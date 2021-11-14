Review: Waydroid
Waydroid seems like a good idea and a useful concept. It's even relatively easy to set up, assuming you are running a distribution with the necessary kernel features and a modern Wayland session. The command line syntax for Waydroid is quite straight forward and it even has little helpful blurbs on what options are available. In short, the Waydroid project seems to be doing several things well.
While I could install Android apps into the container and even run them (according to my system monitor), I was unable to ever see any Android apps or interface. Perhaps I'm missing a key component, perhaps it's a bug. I looked through the Waydroid log (kudos to the team for making logging and debugging a key feature right from the start), but I was unable to find any problem. There was a warning at times about Waydroid not being able to identify the "host_user", but the "waydroid status" output also showed it correctly found my username and ID.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 493 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Top 9 Best Download Managers for Linux
With the help of a download manager, users can easily download files from the Internet. It can be built into a Web browser, or as a stand-alone manager. Operating systems like Windows have thousands of options while choosing the right download manager for their system. In the case of Linux, there are only a few download managers available. Thanks to their incredible features, free and options, these available download managers fulfill the requirements easily. Here on this page, I have listed the best Download Managers for Linux.
Linux 5.16-rc1
It's been two weeks, and the merge window is thus closed. I actually anticipated more problems during the merge window than we hit - I was traveling with a laptop for a few days early on in the merge window, and that's usually fairly painful. But - knock wood - it all worked out fine. Partly thanks to a lot of people sending in their pull requests fairly early, so that I could get a bit of a head start before travels. But partly also because I didn't end up having any "uhhuh, things aren't working and now I need to bisect where they broke" events for me on any of my machines. At least yet. So who knows? Maybe this will be one of those painless releases where everything just works. Sure. Anyway, it's not a huge release, although it's also not a remarkably small one like 5.15 was (ok, "remarkably small" is relative, when even such small releases have 10k+ commits).. There's a bit of everything in here, and you can look to the appended mergelog for some kind of flavor, but I guess the folio work is worth mentioning, since it's an unusually core thing that we don't tend to see most releases. The intent is to have a more efficient and type-safe way to specify "head of a group of pages", rather than the page pointers and "compound_head()" and friends. That said, the folio changes may be unusually core, but they certainly aren't the bulk of the changes. Pretty small in the end, with the real meat and potatoes being all the usual stuff. As always, most of the changes are to drivers (gpu, networking, sound and staging stand out, but it's all over) and architecture code. Hardware support is the bulk of the code, it gets the bulk of the changes. But we obviously have all the normal other updates, with filesystem, networking, and core kernel code. With documentation and tooling support filling the gaps. And somewhat unusually, our library code stands out in the diffstat, thanks to the big update to a more recent version of upstream libzstd. Anyway, the merge window may have gone about as smoothly as I could hope for, but let's get the whole stabilization phase started with some serious testing, shall we? Please? LinusAlso: Linux 5.16-rc1 Released With Intel AMX, FUTEX2, Folios & A Lot More
Linus Torvalds Announces First Linux 5.16 Kernel Release Candidate
While Linux kernel 5.15 is shy to appear in the stable software repositories of some of the most popular GNU/Linux distributions these days (hint: it just hit Arch Linux's repos on Friday), development on the next major kernel series, Linux 5.16, is ramping up, and now it’s time to go out and test the first RC (Release Candidate). Linus Torvalds just announced today the very first Release Candidate milestone of Linux kernel 5.16, which promises to be a great release for Linux gamers as it adds Collabora's FUTEX2 system call that brings better performance in modern games.
Linux 5.16's New Cluster Scheduling Is Causing Regression, Further Hurting Alder Lake
Linux 5.16-rc1 is coming out later today and already I'm seeing some fallout in the new kernel's performance... In particular, bad news for Alder Lake that is already seeing the Linux performance trailing Windows 11 seemingly due to the lack of Thread Director integration right now in the kernel and any other missing optimizations around Intel's hybrid architecture. A new feature of Linux 5.16 is unfortunately having unintended regressions for Alder Lake with at least the flagship Core i9 12900K. Here are the results from the latest kernel bisecting that uncovered this latest upstream slowdown.
Recent comments
1 hour 3 min ago
1 hour 20 min ago
4 hours 50 min ago
11 hours 56 min ago
12 hours 17 min ago
23 hours 47 min ago
23 hours 58 min ago
1 day 1 min ago
1 day 21 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago