Linux 5.16's New Cluster Scheduling Is Causing Regression, Further Hurting Alder Lake
Linux 5.16-rc1 is coming out later today and already I'm seeing some fallout in the new kernel's performance... In particular, bad news for Alder Lake that is already seeing the Linux performance trailing Windows 11 seemingly due to the lack of Thread Director integration right now in the kernel and any other missing optimizations around Intel's hybrid architecture. A new feature of Linux 5.16 is unfortunately having unintended regressions for Alder Lake with at least the flagship Core i9 12900K. Here are the results from the latest kernel bisecting that uncovered this latest upstream slowdown.
Understanding Standard I/O on Linux
Improve your Linux command-line workflow by piping multiple commands together using standard I/O. As you use Linux, you may come across references to "standard I/O," or "standard input," "standard output," and "standard error." What do these terms mean? Standard input is a term for the input that a command-based program receives. In interactive use, it is normally from the keyboard, but as you'll see later, it can also come from a file. While the keyboard these days is usually plugged directly into the machine, when text terminals were more common, standard input was taken from the terminal keyboard connected to a central minicomputer or mainframe. Modern Linux systems use terminal emulators or the system console for standard input.
