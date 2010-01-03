today's howtos
-
pipe-viewer is a lightweight, but yet feature packed application for browsing and watching videos from YouTube.
-
Smartctl is a command line utility or a tool in UNIX like operating system that perform SMART tasks such as printing the SMART self-test and error logs, enabling and disabling SMART automatic testing, and initiating device self-tests.
S.M.A.R.T. is a system in modern hard drives designed to report conditions that may indicate impending failure. smartmontools is a free software package that can monitor S.M.A.R.T. attributes and run hard drive self-tests. Although smartmontools runs on a number of platforms, I will only cover installing and configuring it on Linux.
Smartctl Self-Monitoring, Analysis and Reporting Technology is designed to perform smart operations from the command line such as initiating device self-tests and printing smart self-test etc. Using smartctl a user can read the smart information from the hard disk and can perform tests on the SSD or hard drive to detect any problems with the hard drive or SSD.
-
If you are a system administrator managing a Linux server, you want a simple tool that helps to monitor your server.
Darkstat is a cross-platform, lightweight, simple, real-time network statistics tool that captures network traffic, computes statistics concerning usage, and serves the reports over HTTP.
-
Linux kernel 5.15 is out with many new features, support, and security. The Linux 5.15 kernel release further improves the support for AMD CPUs and GPUs, Intel’s 12th Gen CPUs, and brings new features like NTFS3, KSMBD (CIFS/SMB3), and further Apple M1 support, amongst many other changes and additions.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install the latest 5.15 Linux Kernel on Linux Mint 20.xx.
-
With the rise of social media platforms such as Reddit, Facebook, Twitter, and online chat platforms such as discord, we have seen online bulletin forum communities dwindle. Personally, as I just mentioned, they are slowly making a comeback in specific niche communities over the newer additions. phpBB is one of the most extended open-source forum bulletin software on the market.
phpBB isn’t the only option. Others such as VBulletin, Nodebb, Xenforo, and so on, but most of these are paid with mixed reviews. VBulletin used to be a powerhouse, but now it’s a shadow of its former self. Xenforo is one of the best-paid bulletin pieces of software. However, that is just my personal opinion, but I will always choose phpBB first as it’s free, open-source, and has some great 3rd party open-source developers, both new devs and ones that have been around since the start.
-
MariaDB is an open-source one of the most popular relational database management system (RDBMS) that is a highly compatible drop-in replacement of MySQL. It is built upon the values of performance, stability, and openness, and MariaDB Foundation ensures contributions will be accepted on technical merit.
MariaDB was developed as a software fork of MySQL in 2009 in response to Oracle’s acquisition of MySQL. MariaDB intends to remain free and open-source software under the GNU General Public License. It is part of most cloud offerings and the default in most Linux distributions.
In this guide we will learn how to install and configure MariaDB in Debian 11.
-
In this article, we will learn how to install and configure freeipa client on Ubuntu 20.04.
FreeIPA is an open source Identity management system sponsored by Red Hat. It aims to provide an easily managed Identity, Policy, and Audit.
This integrations allow a System Administrator to conveniently configure the server centrally, on the FreeIPA server. When a management command is executed on the Client machine, the FreeIPA client sends it to the server where it is executed.
today's howtos
-
Nmap, also known as Network Mapper, is a free, open-source tool used by network administrators to scan for vulnerabilities within their network and network discovery.
Nmap allows to find devices running on their network and discover open ports and services that, if not secure or hardened, can lead to potential hackers exploiting known vulnerabilities security risks.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install and basic use Nmap on Debian 11 Bullseye.
-
Xfce is a lightweight free, open-source desktop environment for UNIX-like operating systems. It is designed to be fast and light on system resources while visually appealing than the default desktop environments that ship with most operating systems. Xfce is very popular with older systems with hardware as a key feature in its design is to conserve both memory and CPU cycles.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Xfce on your Rocky Linux desktop.
