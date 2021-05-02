today's leftovers
-
This Week in Linux 175: System76 New Desktop?, Steam Deck, Linus Tech Tips, RHEL, Raspberry Pi - TuxDigital
On this episode of This Week in Linux, System76’s New Desktop Environment, Steam Deck: Delayed, SteamOS 3, & More, Linus Tech Tips Challenge Part 1, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.5 Released, AlmaLinux 8.5 Released, Raspberry Pi OS Upgraded to Debian 11, Ryan Gordon Gets Epic MegaGrant for SDL, Last Original SCO v IBM Lawsuit Settled, Tor Browser 11 Released. All that and much more on Your Weekly Source for Linux GNews!
-
How Kubermatic helps automate Kubernetes across any infrastructure | VentureBeat
The rise of Kubernetes since Google open-sourced the project back in 2014 says a lot about the broader industry push toward containerized applications. In a survey released last year, the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) found that 92% of organizations now use containers in production environments, representing a 300% increase since 2016. Moreover, 91% of organizations that do run containers, use Kubernetes for orchestration.
-
My personal hell of translating DXIL to SPIR-V – part 3
It’s time we tackle one of the big problems of DXIL, the binding model. The D3D12 binding model is completely foreign to most people who know the Vulkan binding model, and vice versa. I don’t think there are that many people in the world who can claim to fully grasp the binding models in both APIs. Translating every last detail of the D3D12 binding model to Vulkan is extremely painful, and I feel D3D12 made some critical design mistakes which bite us (and native drivers?) hard. Whenever I hear people naively claim D3D12 and Vulkan is basically the same API, I cringe hard and cry a little inside. Translating low level APIs is hellish when the details don’t map 1:1 exactly and the binding model is the perfect vehicle to demonstrate it.
I hope this blog post can serve as a definitive document on the insanity we need to go through in vkd3d-proton to make all of this work well. We have landed on a solution I feel is quite solid for AMD, but perhaps less so on other IHVs … A lot of credit here goes to Doitsujin who went through the insane task of rewriting the entire binding model in vkd3d-proton to the full TIER_3 binding model last year.
-
First Enablement Patches For Intel's 13th Gen Raptor Lake Hybrid CPUs Headed To Linux
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs To Get Preliminary Support In Linux Through First Enablement Patches
The source reports that the first enablement patches for Intel's next-gen Raptor Lake CPU family will begin to roll out in the coming weeks. The first patch that rolled out yesterday only adds the Raptor Lake ID (ID 183) to the Linux OS and while it is not that exciting, more patches are going to roll out in the coming weeks. The Intel Raptor Lake is mostly a refresh of the Alder Lake lineup so Intel may not require as many patches to add support for their next-generation chips. That might happen with Meteor Lake in 2023 which is a bigger architectural upgrade.
-
Prototyping Your Way To Better Prototypes | Hackaday
If you’ve ever made a prototype of something before making the “real” one or even the final prototype, you probably already know that hands-on design time can’t be beat. There’s really no substitute for the insight you will glean from having a three-dimensional thing to hold and turn over in your hands for a full assessment. Sometimes you need to prototype an object more than once before investing time, money, and materials into making the final prototype for presentation.
This is [Eric Strebel]’s second video in series about making an eco-friendly wireless phone charger. He made a paper prototype in the first video, and in this follow-up, he refines the idea further and makes a chipboard version of the charger before the final molded paper pulp prototype. The main advantage of the chipboard version is to design the parts so that each one will be easier to pull from its mold in a single piece without any undercuts.
-
Bluetooth RC Car Packs In A Few Sensors | Hackaday
Have you ever been walking around the house, desperate to know the ambient temperature, humidity, and barometric pressure? Have you ever wanted to capture that data with a small remote-controlled platform? If so, this project from [TUENHIDIY] will be exactly what you’ve been looking for.
The little remote-control car is built around a Seeed Wio Terminal. This is a microcontroller platform that comes with a screen already attached, along with wireless hardware baked in and Grove connectors for hooking up external modules. Thus, the car adds a DHT11 temperature and humidity sensor, along with a BMP280 air pressure sensor using the Grove connectors.
