today's howtos
Cockpit is a free remote server manager that is lightweight and easy to use for GNU/Linux servers. Cockpit is a web-based graphical interface for servers intended for people new to Linux to the experts such as sysadmins. Cockpit makes Linux discoverable, allowing anyone using the software to perform tasks such as start containers, administer storage, configure networks, and inspect logs.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Cockpit on your Debian 11 Bullseye operating system.
Spotify is one of the biggest music streaming services out there. It has native clients for both mobile (Android and iOS) and desktop (Mac and Windows) devices.
Unfortunately, though, Linux only gets an unsupported Spotify client. So if you plan on using Spotify on Linux, you can either install its unsupported desktop client or use the Spotify Web Player.
In our opinion, using the desktop client—albeit unsupported—is still a better choice since it gives you access to all Spotify features otherwise unavailable on the web. Follow along as we demonstrate the steps to install Spotify on Linux.
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install CUDA on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, CUDA stands for Compute Unified Device Architecture. CUDA comprises the CUDA toolkit ( compiler, profile, and debugger ), the software driver, and the CUDA SDK. The software layer gives direct access to the GPU’s virtual instruction set and parallel computational elements. For deep learning researches and framework developers use cuDNN for high-performance GPU acceleration.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the CUDA on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
In this guide we will explore how to install the latest release of RabbitMQ in OpenSUSE Leap 15.3 server or Workstation
RabbitMQ is an open source message broker software that implements the Advanced Message Queuing Protocol (AMQP). RabbitMQ works by receiving messages from publishers (applications that publish them) and routes them to consumers (applications that process them).
In this guide I will show you how to upgrade our Linux Kernel to the latest version on our Rocky Linux/ AlmaLinux and CentOS.
Linux Kernel is a free and open source, monolithic, modular, multitasking unix-like operating system. It is the main component of a Linux operating system and is the core interface between the computer’s hardware and its processes. It makes communication possible between computer hardware and processes running on it and it manages resources effectively.
Erlang is a functional, general-purpose, concurrent programming language and garbage-collected runtime environment built for concurrency, fault tolerance, and distributed application architectures. It is supported and maintained by Ericsson OTP product unit.
In this guide, we will install Erlang/OTP in a Opensuse Leap 15.3.
Apache JMeter is open-source like any other Apache foundation project. It is meant to analyze system functional behavior by running performance tests, regression tests, stress tests, and database servers based on different technologies. However, earlier it was designed to test only web applications.
JMeter is Java-based, hence can be used to know what would be the performance of various applications and software. It sends a request to web or application servers for different loads by simulating browser behavior. The scripting language for JMeter is Groovy (an object-oriented programming language used for the Java platform). Browser plugins are also supported in this testing platform.
today's leftovers
Kernel
While not coming as part of the new 5.16 cycle, one of the exciting patch series to come about this year has been Google's work on the Multigenerational LRU (MGLRU) Framework for improving performance around the kernel's page reclaim handling.
This low-level feature work for the Linux kernel aims to address the kernel's page reclaim implementation being too expensive on the CPU and sometimes making poor choices over what to evict. Earlier versions of the multigen least-recently-used code from Google has shown fewer low-memory kills on Android and reducing cold starts up ~16%. On Chrome OS they also found this code to be very beneficial with upwards of 59% fewer OOM kills and 96% fewer low-memory tab discards within the browser. Their testing from mobile to servers found lower CPU usage and better system handling under memory pressure.
Mesa's open-source "Turnip" driver that provides Vulkan support for Qualcomm Adreno graphics hardware and complementary to the Freedreno Gallium3D driver can now handle Vulkan 1.2.
The last piece of the puzzle was recently merged for supporting VK_KHR_separate_depth_stencil_layouts in Turnip. With that landed, the path was cleared for advertizing Vulkan 1.2 API support instead of Vulkan 1.1.
Raspberry Pi and Games
Continuing my adventures in FreeCAD, I now had to design a top to my Raspberry Pi enclosure. The FreeCAD people were friendly and told me to checkout spreadsheets.
There’s something about the large imposing wooden box of an arcade machine that lends a confident presence to a room. The problem with a tall and heavy box is that it takes up quite a bit of space and readily draws the eye. So [Alexandre Chappel] set out to avoid that and build an arcade machine that could hide in plain sight.
