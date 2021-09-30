Linux 5.16-rc1
It's been two weeks, and the merge window is thus closed. I actually anticipated more problems during the merge window than we hit - I was traveling with a laptop for a few days early on in the merge window, and that's usually fairly painful. But - knock wood - it all worked out fine. Partly thanks to a lot of people sending in their pull requests fairly early, so that I could get a bit of a head start before travels. But partly also because I didn't end up having any "uhhuh, things aren't working and now I need to bisect where they broke" events for me on any of my machines. At least yet. So who knows? Maybe this will be one of those painless releases where everything just works. Sure. Anyway, it's not a huge release, although it's also not a remarkably small one like 5.15 was (ok, "remarkably small" is relative, when even such small releases have 10k+ commits).. There's a bit of everything in here, and you can look to the appended mergelog for some kind of flavor, but I guess the folio work is worth mentioning, since it's an unusually core thing that we don't tend to see most releases. The intent is to have a more efficient and type-safe way to specify "head of a group of pages", rather than the page pointers and "compound_head()" and friends. That said, the folio changes may be unusually core, but they certainly aren't the bulk of the changes. Pretty small in the end, with the real meat and potatoes being all the usual stuff. As always, most of the changes are to drivers (gpu, networking, sound and staging stand out, but it's all over) and architecture code. Hardware support is the bulk of the code, it gets the bulk of the changes. But we obviously have all the normal other updates, with filesystem, networking, and core kernel code. With documentation and tooling support filling the gaps. And somewhat unusually, our library code stands out in the diffstat, thanks to the big update to a more recent version of upstream libzstd. Anyway, the merge window may have gone about as smoothly as I could hope for, but let's get the whole stabilization phase started with some serious testing, shall we? Please? Linus
Also: Linux 5.16-rc1 Released With Intel AMX, FUTEX2, Folios & A Lot More
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 96 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Linux 5.16's New Cluster Scheduling Is Causing Regression, Further Hurting Alder Lake
Linux 5.16-rc1 is coming out later today and already I'm seeing some fallout in the new kernel's performance... In particular, bad news for Alder Lake that is already seeing the Linux performance trailing Windows 11 seemingly due to the lack of Thread Director integration right now in the kernel and any other missing optimizations around Intel's hybrid architecture. A new feature of Linux 5.16 is unfortunately having unintended regressions for Alder Lake with at least the flagship Core i9 12900K. Here are the results from the latest kernel bisecting that uncovered this latest upstream slowdown.
Android Leftovers
Understanding Standard I/O on Linux
Improve your Linux command-line workflow by piping multiple commands together using standard I/O. As you use Linux, you may come across references to "standard I/O," or "standard input," "standard output," and "standard error." What do these terms mean? Standard input is a term for the input that a command-based program receives. In interactive use, it is normally from the keyboard, but as you'll see later, it can also come from a file. While the keyboard these days is usually plugged directly into the machine, when text terminals were more common, standard input was taken from the terminal keyboard connected to a central minicomputer or mainframe. Modern Linux systems use terminal emulators or the system console for standard input.
Audiocasts/Shows: Newsboat, GNU World Order, and More
Recent comments
2 hours 39 min ago
9 hours 44 min ago
10 hours 5 min ago
21 hours 35 min ago
21 hours 46 min ago
21 hours 49 min ago
22 hours 10 min ago
23 hours 26 min ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 4 hours ago