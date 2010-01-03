Language Selection

Web Browsers: More DRM and More Broken Web

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Sunday 14th of November 2021 02:59:25 PM
Web
  • Bypass some paywalls and in-page pop-ups by forcing GNOME Web into Reader Mode.

    Some sites claim they aren’t compatible with a browser’s reader mode to prevent users from clicking on it and bypassing Admiral, paywalls, and other junk.

    Tip: putting ephy-reader: in the front of the URL in GNOME Web and hitting enter forces it into Reader Mode anyway, regardless of what the site wants.

  • EasyOS version 3.1.10 released

    As 3.1.10 has Firefox builtin, if you are going to do an update of an existing installation, get rid of any existing Firefox beforehand. It should be enough just to delete /mnt/wkg/sfs/esyos/oe/dunfell/firefox-*.sfs. At bootup of 3.1.10, the initrd will see that the SFS is no longer there, and will do a "cleanup" -- so there shouldn't be any "firefox" on the desktop after bootup.

    Firefox updating and hardware acceleration both caused trouble, so they have been permanently disabled in file /usr/lib/firefox/distribution/policies.json. To re-enable those features, delete the appropriate lines in that file.
    I was disappointed how slow FF was to startup on the Compaq Presario. SeaMonkey starts much faster. It was also a concern to see the Internet data activity lights continually green in the systray -- FF was only looking at a static page, so why is it transferring so much?
    Muted sound is easy to fix. Right-click on the audio systray icon, choose "Preferences" will run pavucontrol (Pulseaudio Volume Control) which has a mute/unmute button.

    MSCW, I need to work on that. It is functional, but the code is still very ALSA-oriented.

  • Vivaldi messes up their Debian repo and causes Apt sources errors. Mozilla Firefox continues falling apart. Moving my daily browsing to GNOME Web.

    This morning I got an error from Apt in Debian.

    It turned out that Vivaldi had misconfigured their Debian repo, and it was stopping the i386 multiarch repository from updating.

    So I got punchy and removed Vivaldi, its .config and .cache subfolders, their repos, and their two GPG keys.

    Is that an extreme reaction? No. If you can’t manage your Apt configuration responsibly, I remove you. You can mess up and create a hassle for a lot of people, so you should watch what you are doing.

    Mozilla’s subreddit shows the general state of the Firefox world.

    I got this error. “PR_END_OF_FILE_ERROR” instead of loading sites. It happened on Amazon and a few other sites. First, I thought it was something wrong with my connection, or the site. Nope. Another Firefox bug.

    GNOME Web has a few bugs, but nothing nearly so annoying as the degenerate state Firefox is in. So I’m just going to go full time GNOME Web 41 Flatpak…. and maybe keep Ungoogled Chromium or something around in case I have to log in to T-Mobile, in which case “We have our wires crossed. Ooops.” no matter how your Firefox is configured, when you try to log in. LibreWolf too, why not?

    Since Flatpak apps are self-contained, this will also hopefully prevent disaster from spilling over into my system all for want of a web browser.

    LibreWolf doesn’t just compile and patch out obnoxious junk that Firefox adds. It also removes minimally useful web platform crap that is a major attack surface through hardening of the user.js and prefs.js.

  • Mozilla Plays Matchmaker: Microsoft Store Now Offers Firefox for Windows 10 and 11 - FOSS Force

    The open source community hardly noticed this week when Microsoft opened its arms to its once arch rival in browser space, Firefox, the open source daughter of Netscape and for many years the only serious competition Microsoft’s Internet Explorer browser faced, by making the open source browser available in the Microsoft Store.

    A dozen or so years ago Microsoft would never consider putting open source software of any kind in an online store it managed, even if it had had one back then, which it didn’t. This would’ve been doubly true of a browser, because of its fear that losing the browser market meant losing its lucrative operating system market, which was largely bankrolling its operations. Remember, this was at the height of Ballmer administration, which proclaimed Linux and open source to be a communist cancer, or something like that.

    It’s just as unlikely that Firefox would have accepted any offer from Microsoft to make it easy for Windows users to find and install Firefox through a Microsoft platform. At that time, a decade or more of dirty tricks and FUD originating from Redmond had made the open source community wary and openly belligerent when it came to Microsoft, and Mozilla was dependent on the open source community.

How Microsoft 'thanks' Mozilla

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Sunday 14th of November 2021 03:04:08 PM.
  • Microsoft Skype hangs out fake error message for Firefox users.