[...]
With the help of a 3D printer, he quickly fabricated a locking mechanism to keep the front panel attached when it folds up. The hinge is also 3D printed. The typical Raspberry Pi 4 powers this particular machine. Two french cleats hold the box onto the wall, and once the system is on the wall, we have to say it looks incredible.
It seems like most narrative games have some kind of drudgery built in. You know, some tedious and repetitious task that you absolutely must do if you want to succeed. In Stardew Valley, that thing is gift giving, which earns you friendship points just like in real life. More important than the giving itself is that each villager has preferences — things they love, like, and hate to receive as gifts. It’s a lot to remember, and most people don’t bother trying and just look it up in the wiki. Well, except for Abigail, who seems to like certain gemstones so much that she must be eating them. She’s hard to forget.
Free Software
Technology and innovation have long been known to be key drivers of growth allowing companies and countries to better compete. The recent U.S. infrastructure bill aims to foster such growth by providing for investments in digital infrastructure. However, these investments are nearly exclusively focused on better and more accessible broadband. Complementary to broadband, open technologies—those for which the underlying intellectual property, whether it is source code or hardware design, is publicly available—are playing an increasingly important role in the modern economy and companies’ and countries’ ability to innovate. In particular, open source software (OSS) and open source hardware (OSH) have become critical building blocks for both everyday products (cell phones, cars, household appliances, etc.) and cutting-edge emerging technologies (artificial intelligence, big data analytics, etc.). However, since most OSS and OSH is available for free and created through distributed efforts rather than by one particular company, it can be difficult to understand the full economic impact of these critical technologies.
Development
Intel, Amazon AWS, IBM, Qualcomm, and UIUC researchers have been collaborating over a proposed "Tensor LLVM Extensions" (TLX) to make this open-source compiler infrastructure more suitable for targeting AI accelerators and other emerging classes of hardware.
The proposed Tensor LLVM Extensions would make the widely-used LLVM compiler stack able to better deal with tensor cores and similar hardware for today's increasing AI/ML workloads and related fields. LLVM is already the dominant player when it comes to supporting CPUs and often GPUs while Tensor LLVM Extensions would help them on the new frontier of being able to deal with hardware around Intel Advanced Matrix Extensions (AMX), NVIDIA tensor cores, AMD matrix cores, Qualcomm HVX, Amazon Infferentia/Trainium, and other accelerators. Right now most of the compiler stacks for such accelerators are closed-source and not having any universal solution for sharing optimizations and other compiler features as LLVM could provide.
Remember I said “kdesrc-build manages dependencies for you”? Only part of that is true, kdesrc-build manages dependencies for you, but only for KDE dependencies. For Third Party dependencies, it can’t figure them out. On Ubuntu it may be called libnl-3-dev, while on Arch it is called libnl. Everytime kdesrc-build fails, I have to look at the error log and try to figure out which package is missing, install it manaully and resume the build. To make matters worse, I’m building plasma-workspace. Which contains half the configuration modules, plasmoids, and other miscellaneous stuff. That means I had to build pretty much the entire KDE libraries. In fact, I had to build 93 dependencies to get to plasma-workspace. Imagine checking the error log for every dependency, using apt search DEP_NAME, apt-file find MISSING_FILE_NAME and apt-rdepends --build-depends --print-state --follow=DEPENDS PROJECT_NAME | grep Not to install the third-party packages. Only to find out that kdesrc-build fails on the next dependency build. The fact that I live in China makes things worse, because the connection to KDE invent is very slow here, sometimes dropping to 30kb/s for no reason. I had to use my server to git clone the repository, and download it back through proxy, then copy it to the virtual machine. Especially for https://invent.kde.org/plasma/breeze, 670MB+ repository. It took me an hour to transfer it to the VM.
Software: Thunderbird 91, Scrcpy, and QEMU
Thunderbird 91 is being back-ported to Ubuntu 18.04 LTS and Ubuntu 20.04 LTS.
A security vulnerability affecting the Thunderbird 78.x series both builds offer is being actively exploited in the wild. But as upstream support for Thunderbird 78.x has ended the flaw is unlikely be ever be patched.
