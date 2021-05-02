This MKR WiFi 1010-based weather station sends readings to the Arduino Cloud
Constructing your very own IoT weather monitoring station can be a complicated ordeal, as getting values from the embedded device to some kind of web server in a secure manner takes a lot of effort and time to complete. For his system, Clem Mayer from element14 Presents was able to use a MKR WiFi 1010 that sends relevant weather information at a set interval, which can then be viewed from anywhere in the world with an Internet connection.
Aside from the Arduino as the main control board, Mayer went with a DHT11 temperature and humidity sensor for collecting weather data and a LiPo battery cell that lets this device sit outside for extended periods of time. In the future, Mayer speculated that he might add light or gas sensors for even more in-depth readings. All of the electronics were placed into a watertight enclosure, which has a clear acrylic top for viewing the status RGB LED.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 467 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
This MKR WiFi 1010-based weather station sends readings to the Arduino Cloud
Constructing your very own IoT weather monitoring station can be a complicated ordeal, as getting values from the embedded device to some kind of web server in a secure manner takes a lot of effort and time to complete. For his system, Clem Mayer from element14 Presents was able to use a MKR WiFi 1010 that sends relevant weather information at a set interval, which can then be viewed from anywhere in the world with an Internet connection. Aside from the Arduino as the main control board, Mayer went with a DHT11 temperature and humidity sensor for collecting weather data and a LiPo battery cell that lets this device sit outside for extended periods of time. In the future, Mayer speculated that he might add light or gas sensors for even more in-depth readings. All of the electronics were placed into a watertight enclosure, which has a clear acrylic top for viewing the status RGB LED.
Audiocasts/Shows: LHS, Gnome, and Chatterin
Lakka 3.6 release
New version of Lakka has been released! We are happy to announce the new and updated version of Lakka.
Kalendar v0.2.0 is out now, adding drag-and-drop, improved calendar management, and lots of bug-fixes — Kalendar devlog 22
A week has passed since our first release and we are back with another one! We’ve worked hard to go through your bug reports and suggestions, and thanks to these we have a new version of Kalendar that is more stable and powerful than ever. Note: Kalendar is still under heavy development. You’re free to poke around and try it out, but it is not yet final software! If you want to contribute to its development, join us in Kalendar’s Matrix room.
Recent comments
1 min ago
11 min 58 sec ago
15 min 3 sec ago
35 min 36 sec ago
1 hour 51 min ago
5 hours 47 min ago
7 hours 17 min ago
11 hours 24 min ago
11 hours 58 min ago
13 hours 36 min ago