.10 | UbuntuHandbook Ubuntu by default displays only date and time in the center of top-bar. Users have to click on it to see which day is today in drop-down calendar. To make life easier, you may configure the GNOME desktop to show the day of week in top-bar. And, here’s how.

Ευάγγελος Μπαλάσκας - Walkthrough Installation of WackoWiki v6.0.25 » Evaggelos Balaskas - System Engineer WackoWiki is the wiki of my choice and one of the first opensource project I’ve ever contributed. I still use wackowiki for personal use! A few days ago, wackowiki released version 6.0.25. In this blog post, I will try to share my experience of installing wackowiki on a new VM ubuntu 20.04 LTS.

John Goerzen: Managing an External Display on Linux Shouldn’t Be This Hard I first started using Linux and FreeBSD on laptops in the late 1990s. Back then, there were all sorts of hassles and problems, from hangs on suspend to pure failure to boot. I still worry a bit about suspend on unknown hardware, but by and large, the picture of Linux on laptops has dramatically improved over the last years. So much so that now I can complain about what would once have been a minor nit: dealing with external monitors. [...] I recently decided to set up an older laptop that I hadn’t used in awhile. After reading up on Wayland, I decided to try Gnome 3 under Wayland. Both the Debian and Arch wikis note that KDE is buggy on Wayland. Gnome is the only desktop environment that supports it then, unless I want to go with Sway. There’s some appeal to Sway to this xmonad user, but I’ve read of incompatibilities of Wayland software when Gnome’s not available, so I opted to try Gnome.

How To Install Buttercup on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Buttercup on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Buttercup is an open-source password manager that stores passwords in 256-bit AES encryption. Passwords are stored in a secure file, which can then be stored on their own computer or any other Dropbox, Google Drive, ownCloud, Nextcloud, WebDAV as cloud services, from which the user chooses where the password vault is stored. Buttercup is free to download and use and is available for Windows, Mac, and Linux. Use it alongside the browser extension and mobile app for a completely portable experience. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Buttercup Password Manager on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.

How to Install and Configure Nginx Web Server This guide will help you install Nginx on various Linux distros and you’ll learn about important Nginx configuration files and directories. Nginx is the most popular web server due to its performance and ease of use. It’s a free and open-source high-performance HTTP server. In addition to its web server capabilities, Nginx can also function as a reverse proxy and load balancer. Following the steps below will show you how to install and configure Nginx on various Linux distros like Ubuntu, Debian, CentOS, Rocky Linux, AlmaLinux, and test its functionality.

The Ultimate Guide to Dolphin Emulator - Make Tech Easier Today you can find hundreds of emulators for dozens of old systems for multiple platforms. However, Dolphin manages to stand out from the crowd by achieving something almost impossible: combining advanced features and a high degree of compatibility with ease of use. With the Dolphin emulator, you gain access to the vast majority of titles for Nintendo’s GameCube and Wii consoles. Here we present you with everything you need to know in the ultimate guide to the Dolphin emulator.

How to Install and Use doas: A Minimalistic Alternative to sudo On a lot of Linux systems, you can perform tasks as root by running commands with sudo. The OpenBSD project has developed a minimalistic alternative, doas. So, how do you use doas to execute Linux commands as another user, and will it ever replace sudo?

Latest in Linux 5.16 AFS, 9p, Netfslib Wired Up To Use Newly-Merged Folios In Linux 5.16 - Phoronix Merged at the start of the Linux 5.16 cycle was the long in development memory "folios" code. That initial pull had the changes to the kernel page cache and memory management code while now before ending out the merge window is converting some file-system code to using folios. Migrating XFS over to folios and other larger conversions aren't expected until at least Linux 5.17. However, sent out on Thursday were the patches to convert Netfslib, 9p, and AFS to using the new memory folios support. Additionally, there is a partial conversion of the Ceph code.

Microsoft Has More SMB3/CIFS Enhancements For Linux 5.16, Including For Performance - Phoronix Another batch of SMB3/CIFS client changes were submitted and merged today for the Linux 5.16 merge window. Plus the KSMBD changes were also merged today for that in-kernel SMB3 file server. Steve French of Microsoft as the CIFS/CMB3 maintainer sent in this latest batch of "fixes" - although this secondary pull request wasn't limited exclusively to traditional fixes.

Linux 5.16 To Support AMD SEV/SEV-ES Intra-Host Live Migration - Phoronix Last week was the main set of Kernel-based Virtual Machine (KVM) changes for Linux 5.16 that introduced RISC-V hypervisor support and AMD PSF control bit support, among other changes. A second set of KVM changes were sent out on Friday that is headlined by having AMD SEV/SEV-ES intra-host migration support. With this secondary set of KVM updates for Linux 5.16, the mainline kernel can now handle intra-host migration of virtual machines leveraging Secure Encrypted Virtualization (or SEV-ES, the Encrypted State additions introduced with EPYC 7002 Rome). Live migration hasn't been supported due to the complexities and security with Secure Encryption Virtualization while now at least intra-host migration is supported for where the source and destination VM are on the same underlying server (inter-host migration is not).