Programming Leftovers How to Use std::array The std::array notation in C++ is an alternate method of declaring and initializing the arrays in C++. However, a question might arise in your mind that when we can declare and initialize the arrays already, then why do we even need this notation in the first place? In this article, we will try to explore the answer to this question. After that, we will share some examples with you to demonstrate the usage of the std::array notation in C++ in Ubuntu 20.04. The std::array Notation in C++: We have already stated that the std::array notation in C++ is an alternate method of declaring and initializing the arrays. However, we still need to figure out the need to use this notation. Generally, there are two types of arrays in C++, i.e., static and dynamic. Both these types of arrays have their pros and cons. The static arrays lose all the information regarding their size once they are passed to a function as a pointer, whereas the dynamic arrays’ deallocation is very problematic. Therefore, the std::array notation is used to make the best usage of both of these types, i.e., using this particular notation, a static array never loses the information that it contains even when it is passed to a function. This is exactly why we use this notation in C++. You will learn more about the usage of this notation in C++ by going through the next section of this article.

I finally start to translate Japanese Perl Zemi to English. | Yuki Kimoto Perl Blog [blogs.perl.org] I finally started to translate Japanese Perl Zemi to English. Perl Zemi | Perl Zemi|Perl Installation, Perl Tutorial, Many Examples Perl Zemi is Japanese Perl Tutorial site which is well known and red in Japan. Most of all Japanese Perl users know Perl Zemi and read the document repeatedly.

PHP file_get_contents() Function PHP contains many built-in functions to read the content of any existing non-empty file. The file_get_contents() is one of the built-in functions of PHP to read the entire content of an existing file as a string. The syntax of this function is given below.

PHP in_array() Function Array variables are used to store multiple values where each value is accessed by using the index value. Sometimes we need to search a particular element in an array for programming purposes. The in_array() is a built-in function of PHP to search specific elements into an array. It searches data in a case-sensitive manner. The way to use this function for searching value in an array has been described in this tutorial.

PHP json_encode() Function The JSON is a popular data format that is used to serialize and transmit structured data between the web server and application because the JSON file is human-readable and lightweight. The json_encode() is a built-in function of PHP that converts the array or object into JSON data for various purposes. The various uses of this function have shown in this tutorial.

PHP password_verify() Function The password_verify() function is used to match the hash password with the original password. Another function, password_hash() is used to generate the hash value based on the hashing algorithm, cost, and salt value. The password_verify() function contains all hashing information to verify the hash with the password. The uses of this function have been shown in this tutorial by using multiple examples.

PHP require_once() Function When a PHP script is used in multiple files for programming purposes, then it is better to write the script in one file and include the file in those files without writing where the script is required. PHP has many built-in functions to include any existing file in a script. These are require(), require_once(), include(), and include_once(). The task of require() and require_once() are the same, but the one difference is that the require() function does not check the file has been included before or not but the require_once() function check the file has been included before or not. If the file has been included in the script before, then the require_once() function will not include the same file again. How the require_once() function is used to include files in PHP has been shown in this tutorial.

PHP unset() Function The unset() function is used to reset any variable that has been defined earlier. Two types of variables are used in any programming language. One is a global variable and another is a local variable. The variable defined outside the function is called a global variable that is accessible from anywhere in the script. The variable defined inside the function is called a local variable that is accessible inside the function only. If the unset function is used for the local and global variables, then it resets both variables locally. That means the value of the global variable remains unchanged that was defined before changing inside the function. The $GLOBALS array or global keyword can be used to unset the global variable permanently. The uses of this function to reset PHP variables have shown in this tutorial.

PHP var_dump() Function The var_dump() function is a built-in function of PHP to find out the information about the value and data type of one or more variables. It also provides information about the length of the data for the string variable. The information about both scalar and compound variables can be retrieved by using this function. Different uses of this function have been shown in this tutorial.

today's howtos How to install and use Podman in Fedora 34/35 Podman is a container engine that’s compatible with the OCI Containers specification. It is part of RedHat Linux, but can also be installed on other distributions. As it’s OCI-compliant, Podman can be used as a drop-in replacement for the better-known Docker runtime. Most Docker commands can be directly translated to Podman commands. Podman implements almost all the Docker CLI commands (apart from the ones related to Docker Swarm). Podman complements Buildah and Skopeo by offering an experience similar to the Docker command line: allowing users to run standalone (non-orchestrated) containers. And Podman doesn’t require a daemon to run containers and pods, so we can easily say goodbye to big fat daemons. There are no daemons in the background doing stuff, and this means that Podman can be integrated into system services through systemd.

Use Ansible tags to save time on playbook runs | Enable Sysadmin As a frequent Ansible user, I'm always looking at ways to simplify my playbooks and save time during playbook debugging. One of my favorite features for writing robust Ansible playbooks is its support for tags. This article introduces tags, walks through some common tag scenarios, and outlines more advanced usage.

How to Rename Multiple Files in Linux In a Linux system, you can easily rename a file using mv command. But, if you have multiple files which you want to rename, in this situation you need some extra tools or built-in Linux utilities for solving this problem. In this tutorial, we learn the different methods to rename multiple files in a Linux system at once.

How to Build an E-Paper To-Do List with Raspberry Pi | Tom's Hardware I’ve often struggled with procrastination, and to-do applications have been lifesaving. I sometimes find myself needing a reminder to just focus on getting the most important task done before working on anything else. With that in mind, I created a simple photo frame to sit on my desk and remind me of my most important task of the day using e-paper and a Raspberry Pi. I wanted to use e-Paper specifically since it’s low-power and not as distracting as a standard display would be. If you’re the kind of person who likes a simple reminder of your most important tasks, here’s how to build it for yourself.

Install Apache JMeter on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Focal Fossa Apache JMeter is open-source like any other Apache foundation project. It is meant to analyze system functional behavior by running performance tests, regression tests, stress tests, and database servers based on different technologies. However, earlier it was designed to test only web applications. JMeter is Java-based, hence can be used to know what would be the performance of various applications and software. It sends a request to web or application servers for different loads by simulating browser behavior. The scripting language for JMeter is Groovy (an object-oriented programming language used for the Java platform). Browser plugins are also supported in this testing platform.

How to View Hardware Information in Linux Being a Linux enthusiast implies that you are familiar with both the hardware and software entities of your system.

How to Run Linux Shell Command / Script in Background The usual style of executing a command on a Linux terminal is to simply run it and wait for it to gracefully exit. Once the command exits, you can then proceed to execute other commands in succession. This is what is known as running commands in the foreground. As the word suggests, you can visually see the output of the command on the terminal. Sometimes, however, running commands in the foreground can present a set of challenges. The command can take too long to exit causing you to waste precious time and other times, it can be totally attached to the shell session leaving you stuck. In such cases, running a command in the background is your best bet. You can send a command(s) to the background as you concurrently execute other commands in the foreground. This improves the efficiency of working on the terminal and saves you time. In this guide, we focus on how you can run Linux shell command or script in the background.

How to Capture top command output to a file Linux top command is widely used by Linux system administrators in real time to check system resources utilization such as CPU, disk I/O, system load average, running processes and memory utilization. I usually use Oracle OSWatcher Black Box (OSWbb) to collect various system data to diagnose performance issues for a period of time. But if you want to collect a list of processes that consume high CPU and memory on your system for a specific period of time, you can do this using the top command. To redirect the top command output to a text file, the top command must be executed in batch mode. In this guide, we will show you how to capture the top command output in files for a specific duration for troubleshooting performance issues.