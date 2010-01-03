Language Selection

today's howtos

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Sunday 14th of November 2021 02:57:10 PM
HowTos
  • How-to install pipe-viewer in Debian | Hund

    pipe-viewer is a lightweight, but yet feature packed application for browsing and watching videos from YouTube.

  • How to Install and Configure Smartctl on CentOS/RHEL 8 and Ubuntu 20.04 - Unixcop the Unix / Linux the admins deams

    Smartctl is a command line utility or a tool in UNIX like operating system that perform SMART tasks such as printing the SMART self-test and error logs, enabling and disabling SMART automatic testing, and initiating device self-tests.

    S.M.A.R.T. is a system in modern hard drives designed to report conditions that may indicate impending failure. smartmontools is a free software package that can monitor S.M.A.R.T. attributes and run hard drive self-tests. Although smartmontools runs on a number of platforms, I will only cover installing and configuring it on Linux.

    Smartctl Self-Monitoring, Analysis and Reporting Technology is designed to perform smart operations from the command line such as initiating device self-tests and printing smart self-test etc. Using smartctl a user can read the smart information from the hard disk and can perform tests on the SSD or hard drive to detect any problems with the hard drive or SSD.

  • How to install and use Darkstat web based Linux Network Traffic Analyzer - Unixcop the Unix / Linux the admins deams

    If you are a system administrator managing a Linux server, you want a simple tool that helps to monitor your server.

    Darkstat is a cross-platform, lightweight, simple, real-time network statistics tool that captures network traffic, computes statistics concerning usage, and serves the reports over HTTP.

  • How to Install Linux Kernel 5.15 on Linux Mint 20 - LinuxCapable

    Linux kernel 5.15 is out with many new features, support, and security. The Linux 5.15 kernel release further improves the support for AMD CPUs and GPUs, Intel’s 12th Gen CPUs, and brings new features like NTFS3, KSMBD (CIFS/SMB3), and further Apple M1 support, amongst many other changes and additions.

    In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install the latest 5.15 Linux Kernel on Linux Mint 20.xx.

  • How to Install phpBB with LEMP on AlmaLinux 8 - LinuxCapable

    With the rise of social media platforms such as Reddit, Facebook, Twitter, and online chat platforms such as discord, we have seen online bulletin forum communities dwindle. Personally, as I just mentioned, they are slowly making a comeback in specific niche communities over the newer additions. phpBB is one of the most extended open-source forum bulletin software on the market.

    phpBB isn’t the only option. Others such as VBulletin, Nodebb, Xenforo, and so on, but most of these are paid with mixed reviews. VBulletin used to be a powerhouse, but now it’s a shadow of its former self. Xenforo is one of the best-paid bulletin pieces of software. However, that is just my personal opinion, but I will always choose phpBB first as it’s free, open-source, and has some great 3rd party open-source developers, both new devs and ones that have been around since the start.

  • How to install and Configure Mariadb 10 in Ubuntu 20.04

    MariaDB is an open-source one of the most popular relational database management system (RDBMS) that is a highly compatible drop-in replacement of MySQL. It is built upon the values of performance, stability, and openness, and MariaDB Foundation ensures contributions will be accepted on technical merit.

    MariaDB was developed as a software fork of MySQL in 2009 in response to Oracle’s acquisition of MySQL. MariaDB intends to remain free and open-source software under the GNU General Public License. It is part of most cloud offerings and the default in most Linux distributions.

    In this guide we will learn how to install and configure MariaDB in Debian 11.

  • How To Install and Configure FreeIPA Client on Ubuntu 20.04 – Citizix

    In this article, we will learn how to install and configure freeipa client on Ubuntu 20.04.

    FreeIPA is an open source Identity management system sponsored by Red Hat. It aims to provide an easily managed Identity, Policy, and Audit.

    This integrations allow a System Administrator to conveniently configure the server centrally, on the FreeIPA server. When a management command is executed on the Client machine, the FreeIPA client sends it to the server where it is executed.

