today's leftovers

Free & open: Open source no longer just a backstage hero According to Pande, 85% of India’s internet runs on FOSS. India is already home to rich ODEs like India Stack, UPI, National Digital Health Mission to name a few. In India, in partnership with ONI for mentorship to participating teams, the ministry of electronics and IT has launched Free and Open Source Software (FOSS) for governance challenge to come up with open source CRM and ERP product innovations in the fields of health, education, urban governance, agriculture or any other field related to e-governance. “We have received over 1638 registrations and 581 idea submissions. The government continues to encourage digital adoption via open source programmes like this, rewarding the winning entries with cash prizes among other growth opportunities,” says Abhishek Singh, president & CEO NeGD; MD & CEO Digital India Corporation (DIC) at Government of India. Open source systems also enable solving global level problems with the help of large global communities. “Open source systems represent what internet truly meant to represent – democratisation of technology,” says Ankit Muellner, Advisory Board Member, Muellners Foundation, a technology capital research foundation.

Announcing the 2021 Godot games showreel! The Godot games showreel for 2021 is up! As every year, more and more quality submissions fall in our hands, making the selection job very difficult. This year was not an exception, as we had had a record submission amount (over 300). This time, several core contributors had to take the work of ranking them to decide which would make up the final reel.

LibreOffice Community at the Open Source Experience 2021

How pulseaudio is implemented in EasyOS Right now, just before releasing EasyOS 3.1.10, pulseaudio is looking good. I big problem for me has been moving on from my "ALSA oriented" understandings. There are scripts, such as Multiple Sound Card Wizard (/usr/sbin/mscw) that were written for ALSA, then I bolted on support for bluez-alsa, then pulseaudio ...a bit messy. While I remember what I have done to get pulseaudio working, and to play nicely with ALSA, especially the ALSA-only apps, here are some notes. Not a complete guide, just some notes...

Firefox frustrations continue I seem to have got pulseaudio sorted, but Firefox, that's another story... I posted yesterday about disabling updating Firefox and building Easy with the latest version of Firefox: https://bkhome.org/news/202111/how-to-download-the-latest-version-of-firefox.html However, despite official Firefox documentation to the contrary, I cannot disable updating, nor asking to set as default browser.

MediaMarkt hit by Hive ransomware, initial $240 million ransom [Ed: Microsoft Windows TCO, but Microsoft booster Lawrence Abrams is trying to twist it as something that it is not] Electronics retail giant MediaMarkt has suffered a Hive ransomware with an initial ransom demand of $240 million, causing IT systems to shut down and store operations to be disrupted in Netherlands and Germany. MediaMarkt is Europe's largest consumer electronics retailer, with over 1,000 stores in 13 countries. MediaMarkt employs approximately 53,000 employees and has a total sales of €20.8 billion.

Keyless signatures with Github Actions As Arch Linux package maintainer I heavily rely on a secure upstream and a secure source code distribution process. I have spent days or maybe even weeks discussing with maintainers why I rely on a secure upstream and how important signatures on tags, commits or source tarballs are. Many maintainers have started signing their source tarballs after such a discussion, others mentioned problems with their PGP keys and a minority saw signing their source tarballs as waste of time. This article is for every maintainer out there that has trouble with setting up PGP. We all know that setting up PGP is painful and incredibly difficult to do right, especially when aiming for automated build pipelines instead of a manual release process with human interaction. Several times, maintainers forgot the password for their PGP key, lost their PGP key or just changed it, very often without knowing the implications of these incidents for their downstream. After these incidents, many maintainers stopped signing their source tarballs at all, because they estimated the process as too difficult and toilsome to maintain. Altogether, PGP (especially GnuPG) is a horrific software we rely on and it is surprising that nobody tried to fix this over the last years. Until now…

IBM Dons Red Hat For A New Era Of Growth

Whisker Menu 2.6.2 released Fix background shifting when showing menu (Issue #41) Fix menu not toggling after pressing escape (Issue #65) Properly prevent interactive search in treeview

Programming Leftovers

Georges Basile Stavracas Neto: Adventures with portals

This week (November 8th – 12th) is the Endless Orange Week, a program where the entire Endless team engages in projects designed to grow our collective learning related to our skills, work and mission. My project for this program was improving XDG portals. [...] This process is repeated every time an application wants to screencast. It’s a robust series of steps, and has served us well so far, but having to select a monitor or window every time can be a frustrating experience. For some use cases, this process is problematic. Take Steam’s recent introduction of PipeWire-based Remote Play: the whole purpose of this feature is to allow playing remotely, potentially without physical access to your computer. Evidently, in this case, showing a dialog to select a monitor is not going to work if the person is probably not in front of the machine. This is where my new proposal to the ScreenCast portal comes in. The mechanism proposed there is composed of two new properties: (i) a persist mode, where applications can tell the portal that they want to restore this screencast session later; and (ii) a restore token to restore a previous screencast session. In summary, when configuring (step 2) a screencast session, applications can tell the portal “hey, I’d like to restore this session later”; in this case, after you select a monitor or window and start the stream (step 3), the portal will give the app what I called a restore token. Applications should store this token however they want (ideally using the platform’s preferred preferences systems, such as GSettings for GNOME). Applications that have a restore token should use them when configuring the screencast session (step 2). The portal will receive this token, and try to restore the previous session’s windows and monitors. If that fails, e.g. when you changed monitors or the windows is not open, the selection dialog is presented again. From the application’s perpective, it doesn’t know (nor does it matter) if the previous session is restored or not, as the application will receive a list of streams and PipeWire nodes regardless of what it happens.