-
Architecting Software for Leverage
Lucas Cavalcanti is a principal engineer at Nubank, the most influential Brazilian fintech, built as a service-oriented architecture leveraging Clojure and Datomic. Lucas is a functional programming enthusiast and proponent of best practices in software development with vast experience in real production applications written in Java, Scala, Ruby, and now Clojure.
-
William Brown: Transactional Operations in Rust
Earlier I was chatting to Yoshua, the author of this async cancellation blog about the section on halt-safety. The blog is a great read so I highly recommend it! The section on halt-safety is bang on correct too, but I wanted to expand on this topic further from what they have written.
-
Hoax Email Blast Abused Poor Coding in FBI Website
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) confirmed today that its fbi.gov domain name and Internet address were used to blast out thousands of fake emails about a cybercrime investigation. According to an interview with the person who claimed responsibility for the hoax, the spam messages were sent by abusing insecure code in an FBI online portal designed to share information with state and local law enforcement authorities.
-
Zero Motorcycles giveth with battery boost, taketh away with paid upgrades
Zero's SR/F and SR/S electric motorcycle lineup gets a sneaky boost in battery capacity for 2022, as well as a new, cheaper SR. But the news isn't all good – some of the bikes' features will be locked behind a new pay-to-upgrade system.
-
Intel uEFI disaster strikes again with more uEFI updates inbound. Bonus: Intel disables DirectX 12 on older systems to push hardware sales. – BaronHK's Rants
Intel already had one round of these this year, but there’s a second batch.
I’ll be damned if I install Windows again just to update my uEFI firmware.
I’ve posted before, several times, what an unholy bastard mess this uEFI crap is, and how there’s so much fake security like “Secure Boot”, and how it will never end. They literally copy-pasted a lot of their buggy code from the BIOS into it (I’m looking at you, ACPI.), and then spent the last decade adding security hazards and hardware killer bugs that weren’t even possible with “Legacy BIOS”.
But if you’d like to read more, here you go.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 369 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Be flexible to win big
Before KDE, I came from the Apple world, which takes a different approach. Apple identifies distinct use cases and focuses their efforts like a laser on making them as polished as possible. This works very well, but it requires ignoring, abandoning, or explicitly blocking other use cases, and sometimes inventing new things that conflict with what others are doing, in the hope that their new thing takes over. It requires saying “no” a lot and being opinionated. Apple’s opinionated approach worked well for me with my own personal use cases in my pre-KDE days, as it did for many millions of other people. But evidently it doesn’t work for everyone, as Apple’s products routinely fail to crack 15% market share. And when they do, they often fall back down to that level after competitors emerge. But that’s okay, because Apple isn’t going for the mass market anyway; they’re happy in their profitable and opinionated boutique niche. But that’s not KDE, and it never has been; we’ve always dreamed of a broad scope and being useful for everyone. This is what’s behind Plasma desktop’s extreme flexibility; Plasma Mobile for phones; Plasma Bigscreen for TVs; and Plasma Nano for embedded devices. It’s why the Steam Deck handheld gaming console, PinePhone smartphone, and JingPad A1 tablet are built on top of KDE technology. To be the market leader, you must be flexible enough to accommodate everyone’s weird and random use cases. This includes grandmas, gamers, businesspeople, students, teachers, phones, tablets, shared family PCs, kiosks, and everything in between. It means you have to give up a certain amount of that laser-focus on making a particular use case bulletproof, in favor of flexibly accommodating everyone and working with partners to support their needs so that they can build their products on top of your platform. Windows and Android do this, and so does KDE.
Android Leftovers
today's howtos
Security Leftovers
Recent comments
6 hours 32 min ago
6 hours 43 min ago
6 hours 46 min ago
7 hours 7 min ago
8 hours 23 min ago
12 hours 18 min ago
13 hours 49 min ago
17 hours 56 min ago
18 hours 30 min ago
20 hours 8 min ago