    Microsoft claims Skype for the Web doesn’t work in Firefox, however setting your user agent to a current Edge or Chrome on Windows UA removes the limitation and makes voice and video chat work.

    I previously reported Facebook doing something like this, but Mozilla left it unfixed for three years, and the only reason it got better was because Facebook backed out their fake error message, which suggested Chrome.

    I’d report this issue to Mozilla, except I wouldn’t want to be “unhelpful spam”. So they can keep letting Microsoft sabotage their browser, I guess.

More in Tux Machines

PeaZip 8.3 Open-Source Archive Manager Brings Better Xfce Integration, New Linux Features

PeaZip 8.3 is packed with lots of goodies for Linux users who want to use a powerful archive manager, starting with the ability to customize the maximum length of command scripts generated by the application from 32KB to 2MB from Options > Settings > General, Performances. It also improves compliance with Open Desktop specifications by saving config files in the $XDG_CONFIG_HOME/peazip directory if the $XDG_CONFIG_HOME variable is defined (if not, the configuration is saved to $HOME/.config/peazip). Users can import configurations by copying the content of the $HOME/.PeaZip directory to the new location. Read more

Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Apple GarageBand

GarageBand is a fully equipped music creation studio inside your Mac — with a complete sound library that includes instruments, presets for guitar and voice, and an incredible selection of session drummers and percussionists. Unfortunately the program is proprietary and not available for Linux. What are the best free and open source alternatives? Read more

today's leftovers

  • This Week in Linux 175: System76 New Desktop?, Steam Deck, Linus Tech Tips, RHEL, Raspberry Pi - TuxDigital

    On this episode of This Week in Linux, System76’s New Desktop Environment, Steam Deck: Delayed, SteamOS 3, & More, Linus Tech Tips Challenge Part 1, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.5 Released, AlmaLinux 8.5 Released, Raspberry Pi OS Upgraded to Debian 11, Ryan Gordon Gets Epic MegaGrant for SDL, Last Original SCO v IBM Lawsuit Settled, Tor Browser 11 Released. All that and much more on Your Weekly Source for Linux GNews!

  • How Kubermatic helps automate Kubernetes across any infrastructure | VentureBeat

    The rise of Kubernetes since Google open-sourced the project back in 2014 says a lot about the broader industry push toward containerized applications. In a survey released last year, the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) found that 92% of organizations now use containers in production environments, representing a 300% increase since 2016. Moreover, 91% of organizations that do run containers, use Kubernetes for orchestration.

  • My personal hell of translating DXIL to SPIR-V – part 3

    It’s time we tackle one of the big problems of DXIL, the binding model. The D3D12 binding model is completely foreign to most people who know the Vulkan binding model, and vice versa. I don’t think there are that many people in the world who can claim to fully grasp the binding models in both APIs. Translating every last detail of the D3D12 binding model to Vulkan is extremely painful, and I feel D3D12 made some critical design mistakes which bite us (and native drivers?) hard. Whenever I hear people naively claim D3D12 and Vulkan is basically the same API, I cringe hard and cry a little inside. Translating low level APIs is hellish when the details don’t map 1:1 exactly and the binding model is the perfect vehicle to demonstrate it. I hope this blog post can serve as a definitive document on the insanity we need to go through in vkd3d-proton to make all of this work well. We have landed on a solution I feel is quite solid for AMD, but perhaps less so on other IHVs … A lot of credit here goes to Doitsujin who went through the insane task of rewriting the entire binding model in vkd3d-proton to the full TIER_3 binding model last year.

  • First Enablement Patches For Intel's 13th Gen Raptor Lake Hybrid CPUs Headed To Linux

    Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs To Get Preliminary Support In Linux Through First Enablement Patches The source reports that the first enablement patches for Intel's next-gen Raptor Lake CPU family will begin to roll out in the coming weeks. The first patch that rolled out yesterday only adds the Raptor Lake ID (ID 183) to the Linux OS and while it is not that exciting, more patches are going to roll out in the coming weeks. The Intel Raptor Lake is mostly a refresh of the Alder Lake lineup so Intel may not require as many patches to add support for their next-generation chips. That might happen with Meteor Lake in 2023 which is a bigger architectural upgrade.

  • Prototyping Your Way To Better Prototypes | Hackaday

    If you’ve ever made a prototype of something before making the “real” one or even the final prototype, you probably already know that hands-on design time can’t be beat. There’s really no substitute for the insight you will glean from having a three-dimensional thing to hold and turn over in your hands for a full assessment. Sometimes you need to prototype an object more than once before investing time, money, and materials into making the final prototype for presentation. This is [Eric Strebel]’s second video in series about making an eco-friendly wireless phone charger. He made a paper prototype in the first video, and in this follow-up, he refines the idea further and makes a chipboard version of the charger before the final molded paper pulp prototype. The main advantage of the chipboard version is to design the parts so that each one will be easier to pull from its mold in a single piece without any undercuts.

