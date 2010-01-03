today's howtos How to Install Cockpit on Debian 11 Bullseye - LinuxCapable Cockpit is a free remote server manager that is lightweight and easy to use for GNU/Linux servers. Cockpit is a web-based graphical interface for servers intended for people new to Linux to the experts such as sysadmins. Cockpit makes Linux discoverable, allowing anyone using the software to perform tasks such as start containers, administer storage, configure networks, and inspect logs. In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Cockpit on your Debian 11 Bullseye operating system.

How to Install Spotify on Linux Spotify is one of the biggest music streaming services out there. It has native clients for both mobile (Android and iOS) and desktop (Mac and Windows) devices. Unfortunately, though, Linux only gets an unsupported Spotify client. So if you plan on using Spotify on Linux, you can either install its unsupported desktop client or use the Spotify Web Player. In our opinion, using the desktop client—albeit unsupported—is still a better choice since it gives you access to all Spotify features otherwise unavailable on the web. Follow along as we demonstrate the steps to install Spotify on Linux.

How To Install CUDA on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot In this tutorial, we will show you how to install CUDA on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, CUDA stands for Compute Unified Device Architecture. CUDA comprises the CUDA toolkit ( compiler, profile, and debugger ), the software driver, and the CUDA SDK. The software layer gives direct access to the GPU’s virtual instruction set and parallel computational elements. For deep learning researches and framework developers use cuDNN for high-performance GPU acceleration. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the CUDA on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.

How to install RabbitMQ in OpenSUSE Leap 15.3 In this guide we will explore how to install the latest release of RabbitMQ in OpenSUSE Leap 15.3 server or Workstation RabbitMQ is an open source message broker software that implements the Advanced Message Queuing Protocol (AMQP). RabbitMQ works by receiving messages from publishers (applications that publish them) and routes them to consumers (applications that process them).

How to upgrade Linux Kernel on Rocky Linux/AlmaLinux/CentOS 8 In this guide I will show you how to upgrade our Linux Kernel to the latest version on our Rocky Linux/ AlmaLinux and CentOS. Linux Kernel is a free and open source, monolithic, modular, multitasking unix-like operating system. It is the main component of a Linux operating system and is the core interface between the computer’s hardware and its processes. It makes communication possible between computer hardware and processes running on it and it manages resources effectively.

How to install Erlang on Opensuse Leap 15.3 Erlang is a functional, general-purpose, concurrent programming language and garbage-collected runtime environment built for concurrency, fault tolerance, and distributed application architectures. It is supported and maintained by Ericsson OTP product unit. In this guide, we will install Erlang/OTP in a Opensuse Leap 15.3.

Install Apache JMeter on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Focal Fossa Apache JMeter is open-source like any other Apache foundation project. It is meant to analyze system functional behavior by running performance tests, regression tests, stress tests, and database servers based on different technologies. However, earlier it was designed to test only web applications. JMeter is Java-based, hence can be used to know what would be the performance of various applications and software. It sends a request to web or application servers for different loads by simulating browser behavior. The scripting language for JMeter is Groovy (an object-oriented programming language used for the Java platform). Browser plugins are also supported in this testing platform.

today's leftovers Kernel "MGLRU" Code Updated For More Performant Linux Page Reclamation - Phoronix While not coming as part of the new 5.16 cycle, one of the exciting patch series to come about this year has been Google's work on the Multigenerational LRU (MGLRU) Framework for improving performance around the kernel's page reclaim handling. This low-level feature work for the Linux kernel aims to address the kernel's page reclaim implementation being too expensive on the CPU and sometimes making poor choices over what to evict. Earlier versions of the multigen least-recently-used code from Google has shown fewer low-memory kills on Android and reducing cold starts up ~16%. On Chrome OS they also found this code to be very beneficial with upwards of 59% fewer OOM kills and 96% fewer low-memory tab discards within the browser. Their testing from mobile to servers found lower CPU usage and better system handling under memory pressure.

Mesa's Turnip Driver For Qualcomm Adreno GPUs Now Exposes Vulkan 1.2 - Phoronix Mesa's open-source "Turnip" driver that provides Vulkan support for Qualcomm Adreno graphics hardware and complementary to the Freedreno Gallium3D driver can now handle Vulkan 1.2. The last piece of the puzzle was recently merged for supporting VK_KHR_separate_depth_stencil_layouts in Turnip. With that landed, the path was cleared for advertizing Vulkan 1.2 API support instead of Vulkan 1.1. Raspberry Pi and Games Sharing dimensions – Life of a Developer Continuing my adventures in FreeCAD, I now had to design a top to my Raspberry Pi enclosure. The FreeCAD people were friendly and told me to checkout spreadsheets.