-
FreeRADIUS is the most widely-deployed, open-source, and free RADIUS implementation. It works as a daemon (operates in the background) in Unix and Unix-like servers. FreeRADIUS is used mainly for
The RADIUS protocol allows you to authenticate users over a network, authorize them for various actions, and monitor their usage of the network. This framework is referred to as AAA (Authentication, Authorization, and Accounting).
According to a survey result, FreeRADIUS is used to authenticate over one-thirds of the users on the internet.
By default, FreeRADIUS has a command line interface, and any changes are made by editing the configuration files that are highly customizable. Since it’s open-source, you can even make changes in the code of the software.
In this article, we will discuss how to install FreeRADIUS and daloRADIUS on Debian 10.
-
But following my review of Zidoo M6 with Android 11, I’ve now got a Linux image for the Rockchip RK3566 mini PC, so let’s revisit the firmware flashing methods in 2021. Zidoo sent me instructions for Windows, but since I’m a Ubuntu user, I flashed the firmware with the Linux tools used by Firefly. The same methods should work for the older processors such as RK3066, RK3288, and RK3399, besides the more recent Rockchip RK3566 and RK3568 processors.
-
When ever I write new console based code from scratch, I start with “Hello World.” Then I make one small change at a time, test it, and commit. Then I move on. While this slow process might seem tedious, it is based on years of wasting time debugging my own poorly written code in interim changes.
Once I had “Hello, World!” working in assembly, I want to make a single character change to message and see it in the console. Here’s my steps.
Let’s start with “Hello, World.” I got this out of Programming with 64-Bit ARM Assembly Language. The team there gets extra Kudos for using Git to put the book together in a public fashion.
-
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Squid Proxy on AlmaLinux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, Squid Proxy is an open source caching proxy for the web. It supports many protocols such as HTTP, HTTPS, FTP and more. By caching and reusing frequently-requested web pages, squid saves bandwidth and improves response time making accessing web pages very fast.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Squid Proxy server on an AlmaLinux 8. You can follow the same instructions for CentOS and Rocky Linux.
-
There are two basic ways to inspect a running program: print out a bunch of debug statements or run it through a debugger. Since I don’t yet know how to print out my own statements in ARM64 debugging (I’ll get there soon) I want to use the debugger to see my code in action.
First, a little tweak to the Makefile rule to build the code. I hard code in the -g flag to include debugging symbols in the executables. This is learning code, and I am not going to be running it in stripped mode, so no need for Makefile variables.
-
In order for a program to run successfully, it needs two things: an entry symbol, and a return code that represents that success. The following program provides those two things.
-
I want to automatically build assembly files into executable binaries. The following Makefile seems to be sufficient. I am sure I will add to it over time.
PeaZip 8.3 Open-Source Archive Manager Brings Better Xfce Integration, New Linux Features
PeaZip 8.3 is packed with lots of goodies for Linux users who want to use a powerful archive manager, starting with the ability to customize the maximum length of command scripts generated by the application from 32KB to 2MB from Options > Settings > General, Performances.
It also improves compliance with Open Desktop specifications by saving config files in the $XDG_CONFIG_HOME/peazip directory if the $XDG_CONFIG_HOME variable is defined (if not, the configuration is saved to $HOME/.config/peazip). Users can import configurations by copying the content of the $HOME/.PeaZip directory to the new location.
Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Apple GarageBand
GarageBand is a fully equipped music creation studio inside your Mac — with a complete sound library that includes instruments, presets for guitar and voice, and an incredible selection of session drummers and percussionists.
Unfortunately the program is proprietary and not available for Linux. What are the best free and open source alternatives?
Recent comments
2 hours 6 min ago
2 hours 27 min ago
13 hours 57 min ago
14 hours 8 min ago
14 hours 11 min ago
14 hours 32 min ago
15 hours 48 min ago
19 hours 44 min ago
21 hours 14 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago