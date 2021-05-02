today's leftovers
-
Free & open: Open source no longer just a backstage hero
According to Pande, 85% of India’s internet runs on FOSS. India is already home to rich ODEs like India Stack, UPI, National Digital Health Mission to name a few. In India, in partnership with ONI for mentorship to participating teams, the ministry of electronics and IT has launched Free and Open Source Software (FOSS) for governance challenge to come up with open source CRM and ERP product innovations in the fields of health, education, urban governance, agriculture or any other field related to e-governance.
“We have received over 1638 registrations and 581 idea submissions. The government continues to encourage digital adoption via open source programmes like this, rewarding the winning entries with cash prizes among other growth opportunities,” says Abhishek Singh, president & CEO NeGD; MD & CEO Digital India Corporation (DIC) at Government of India.
Open source systems also enable solving global level problems with the help of large global communities. “Open source systems represent what internet truly meant to represent – democratisation of technology,” says Ankit Muellner, Advisory Board Member, Muellners Foundation, a technology capital research foundation.
-
Announcing the 2021 Godot games showreel!
The Godot games showreel for 2021 is up! As every year, more and more quality submissions fall in our hands, making the selection job very difficult. This year was not an exception, as we had had a record submission amount (over 300). This time, several core contributors had to take the work of ranking them to decide which would make up the final reel.
-
LibreOffice Community at the Open Source Experience 2021
-
How pulseaudio is implemented in EasyOS
Right now, just before releasing EasyOS 3.1.10, pulseaudio is looking good. I big problem for me has been moving on from my "ALSA oriented" understandings. There are scripts, such as Multiple Sound Card Wizard (/usr/sbin/mscw) that were written for ALSA, then I bolted on support for bluez-alsa, then pulseaudio ...a bit messy.
While I remember what I have done to get pulseaudio working, and to play nicely with ALSA, especially the ALSA-only apps, here are some notes. Not a complete guide, just some notes...
-
Firefox frustrations continue
I seem to have got pulseaudio sorted, but Firefox, that's another story...
I posted yesterday about disabling updating Firefox and building Easy with the latest version of Firefox:
https://bkhome.org/news/202111/how-to-download-the-latest-version-of-firefox.html
However, despite official Firefox documentation to the contrary, I cannot disable updating, nor asking to set as default browser.
-
MediaMarkt hit by Hive ransomware, initial $240 million ransom [Ed: Microsoft Windows TCO, but Microsoft booster Lawrence Abrams is trying to twist it as something that it is not]
Electronics retail giant MediaMarkt has suffered a Hive ransomware with an initial ransom demand of $240 million, causing IT systems to shut down and store operations to be disrupted in Netherlands and Germany.
MediaMarkt is Europe's largest consumer electronics retailer, with over 1,000 stores in 13 countries. MediaMarkt employs approximately 53,000 employees and has a total sales of €20.8 billion.
-
Keyless signatures with Github Actions
As Arch Linux package maintainer I heavily rely on a secure upstream and a secure source code distribution process. I have spent days or maybe even weeks discussing with maintainers why I rely on a secure upstream and how important signatures on tags, commits or source tarballs are. Many maintainers have started signing their source tarballs after such a discussion, others mentioned problems with their PGP keys and a minority saw signing their source tarballs as waste of time.
This article is for every maintainer out there that has trouble with setting up PGP. We all know that setting up PGP is painful and incredibly difficult to do right, especially when aiming for automated build pipelines instead of a manual release process with human interaction. Several times, maintainers forgot the password for their PGP key, lost their PGP key or just changed it, very often without knowing the implications of these incidents for their downstream. After these incidents, many maintainers stopped signing their source tarballs at all, because they estimated the process as too difficult and toilsome to maintain. Altogether, PGP (especially GnuPG) is a horrific software we rely on and it is surprising that nobody tried to fix this over the last years. Until now…
-
IBM Dons Red Hat For A New Era Of Growth
-
Whisker Menu 2.6.2 released
Fix background shifting when showing menu (Issue #41)
Fix menu not toggling after pressing escape (Issue #65)
Properly prevent interactive search in treeview
-
This MKR WiFi 1010-based weather station sends readings to the Arduino Cloud
Constructing your very own IoT weather monitoring station can be a complicated ordeal, as getting values from the embedded device to some kind of web server in a secure manner takes a lot of effort and time to complete. For his system, Clem Mayer from element14 Presents was able to use a MKR WiFi 1010 that sends relevant weather information at a set interval, which can then be viewed from anywhere in the world with an Internet connection. Aside from the Arduino as the main control board, Mayer went with a DHT11 temperature and humidity sensor for collecting weather data and a LiPo battery cell that lets this device sit outside for extended periods of time. In the future, Mayer speculated that he might add light or gas sensors for even more in-depth readings. All of the electronics were placed into a watertight enclosure, which has a clear acrylic top for viewing the status RGB LED.
Audiocasts/Shows: LHS, Gnome, and Chatterin
Lakka 3.6 release
New version of Lakka has been released! We are happy to announce the new and updated version of Lakka.
Kalendar v0.2.0 is out now, adding drag-and-drop, improved calendar management, and lots of bug-fixes — Kalendar devlog 22
A week has passed since our first release and we are back with another one! We’ve worked hard to go through your bug reports and suggestions, and thanks to these we have a new version of Kalendar that is more stable and powerful than ever. Note: Kalendar is still under heavy development. You’re free to poke around and try it out, but it is not yet final software! If you want to contribute to its development, join us in Kalendar’s Matrix room.
