Top 3 Open Source Math Software & Matlab Alternatives
Perhaps you have heard about Matlab, and how great it can be used for mathematics, modeling, computing and simulation tasks. It is indeed a great software, but it has one deadly flow: It is proprietary, and requires a very expensive license to use it.
That’s why, open source alternatives emerged to take the place of Matlab and other similar mathematics software.
In today’s article, we’ll be seeing 3 of the best open source math software in the market.
Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Adobe Animate
Adobe is a large multinational computer software company with over 22,000 employees. Its flagship products include Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, Premiere Pro, XD, Acrobat DC, and the Portable Document Format (PDF). The products are wrapped up and marketed as the Creative Cloud, a subscription-only way of accessing more than 20 desktop and mobile apps and services for photography, design, video, web, UX, and more
We are long-standing admirers of Adobe’s products. They develop many high quality proprietary programs. It’s true there are security and privacy concerns in relation to some of their products. And there’s considerable criticism attached to their pricing practices. But the real issue is Adobe Creative Cloud does not support Linux. And there’s no prospect of support forthcoming.
What if you are looking to move away from Adobe and embark on a new world of online freedom, where you are not tracked, monetised and attached to Adobe’s ecosystem. We only recommend free and open source alternatives. Our recommended software don’t necessarily replicate every feature of their Adobe counterparts but they offer sufficient functionality for many tasks.
today's leftovers
-
We have released date gem version 3.2.1, 3.1.2, 3.0.2, and 2.0.1 that include a security fix for a regular expression denial of service vulnerability (ReDoS) on date parsing methods. An attacker can exploit this vulnerability to cause an effective DoS attack.
-
To protect our users, TAG routinely hunts for 0-day vulnerabilities exploited in-the-wild. In late August 2021, TAG discovered watering hole attacks targeting visitors to Hong Kong websites for a media outlet and a prominent pro-democracy labor and political group. The watering hole served an XNU privilege escalation vulnerability (CVE-2021-30869) unpatched in macOS Catalina, which led to the installation of a previously unreported backdoor.
today's howtos
-
What is Environment Variable in Linux? The variable is a path of the executable files that Linux systems can recognize globally on the Command terminal or by any other application. For example, We can open firefox via the command terminal by simply typing its name rather than the whole path of the actual executable file where it resides. In the same way when we install Java its executable binary can be used by other applications easily even GUI ones.
-
Making things happen on a regular and predictable schedule is important on computers. It's important because, as humans, we can sometimes be bad at remembering to do things reliably because we get distracted, have too much on our minds, or we're on holiday. Computers are really good at doing things on a schedule, but a human has to program the computer before the computer takes action.
In a way, the cron system is an easy and rudimentary introduction to programming. You can make your computer do what you want it to do just by editing a file. You don't even have to know where the file is kept. You have only to type in a simple command, enter the "recipe" you want your computer to follow, and save your work. From then on, your computer executes your instructions at the specified time until it is told to stop.
By design, cron is not a complex system. Here's what you need to know about it.
-
Hello, friends. We really like Docker and Jenkins so I thought why not make a post about both? Yeah, that’s a good idea. So, in this post, you will learn how to run Jenkins with Docker Compose. The process is simple and quick to do.
-
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install CUDA on Linux Mint 20. For those of you who didn’t know, The Nvidia CUDA toolkit is an extension of the GPU parallel computing platform and programming model. It allows your applications to use different types of GPUs very conveniently.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of a CUDA Nvidia on a Linux Mint 20 (Ulyana).
-
Python is an object-oriented, high-level programming language. As of today, Python 3.10 is the latest stable version available for productions environments. Most of the Debian-based Linux distribution includes older versions of Python in software repositories. Also, the Debian packages are not available for all distributions. This tutorial has been tested on Ubuntu 20.04 Linux system.
This tutorial will help you to how to install Python 3.10 on Ubuntu, Debian, and LinuxMint systems using source code. T
-
RPM Fusion is a repository of add-on packages for Fedora and EL+EPEL that a group of community volunteers maintains. RPM Fusion is not a standalone repository but an extension of Fedora’s default packages that could not be included due to Fedora being bound by the same legal restrictions as Red Hat.
The RPM Fusion repository comes in two flavors, Free and Non-Free. The free repository contains a free version of the software that is open source and non-free, which have mostly almost all free software but are closed source and mainly proprietary.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install RPM Fusion on your Fedora 35 operating system.
-
When buying an Android smartphone, users may notice that there are some unwanted applications (bloatware), which are installed but cannot be removed, because these applications are installed in the system. And in order to change the system rules and be able to remove the default apps installed in the system, the user needs root privileges.
But, rooting in android in my country, can void the warranty if the smartphone was recently purchased. So I don't recommend doing this. If you don't like some of the default applications on your smartphone, users can actually disable them. But sometimes some default applications cannot be disabled.
-
KernelCare is fabulous kernel update tool by CloudLinux. We started testing this kernel patch in a few servers and the result has been truly amazing, allowing us to avoid server downtime after kernel updates because of each server reboot we had to apply after the kernel was updated. Today we will show you how to run a KernelCare installation.
Recent comments
3 min 46 sec ago
59 min 10 sec ago
2 hours 6 min ago
16 hours 41 min ago
16 hours 58 min ago
20 hours 28 min ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 15 hours ago
1 day 15 hours ago