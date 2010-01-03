Web Browsers: More DRM and More Broken Web
-
Bypass some paywalls and in-page pop-ups by forcing GNOME Web into Reader Mode.
Some sites claim they aren’t compatible with a browser’s reader mode to prevent users from clicking on it and bypassing Admiral, paywalls, and other junk.
Tip: putting ephy-reader: in the front of the URL in GNOME Web and hitting enter forces it into Reader Mode anyway, regardless of what the site wants.
-
EasyOS version 3.1.10 released
As 3.1.10 has Firefox builtin, if you are going to do an update of an existing installation, get rid of any existing Firefox beforehand. It should be enough just to delete /mnt/wkg/sfs/esyos/oe/dunfell/firefox-*.sfs. At bootup of 3.1.10, the initrd will see that the SFS is no longer there, and will do a "cleanup" -- so there shouldn't be any "firefox" on the desktop after bootup.
Firefox updating and hardware acceleration both caused trouble, so they have been permanently disabled in file /usr/lib/firefox/distribution/policies.json. To re-enable those features, delete the appropriate lines in that file.
I was disappointed how slow FF was to startup on the Compaq Presario. SeaMonkey starts much faster. It was also a concern to see the Internet data activity lights continually green in the systray -- FF was only looking at a static page, so why is it transferring so much?
Muted sound is easy to fix. Right-click on the audio systray icon, choose "Preferences" will run pavucontrol (Pulseaudio Volume Control) which has a mute/unmute button.
MSCW, I need to work on that. It is functional, but the code is still very ALSA-oriented.
-
Vivaldi messes up their Debian repo and causes Apt sources errors. Mozilla Firefox continues falling apart. Moving my daily browsing to GNOME Web.
This morning I got an error from Apt in Debian.
It turned out that Vivaldi had misconfigured their Debian repo, and it was stopping the i386 multiarch repository from updating.
So I got punchy and removed Vivaldi, its .config and .cache subfolders, their repos, and their two GPG keys.
Is that an extreme reaction? No. If you can’t manage your Apt configuration responsibly, I remove you. You can mess up and create a hassle for a lot of people, so you should watch what you are doing.
Mozilla’s subreddit shows the general state of the Firefox world.
I got this error. “PR_END_OF_FILE_ERROR” instead of loading sites. It happened on Amazon and a few other sites. First, I thought it was something wrong with my connection, or the site. Nope. Another Firefox bug.
GNOME Web has a few bugs, but nothing nearly so annoying as the degenerate state Firefox is in. So I’m just going to go full time GNOME Web 41 Flatpak…. and maybe keep Ungoogled Chromium or something around in case I have to log in to T-Mobile, in which case “We have our wires crossed. Ooops.” no matter how your Firefox is configured, when you try to log in. LibreWolf too, why not?
Since Flatpak apps are self-contained, this will also hopefully prevent disaster from spilling over into my system all for want of a web browser.
LibreWolf doesn’t just compile and patch out obnoxious junk that Firefox adds. It also removes minimally useful web platform crap that is a major attack surface through hardening of the user.js and prefs.js.
-
Mozilla Plays Matchmaker: Microsoft Store Now Offers Firefox for Windows 10 and 11 - FOSS Force
The open source community hardly noticed this week when Microsoft opened its arms to its once arch rival in browser space, Firefox, the open source daughter of Netscape and for many years the only serious competition Microsoft’s Internet Explorer browser faced, by making the open source browser available in the Microsoft Store.
A dozen or so years ago Microsoft would never consider putting open source software of any kind in an online store it managed, even if it had had one back then, which it didn’t. This would’ve been doubly true of a browser, because of its fear that losing the browser market meant losing its lucrative operating system market, which was largely bankrolling its operations. Remember, this was at the height of Ballmer administration, which proclaimed Linux and open source to be a communist cancer, or something like that.
It’s just as unlikely that Firefox would have accepted any offer from Microsoft to make it easy for Windows users to find and install Firefox through a Microsoft platform. At that time, a decade or more of dirty tricks and FUD originating from Redmond had made the open source community wary and openly belligerent when it came to Microsoft, and Mozilla was dependent on the open source community.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 199 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
PeaZip 8.3 Open-Source Archive Manager Brings Better Xfce Integration, New Linux Features
PeaZip 8.3 is packed with lots of goodies for Linux users who want to use a powerful archive manager, starting with the ability to customize the maximum length of command scripts generated by the application from 32KB to 2MB from Options > Settings > General, Performances. It also improves compliance with Open Desktop specifications by saving config files in the $XDG_CONFIG_HOME/peazip directory if the $XDG_CONFIG_HOME variable is defined (if not, the configuration is saved to $HOME/.config/peazip). Users can import configurations by copying the content of the $HOME/.PeaZip directory to the new location.
Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Apple GarageBand
GarageBand is a fully equipped music creation studio inside your Mac — with a complete sound library that includes instruments, presets for guitar and voice, and an incredible selection of session drummers and percussionists. Unfortunately the program is proprietary and not available for Linux. What are the best free and open source alternatives?
today's leftovers
Be flexible to win big
Before KDE, I came from the Apple world, which takes a different approach. Apple identifies distinct use cases and focuses their efforts like a laser on making them as polished as possible. This works very well, but it requires ignoring, abandoning, or explicitly blocking other use cases, and sometimes inventing new things that conflict with what others are doing, in the hope that their new thing takes over. It requires saying “no” a lot and being opinionated. Apple’s opinionated approach worked well for me with my own personal use cases in my pre-KDE days, as it did for many millions of other people. But evidently it doesn’t work for everyone, as Apple’s products routinely fail to crack 15% market share. And when they do, they often fall back down to that level after competitors emerge. But that’s okay, because Apple isn’t going for the mass market anyway; they’re happy in their profitable and opinionated boutique niche. But that’s not KDE, and it never has been; we’ve always dreamed of a broad scope and being useful for everyone. This is what’s behind Plasma desktop’s extreme flexibility; Plasma Mobile for phones; Plasma Bigscreen for TVs; and Plasma Nano for embedded devices. It’s why the Steam Deck handheld gaming console, PinePhone smartphone, and JingPad A1 tablet are built on top of KDE technology. To be the market leader, you must be flexible enough to accommodate everyone’s weird and random use cases. This includes grandmas, gamers, businesspeople, students, teachers, phones, tablets, shared family PCs, kiosks, and everything in between. It means you have to give up a certain amount of that laser-focus on making a particular use case bulletproof, in favor of flexibly accommodating everyone and working with partners to support their needs so that they can build their products on top of your platform. Windows and Android do this, and so does KDE.
How Microsoft 'thanks' Mozilla
Microsoft Skype hangs out fake error message for Firefox users.