A new version of Scrcpy is available to download.
Scrcpy is a free, open source tool that lets you view and interact with your Android device on a Windows, macOS, or Linux PC, wirelessly or wired.
This week marked the release of QEMU 6.2-rc0 as the first test candidate for this upcoming update that plays an important role in the open-source Linux virtualization stack.
The rc0 milestone marks the hard feature freeze on QEMU 6.2. There will now be weekly release candidates until QEMU 6.2.0 is ready to ship as stable, which should be around mid-December.
Web Browsers: More DRM and More Broken Web
Some sites claim they aren’t compatible with a browser’s reader mode to prevent users from clicking on it and bypassing Admiral, paywalls, and other junk.
Tip: putting ephy-reader: in the front of the URL in GNOME Web and hitting enter forces it into Reader Mode anyway, regardless of what the site wants.
As 3.1.10 has Firefox builtin, if you are going to do an update of an existing installation, get rid of any existing Firefox beforehand. It should be enough just to delete /mnt/wkg/sfs/esyos/oe/dunfell/firefox-*.sfs. At bootup of 3.1.10, the initrd will see that the SFS is no longer there, and will do a "cleanup" -- so there shouldn't be any "firefox" on the desktop after bootup.
Firefox updating and hardware acceleration both caused trouble, so they have been permanently disabled in file /usr/lib/firefox/distribution/policies.json. To re-enable those features, delete the appropriate lines in that file.
I was disappointed how slow FF was to startup on the Compaq Presario. SeaMonkey starts much faster. It was also a concern to see the Internet data activity lights continually green in the systray -- FF was only looking at a static page, so why is it transferring so much?
Muted sound is easy to fix. Right-click on the audio systray icon, choose "Preferences" will run pavucontrol (Pulseaudio Volume Control) which has a mute/unmute button.
MSCW, I need to work on that. It is functional, but the code is still very ALSA-oriented.
This morning I got an error from Apt in Debian.
It turned out that Vivaldi had misconfigured their Debian repo, and it was stopping the i386 multiarch repository from updating.
So I got punchy and removed Vivaldi, its .config and .cache subfolders, their repos, and their two GPG keys.
Is that an extreme reaction? No. If you can’t manage your Apt configuration responsibly, I remove you. You can mess up and create a hassle for a lot of people, so you should watch what you are doing.
Mozilla’s subreddit shows the general state of the Firefox world.
I got this error. “PR_END_OF_FILE_ERROR” instead of loading sites. It happened on Amazon and a few other sites. First, I thought it was something wrong with my connection, or the site. Nope. Another Firefox bug.
GNOME Web has a few bugs, but nothing nearly so annoying as the degenerate state Firefox is in. So I’m just going to go full time GNOME Web 41 Flatpak…. and maybe keep Ungoogled Chromium or something around in case I have to log in to T-Mobile, in which case “We have our wires crossed. Ooops.” no matter how your Firefox is configured, when you try to log in. LibreWolf too, why not?
Since Flatpak apps are self-contained, this will also hopefully prevent disaster from spilling over into my system all for want of a web browser.
LibreWolf doesn’t just compile and patch out obnoxious junk that Firefox adds. It also removes minimally useful web platform crap that is a major attack surface through hardening of the user.js and prefs.js.
The open source community hardly noticed this week when Microsoft opened its arms to its once arch rival in browser space, Firefox, the open source daughter of Netscape and for many years the only serious competition Microsoft’s Internet Explorer browser faced, by making the open source browser available in the Microsoft Store.
A dozen or so years ago Microsoft would never consider putting open source software of any kind in an online store it managed, even if it had had one back then, which it didn’t. This would’ve been doubly true of a browser, because of its fear that losing the browser market meant losing its lucrative operating system market, which was largely bankrolling its operations. Remember, this was at the height of Ballmer administration, which proclaimed Linux and open source to be a communist cancer, or something like that.
It’s just as unlikely that Firefox would have accepted any offer from Microsoft to make it easy for Windows users to find and install Firefox through a Microsoft platform. At that time, a decade or more of dirty tricks and FUD originating from Redmond had made the open source community wary and openly belligerent when it came to Microsoft, and Mozilla was dependent on the open source community.