  • Bluetooth RC Car Packs In A Few Sensors | Hackaday

    Have you ever been walking around the house, desperate to know the ambient temperature, humidity, and barometric pressure? Have you ever wanted to capture that data with a small remote-controlled platform? If so, this project from [TUENHIDIY] will be exactly what you’ve been looking for. The little remote-control car is built around a Seeed Wio Terminal. This is a microcontroller platform that comes with a screen already attached, along with wireless hardware baked in and Grove connectors for hooking up external modules. Thus, the car adds a DHT11 temperature and humidity sensor, along with a BMP280 air pressure sensor using the Grove connectors.

  • Architecting Software for Leverage

    Lucas Cavalcanti is a principal engineer at Nubank, the most influential Brazilian fintech, built as a service-oriented architecture leveraging Clojure and Datomic. Lucas is a functional programming enthusiast and proponent of best practices in software development with vast experience in real production applications written in Java, Scala, Ruby, and now Clojure.

  • William Brown: Transactional Operations in Rust

    Earlier I was chatting to Yoshua, the author of this async cancellation blog about the section on halt-safety. The blog is a great read so I highly recommend it! The section on halt-safety is bang on correct too, but I wanted to expand on this topic further from what they have written.

  • Hoax Email Blast Abused Poor Coding in FBI Website

    The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) confirmed today that its fbi.gov domain name and Internet address were used to blast out thousands of fake emails about a cybercrime investigation. According to an interview with the person who claimed responsibility for the hoax, the spam messages were sent by abusing insecure code in an FBI online portal designed to share information with state and local law enforcement authorities.

  • Zero Motorcycles giveth with battery boost, taketh away with paid upgrades

    Zero's SR/F and SR/S electric motorcycle lineup gets a sneaky boost in battery capacity for 2022, as well as a new, cheaper SR. But the news isn't all good – some of the bikes' features will be locked behind a new pay-to-upgrade system.

  • Intel uEFI disaster strikes again with more uEFI updates inbound. Bonus: Intel disables DirectX 12 on older systems to push hardware sales. – BaronHK's Rants

    Intel already had one round of these this year, but there’s a second batch. I’ll be damned if I install Windows again just to update my uEFI firmware. I’ve posted before, several times, what an unholy bastard mess this uEFI crap is, and how there’s so much fake security like “Secure Boot”, and how it will never end. They literally copy-pasted a lot of their buggy code from the BIOS into it (I’m looking at you, ACPI.), and then spent the last decade adding security hazards and hardware killer bugs that weren’t even possible with “Legacy BIOS”. But if you’d like to read more, here you go.

Be flexible to win big

Before KDE, I came from the Apple world, which takes a different approach. Apple identifies distinct use cases and focuses their efforts like a laser on making them as polished as possible. This works very well, but it requires ignoring, abandoning, or explicitly blocking other use cases, and sometimes inventing new things that conflict with what others are doing, in the hope that their new thing takes over. It requires saying “no” a lot and being opinionated. Apple’s opinionated approach worked well for me with my own personal use cases in my pre-KDE days, as it did for many millions of other people. But evidently it doesn’t work for everyone, as Apple’s products routinely fail to crack 15% market share. And when they do, they often fall back down to that level after competitors emerge. But that’s okay, because Apple isn’t going for the mass market anyway; they’re happy in their profitable and opinionated boutique niche. But that’s not KDE, and it never has been; we’ve always dreamed of a broad scope and being useful for everyone. This is what’s behind Plasma desktop’s extreme flexibility; Plasma Mobile for phones; Plasma Bigscreen for TVs; and Plasma Nano for embedded devices. It’s why the Steam Deck handheld gaming console, PinePhone smartphone, and JingPad A1 tablet are built on top of KDE technology. To be the market leader, you must be flexible enough to accommodate everyone’s weird and random use cases. This includes grandmas, gamers, businesspeople, students, teachers, phones, tablets, shared family PCs, kiosks, and everything in between. It means you have to give up a certain amount of that laser-focus on making a particular use case bulletproof, in favor of flexibly accommodating everyone and working with partners to support their needs so that they can build their products on top of your platform. Windows and Android do this, and so does KDE. Read more

