While not coming as part of the new 5.16 cycle, one of the exciting patch series to come about this year has been Google's work on the Multigenerational LRU (MGLRU) Framework for improving performance around the kernel's page reclaim handling.

This low-level feature work for the Linux kernel aims to address the kernel's page reclaim implementation being too expensive on the CPU and sometimes making poor choices over what to evict. Earlier versions of the multigen least-recently-used code from Google has shown fewer low-memory kills on Android and reducing cold starts up ~16%. On Chrome OS they also found this code to be very beneficial with upwards of 59% fewer OOM kills and 96% fewer low-memory tab discards within the browser. Their testing from mobile to servers found lower CPU usage and better system handling under memory pressure.