Arcade Machine Pack And Play | Hackaday There’s something about the large imposing wooden box of an arcade machine that lends a confident presence to a room. The problem with a tall and heavy box is that it takes up quite a bit of space and readily draws the eye. So [Alexandre Chappel] set out to avoid that and build an arcade machine that could hide in plain sight. [...] With the help of a 3D printer, he quickly fabricated a locking mechanism to keep the front panel attached when it folds up. The hinge is also 3D printed. The typical Raspberry Pi 4 powers this particular machine. Two french cleats hold the box onto the wall, and once the system is on the wall, we have to say it looks incredible.

Stardew Valley Preferences Bot Is A Gift To The Player | Hackaday It seems like most narrative games have some kind of drudgery built in. You know, some tedious and repetitious task that you absolutely must do if you want to succeed. In Stardew Valley, that thing is gift giving, which earns you friendship points just like in real life. More important than the giving itself is that each villager has preferences — things they love, like, and hate to receive as gifts. It’s a lot to remember, and most people don’t bother trying and just look it up in the wiki. Well, except for Abigail, who seems to like certain gemstones so much that she must be eating them. She’s hard to forget. Free Software Digital infrastructure is more than just broadband: What the US can learn from Europe’s open source technology policy study Technology and innovation have long been known to be key drivers of growth allowing companies and countries to better compete. The recent U.S. infrastructure bill aims to foster such growth by providing for investments in digital infrastructure. However, these investments are nearly exclusively focused on better and more accessible broadband. Complementary to broadband, open technologies—those for which the underlying intellectual property, whether it is source code or hardware design, is publicly available—are playing an increasingly important role in the modern economy and companies’ and countries’ ability to innovate. In particular, open source software (OSS) and open source hardware (OSH) have become critical building blocks for both everyday products (cell phones, cars, household appliances, etc.) and cutting-edge emerging technologies (artificial intelligence, big data analytics, etc.). However, since most OSS and OSH is available for free and created through distributed efforts rather than by one particular company, it can be difficult to understand the full economic impact of these critical technologies. Development Tensor LLVM Extensions Proposed For Targeting AI Accelerators, Emerging Hardware - Phoronix Intel, Amazon AWS, IBM, Qualcomm, and UIUC researchers have been collaborating over a proposed "Tensor LLVM Extensions" (TLX) to make this open-source compiler infrastructure more suitable for targeting AI accelerators and other emerging classes of hardware. The proposed Tensor LLVM Extensions would make the widely-used LLVM compiler stack able to better deal with tensor cores and similar hardware for today's increasing AI/ML workloads and related fields. LLVM is already the dominant player when it comes to supporting CPUs and often GPUs while Tensor LLVM Extensions would help them on the new frontier of being able to deal with hardware around Intel Advanced Matrix Extensions (AMX), NVIDIA tensor cores, AMD matrix cores, Qualcomm HVX, Amazon Infferentia/Trainium, and other accelerators. Right now most of the compiler stacks for such accelerators are closed-source and not having any universal solution for sharing optimizations and other compiler features as LLVM could provide.

I spent two days building KDE from source, so you can do it faster - Han Young's blog Remember I said “kdesrc-build manages dependencies for you”? Only part of that is true, kdesrc-build manages dependencies for you, but only for KDE dependencies. For Third Party dependencies, it can’t figure them out. On Ubuntu it may be called libnl-3-dev, while on Arch it is called libnl. Everytime kdesrc-build fails, I have to look at the error log and try to figure out which package is missing, install it manaully and resume the build. To make matters worse, I’m building plasma-workspace. Which contains half the configuration modules, plasmoids, and other miscellaneous stuff. That means I had to build pretty much the entire KDE libraries. In fact, I had to build 93 dependencies to get to plasma-workspace. Imagine checking the error log for every dependency, using apt search DEP_NAME, apt-file find MISSING_FILE_NAME and apt-rdepends --build-depends --print-state --follow=DEPENDS PROJECT_NAME | grep Not to install the third-party packages. Only to find out that kdesrc-build fails on the next dependency build. The fact that I live in China makes things worse, because the connection to KDE invent is very slow here, sometimes dropping to 30kb/s for no reason. I had to use my server to git clone the repository, and download it back through proxy, then copy it to the virtual machine. Especially for https://invent.kde.org/plasma/breeze, 670MB+ repository. It took me an hour to transfer it to the VM.