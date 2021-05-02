Programming Leftovers
Laravel dynamic SMTP mail configuration :: Aloïs Micard — Tech Blog
Hello friend…
It has been a while.
I have been very busy lately with work, open source and life that I didn’t find the energy to write a blog post. Despite having some good ideas, I wasn’t really in the mood.
Hopefully, I now have the energy and the subject to make a good blog post: let’s talk about Laravel and emails!
Laravel: beware of $touches :: Aloïs Micard — Tech Blog
I have been using Laravel professionally since almost 1year, and I must say: I’m very impressed with the framework. Everything’s run smoothly, there’s a feature for (almost everything) you can think of, so you (almost) never need to reinvent the wheel.
This is very advantageous since you only focus on building your product features by features and spend less time working on technical stuff who are less business valuable.
OpenGL Machine Learning Runs On Low-End Hardware | Hackaday
If you’ve looked into GPU-accelerated machine learning projects, you’re certainly familiar with NVIDIA’s CUDA architecture. It also follows that you’ve checked the prices online, and know how expensive it can be to get a high-performance video card that supports this particular brand of parallel programming.
But what if you could run machine learning tasks on a GPU using nothing more exotic than OpenGL? That’s what [lnstadrum] has been working on for some time now, as it would allow devices as meager as the original Raspberry Pi Zero to run tasks like image classification far faster than they could using their CPU alone. The trick is to break down your computational task into something that can be performed using OpenGL shaders, which are generally meant to push video game graphics.
Ruby transition and packaging hints #1 - Adjusting Ruby version in commands | The Ruby Team Pages
This is the first part of a series of short posts about issues that came up during the Ruby 3.0 transition and how to fix them. Hopefully more team members will join in and add their input.
Ruby transition and packaging hints #2 - Gemfile.lock created by bundler/setup with Ruby 2.7 preventing successful test with Ruby 3.0
In another case the .lock file is created by the tests in gemfiles/. While the first examples could actually be solved by gem2deb removing Gemfile.lock on its own, I’m not quite sure how to handle the last case using packaging tools.
The interesting part is that we will unlikely be confronted with this issue anytime soon again. It seems very specific to the Ruby 3.0 transition.
Python-docx and Raspberry PI: Automating MS Word Reports Creation and Sending
Reports are vital part in many organizations needing to keep under monitoring some aspects which are core for the business. Automating these reports usually require advanced software, but we can achieve the same goal with python-docx and Raspberry PI
This MKR WiFi 1010-based weather station sends readings to the Arduino Cloud
Constructing your very own IoT weather monitoring station can be a complicated ordeal, as getting values from the embedded device to some kind of web server in a secure manner takes a lot of effort and time to complete. For his system, Clem Mayer from element14 Presents was able to use a MKR WiFi 1010 that sends relevant weather information at a set interval, which can then be viewed from anywhere in the world with an Internet connection. Aside from the Arduino as the main control board, Mayer went with a DHT11 temperature and humidity sensor for collecting weather data and a LiPo battery cell that lets this device sit outside for extended periods of time. In the future, Mayer speculated that he might add light or gas sensors for even more in-depth readings. All of the electronics were placed into a watertight enclosure, which has a clear acrylic top for viewing the status RGB LED.
Audiocasts/Shows: LHS, Gnome, and Chatterin
Lakka 3.6 release
New version of Lakka has been released! We are happy to announce the new and updated version of Lakka.
Kalendar v0.2.0 is out now, adding drag-and-drop, improved calendar management, and lots of bug-fixes — Kalendar devlog 22
A week has passed since our first release and we are back with another one! We’ve worked hard to go through your bug reports and suggestions, and thanks to these we have a new version of Kalendar that is more stable and powerful than ever. Note: Kalendar is still under heavy development. You’re free to poke around and try it out, but it is not yet final software! If you want to contribute to its development, join us in Kalendar’s Matrix room.