PeaZip 8.3 Open-Source Archive Manager Brings Better Xfce Integration, New Linux Features

PeaZip 8.3 is packed with lots of goodies for Linux users who want to use a powerful archive manager, starting with the ability to customize the maximum length of command scripts generated by the application from 32KB to 2MB from Options > Settings > General, Performances. It also improves compliance with Open Desktop specifications by saving config files in the $XDG_CONFIG_HOME/peazip directory if the $XDG_CONFIG_HOME variable is defined (if not, the configuration is saved to $HOME/.config/peazip). Users can import configurations by copying the content of the $HOME/.PeaZip directory to the new location. Read more

Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Apple GarageBand

GarageBand is a fully equipped music creation studio inside your Mac — with a complete sound library that includes instruments, presets for guitar and voice, and an incredible selection of session drummers and percussionists. Unfortunately the program is proprietary and not available for Linux. What are the best free and open source alternatives? Read more

today's leftovers

  • This Week in Linux 175: System76 New Desktop?, Steam Deck, Linus Tech Tips, RHEL, Raspberry Pi - TuxDigital

    On this episode of This Week in Linux, System76’s New Desktop Environment, Steam Deck: Delayed, SteamOS 3, & More, Linus Tech Tips Challenge Part 1, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.5 Released, AlmaLinux 8.5 Released, Raspberry Pi OS Upgraded to Debian 11, Ryan Gordon Gets Epic MegaGrant for SDL, Last Original SCO v IBM Lawsuit Settled, Tor Browser 11 Released. All that and much more on Your Weekly Source for Linux GNews!

  • How Kubermatic helps automate Kubernetes across any infrastructure | VentureBeat

    The rise of Kubernetes since Google open-sourced the project back in 2014 says a lot about the broader industry push toward containerized applications. In a survey released last year, the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) found that 92% of organizations now use containers in production environments, representing a 300% increase since 2016. Moreover, 91% of organizations that do run containers, use Kubernetes for orchestration.

  • My personal hell of translating DXIL to SPIR-V – part 3

    It’s time we tackle one of the big problems of DXIL, the binding model. The D3D12 binding model is completely foreign to most people who know the Vulkan binding model, and vice versa. I don’t think there are that many people in the world who can claim to fully grasp the binding models in both APIs. Translating every last detail of the D3D12 binding model to Vulkan is extremely painful, and I feel D3D12 made some critical design mistakes which bite us (and native drivers?) hard. Whenever I hear people naively claim D3D12 and Vulkan is basically the same API, I cringe hard and cry a little inside. Translating low level APIs is hellish when the details don’t map 1:1 exactly and the binding model is the perfect vehicle to demonstrate it. I hope this blog post can serve as a definitive document on the insanity we need to go through in vkd3d-proton to make all of this work well. We have landed on a solution I feel is quite solid for AMD, but perhaps less so on other IHVs … A lot of credit here goes to Doitsujin who went through the insane task of rewriting the entire binding model in vkd3d-proton to the full TIER_3 binding model last year.

  • First Enablement Patches For Intel's 13th Gen Raptor Lake Hybrid CPUs Headed To Linux

    Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs To Get Preliminary Support In Linux Through First Enablement Patches The source reports that the first enablement patches for Intel's next-gen Raptor Lake CPU family will begin to roll out in the coming weeks. The first patch that rolled out yesterday only adds the Raptor Lake ID (ID 183) to the Linux OS and while it is not that exciting, more patches are going to roll out in the coming weeks. The Intel Raptor Lake is mostly a refresh of the Alder Lake lineup so Intel may not require as many patches to add support for their next-generation chips. That might happen with Meteor Lake in 2023 which is a bigger architectural upgrade.

  • Prototyping Your Way To Better Prototypes | Hackaday

    If you’ve ever made a prototype of something before making the “real” one or even the final prototype, you probably already know that hands-on design time can’t be beat. There’s really no substitute for the insight you will glean from having a three-dimensional thing to hold and turn over in your hands for a full assessment. Sometimes you need to prototype an object more than once before investing time, money, and materials into making the final prototype for presentation. This is [Eric Strebel]’s second video in series about making an eco-friendly wireless phone charger. He made a paper prototype in the first video, and in this follow-up, he refines the idea further and makes a chipboard version of the charger before the final molded paper pulp prototype. The main advantage of the chipboard version is to design the parts so that each one will be easier to pull from its mold in a single piece without any undercuts.

