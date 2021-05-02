Be flexible to win big
Before KDE, I came from the Apple world, which takes a different approach. Apple identifies distinct use cases and focuses their efforts like a laser on making them as polished as possible. This works very well, but it requires ignoring, abandoning, or explicitly blocking other use cases, and sometimes inventing new things that conflict with what others are doing, in the hope that their new thing takes over. It requires saying “no” a lot and being opinionated.
Apple’s opinionated approach worked well for me with my own personal use cases in my pre-KDE days, as it did for many millions of other people. But evidently it doesn’t work for everyone, as Apple’s products routinely fail to crack 15% market share. And when they do, they often fall back down to that level after competitors emerge. But that’s okay, because Apple isn’t going for the mass market anyway; they’re happy in their profitable and opinionated boutique niche.
But that’s not KDE, and it never has been; we’ve always dreamed of a broad scope and being useful for everyone. This is what’s behind Plasma desktop’s extreme flexibility; Plasma Mobile for phones; Plasma Bigscreen for TVs; and Plasma Nano for embedded devices. It’s why the Steam Deck handheld gaming console, PinePhone smartphone, and JingPad A1 tablet are built on top of KDE technology.
To be the market leader, you must be flexible enough to accommodate everyone’s weird and random use cases. This includes grandmas, gamers, businesspeople, students, teachers, phones, tablets, shared family PCs, kiosks, and everything in between. It means you have to give up a certain amount of that laser-focus on making a particular use case bulletproof, in favor of flexibly accommodating everyone and working with partners to support their needs so that they can build their products on top of your platform. Windows and Android do this, and so does KDE.
Do we really need an entire server or cloud to start with Kubernetes Cluster? The answer is ‘No‘ because it is possible to use Minikube to implement a Kubernetes cluster with just a single node on your local PC for creating and managing virtual machines. Here in this tutorial, we learn the steps to install MiniKube on Debian 11 Bullseye Desktop or Server.
A new Raspberry Pi OS based upon Debian 11 (Codenamed: Bullseye, following a Toy Story character naming convention) has been dropped and it has Raspberry Pi fans clamouring to install the latest OS on their favorite single board computer.
In this tutorial, we will learn how to rename multiple files at once in Linux using various tools. All examples provided here are tested in Ubuntu, however they should work on any Linux operating systems.
I don’t have anything against bash, but fish seems like it could be easier.
I’ve set GNOME Terminal to load fish instead of my user shell, bash. I figured this is the way I always use my shell anyway, and it runs the least risk of breaking anything while I figure out if I even like fish enough to continue using it.
So far I am liking fish. It’s going to take a while to become proficient with an entirely new shell, but I can already say that the command completion is welcome relief.
Even with bash-completion, which you have to add to Debian, Bash isn’t this good in that regard, as fish is out of the box.
There are many reasons for Linux Mint holding onto that top-five status month after month. Mint is based on Ubuntu, which is already one of the most user-friendly distributions available. Mint then opts for a default desktop environment, Cinnamon, that is much more familiar to the masses.
Did you know that you can use the ssh-keygen command to sign and verify signatures on arbitrary data, like files and software releases? Although this feature isn't super new - it was added in 2019 with OpenSSH 8.0 - it seems to be little-known. That's a shame because it's super useful and the most viable alternative to PGP for signing data. If you're currently using PGP to sign data, you should consider switching to SSH signatures.
Here's why I like SSH signatures: [...]
Foreign hackers are suspected of breaching several organizations, including defense contractors, and accessing sensitive information, according to a report by cybersecurity researchers.
Going through airport security can be a stressful experience—yes, even for people with nothing to hide. That’s especially true given the tighter rules after the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
Representatives from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) should only search a phone that looks suspicious, such as if inspections showed a possible explosive device inside.
On the other hand, border patrol agents can and do take people’s devices to determine if they contain content that could indicate someone’s a national security risk. That means most individuals don’t need to worry about having their devices scrutinized during a border crossing. However, things don’t always turn out that way.
BotenaGo, written in Google’s Golang programming language, can exploit more than 30 different vulnerabilities.
Newly surfaced malware that is difficult to detect and written in Google’s open-source programming language has the potential to exploit millions of routers and IoT devices, researchers have found.
Electronics retail giant MediaMarkt has suffered a Hive ransomware with an initial ransom demand of $240 million, causing IT systems to shut down and store operations to be disrupted in Netherlands and Germany.
MediaMarkt is Europe's largest consumer electronics retailer, with over 1,000 stores in 13 countries. MediaMarkt employs approximately 53,000 employees and has a total sales of €20.8 billion.
As Arch Linux package maintainer I heavily rely on a secure upstream and a secure source code distribution process. I have spent days or maybe even weeks discussing with maintainers why I rely on a secure upstream and how important signatures on tags, commits or source tarballs are. Many maintainers have started signing their source tarballs after such a discussion, others mentioned problems with their PGP keys and a minority saw signing their source tarballs as waste of time.
This article is for every maintainer out there that has trouble with setting up PGP. We all know that setting up PGP is painful and incredibly difficult to do right, especially when aiming for automated build pipelines instead of a manual release process with human interaction. Several times, maintainers forgot the password for their PGP key, lost their PGP key or just changed it, very often without knowing the implications of these incidents for their downstream. After these incidents, many maintainers stopped signing their source tarballs at all, because they estimated the process as too difficult and toilsome to maintain. Altogether, PGP (especially GnuPG) is a horrific software we rely on and it is surprising that nobody tried to fix this over the last years. Until now…
