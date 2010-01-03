This morning I got an error from Apt in Debian. It turned out that Vivaldi had misconfigured their Debian repo, and it was stopping the i386 multiarch repository from updating. So I got punchy and removed Vivaldi, its .config and .cache subfolders, their repos, and their two GPG keys. Is that an extreme reaction? No. If you can’t manage your Apt configuration responsibly, I remove you. You can mess up and create a hassle for a lot of people, so you should watch what you are doing. Mozilla’s subreddit shows the general state of the Firefox world. I got this error. “PR_END_OF_FILE_ERROR” instead of loading sites. It happened on Amazon and a few other sites. First, I thought it was something wrong with my connection, or the site. Nope. Another Firefox bug. GNOME Web has a few bugs, but nothing nearly so annoying as the degenerate state Firefox is in. So I’m just going to go full time GNOME Web 41 Flatpak…. and maybe keep Ungoogled Chromium or something around in case I have to log in to T-Mobile, in which case “We have our wires crossed. Ooops.” no matter how your Firefox is configured, when you try to log in. LibreWolf too, why not? Since Flatpak apps are self-contained, this will also hopefully prevent disaster from spilling over into my system all for want of a web browser. LibreWolf doesn’t just compile and patch out obnoxious junk that Firefox adds. It also removes minimally useful web platform crap that is a major attack surface through hardening of the user.js and prefs.js.