  • Bluetooth RC Car Packs In A Few Sensors | Hackaday

    Have you ever been walking around the house, desperate to know the ambient temperature, humidity, and barometric pressure? Have you ever wanted to capture that data with a small remote-controlled platform? If so, this project from [TUENHIDIY] will be exactly what you’ve been looking for. The little remote-control car is built around a Seeed Wio Terminal. This is a microcontroller platform that comes with a screen already attached, along with wireless hardware baked in and Grove connectors for hooking up external modules. Thus, the car adds a DHT11 temperature and humidity sensor, along with a BMP280 air pressure sensor using the Grove connectors.

  • Architecting Software for Leverage

    Lucas Cavalcanti is a principal engineer at Nubank, the most influential Brazilian fintech, built as a service-oriented architecture leveraging Clojure and Datomic. Lucas is a functional programming enthusiast and proponent of best practices in software development with vast experience in real production applications written in Java, Scala, Ruby, and now Clojure.

  • William Brown: Transactional Operations in Rust

    Earlier I was chatting to Yoshua, the author of this async cancellation blog about the section on halt-safety. The blog is a great read so I highly recommend it! The section on halt-safety is bang on correct too, but I wanted to expand on this topic further from what they have written.

  • Hoax Email Blast Abused Poor Coding in FBI Website

    The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) confirmed today that its fbi.gov domain name and Internet address were used to blast out thousands of fake emails about a cybercrime investigation. According to an interview with the person who claimed responsibility for the hoax, the spam messages were sent by abusing insecure code in an FBI online portal designed to share information with state and local law enforcement authorities.

  • Zero Motorcycles giveth with battery boost, taketh away with paid upgrades

    Zero's SR/F and SR/S electric motorcycle lineup gets a sneaky boost in battery capacity for 2022, as well as a new, cheaper SR. But the news isn't all good – some of the bikes' features will be locked behind a new pay-to-upgrade system.

  • Intel uEFI disaster strikes again with more uEFI updates inbound. Bonus: Intel disables DirectX 12 on older systems to push hardware sales. – BaronHK's Rants

    Intel already had one round of these this year, but there’s a second batch. I’ll be damned if I install Windows again just to update my uEFI firmware. I’ve posted before, several times, what an unholy bastard mess this uEFI crap is, and how there’s so much fake security like “Secure Boot”, and how it will never end. They literally copy-pasted a lot of their buggy code from the BIOS into it (I’m looking at you, ACPI.), and then spent the last decade adding security hazards and hardware killer bugs that weren’t even possible with “Legacy BIOS”. But if you’d like to read more, here you go.

Be flexible to win big

Before KDE, I came from the Apple world, which takes a different approach. Apple identifies distinct use cases and focuses their efforts like a laser on making them as polished as possible. This works very well, but it requires ignoring, abandoning, or explicitly blocking other use cases, and sometimes inventing new things that conflict with what others are doing, in the hope that their new thing takes over. It requires saying “no” a lot and being opinionated. Apple’s opinionated approach worked well for me with my own personal use cases in my pre-KDE days, as it did for many millions of other people. But evidently it doesn’t work for everyone, as Apple’s products routinely fail to crack 15% market share. And when they do, they often fall back down to that level after competitors emerge. But that’s okay, because Apple isn’t going for the mass market anyway; they’re happy in their profitable and opinionated boutique niche. But that’s not KDE, and it never has been; we’ve always dreamed of a broad scope and being useful for everyone. This is what’s behind Plasma desktop’s extreme flexibility; Plasma Mobile for phones; Plasma Bigscreen for TVs; and Plasma Nano for embedded devices. It’s why the Steam Deck handheld gaming console, PinePhone smartphone, and JingPad A1 tablet are built on top of KDE technology. To be the market leader, you must be flexible enough to accommodate everyone’s weird and random use cases. This includes grandmas, gamers, businesspeople, students, teachers, phones, tablets, shared family PCs, kiosks, and everything in between. It means you have to give up a certain amount of that laser-focus on making a particular use case bulletproof, in favor of flexibly accommodating everyone and working with partners to support their needs so that they can build their products on top of your platform. Windows and Android do this, and so does KDE. Read more

