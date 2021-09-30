OSS and Openwashing/Greenwashing by Linux Foundation Blender 3.0 Will Have AMD HIP-Based GPU Acceleration - Phoronix With the big Blender 3.0 release due out near year's end there was the Cycles X rewrite that landed and unfortunately removed OpenCL support in the process. While that left AMD Radeon graphics without Blender GPU-accelerated support, in time for the v3.0 release there is now AMD HIP support in place. AMD has been working with Blender developers to improve GPU rendering by supporting AMD's HIP API in place of the removed OpenCL support. The HIP C++ Runtime API should offer better AMD GPU support than the poor OpenCL back-end of the past. This does require users though to be on the latest AMD Radeon Software Windows driver or on Linux with the Radeon ROCm driver stack in place and working or their Radeon Software for Linux packaged driver stack.

Willy Tarreau on HAProxy at Its 20-Year Anniversary Willy Tarreau, the founder of the HAProxy load balancer, 20 years past its initial, open-source release, still guides the project, often submitting code patches and writing long and meticulous replies on the community forum. Over the years, he has been joined by a cast of regular contributors, but also newcomers. This collaboration has kept the project evolving over time. In this interview, Willy describes his views on the success of the project, and how it grew over the years. He also discusses how the open-source model has evolved and other forces at play in the software industry.

Open Source Summit Japan 2021 Is All Virtual — Enjoy from Wherever You Are! When this years Open Source Summit Japan rolls into Tokyo next month they won’t be greeting attendees from within the doors at Toranomon Hills Forum, the event’s usual venue, but will be saying their hellos through side channel chat boxes for viewers at home. For the second year in a row, the conference is leaving the tents folded to go all virtual due to considerations around Covid-19. Like many Linux Foundation events, the summit in Japan is a two-tent show. Officially, it’s “Open Source Summit Japan + Automotive Linux Summit 2021,” with the former being the big top event and the latter being the sideshow, with a single registration giving admission to both. Tickets for the event, which will run December 14-15, is $50, with Linux Foundation members getting a 20% discount.

BNY Mellon joins OS-Climate, an initiative of the Linux Foundation building a public platform of tools to accelerate the global transition to Net Zero - Pittsburgh Business Times

Windows 11 Will Soon Block All Default Browser Workarounds Daniel Aleksandersen, the creator of EdgeDeflector, wrote a blog post (h/t Thurrott). He said the latest Windows 11 Insider Preview builds prevent apps like EdgeDeflector and other workarounds from getting around Microsoft’s complicated process of changing the default browser and fighting off “microsoft-edge:// links.” Here’s what the post says:

Programming Leftovers Please welcome The 8472 and Ashley Mannix to Library Contributors Ashley Mannix maintains several popular Rust crates and used to be a part of the Library (API) Team. Ashley is now getting back into Rust open source work, and will be helping out with maintenance of the standard library and some official rust-lang crates such as log.

A dream resyntaxed When I read Curtis’s post I almost decided to bin this one, as he managed to cover everything necessary in his usual succinct, eloquent, and engaging style. But he has encouraged me to post my version of this discussion too, as it provides a little more detail on some of the issues we’re addressing, and on the design rationale for the changes we are jointly proposing. Personally, I always relish the opportunity to read two versions of exactly the same story by two very different authors, or to watch two directors’ very different takes on the same screenplay. In fact, that’s what initially attracted me away from SmallTalk/C++/Eiffel and into Perl: I read Larry’s version of “Object Orientation”, and found it much more entertaining, and also more enlightening than the other earlier interpretations.

GCC Patches Pending For RISC-V's Scalar Cryptography Extension - Phoronix Patches were recently sent out that implement support for RISC-V's Scalar Cryptography Extension within the GNU Compiler Collection. The RISC-V Scalar Cryptography Extension work recently wrapped up its public review period for the set of instructions proposed for this open-source processor ISA. The set of extensions aim to enhance RISC-V's capabilities for crypto workloads with AES encryption/decryption, SM4 and SM4 cipher instructions, an entropy source extension, bit manipulation instructions for crypto, carry-less multiply, and more.

Drew DeVault's blog: Status update, November 2021 In other news, we have decided to delay the release of our new programming language, perhaps by as much as a year. We were aiming for February ‘22, but slow progress on some key areas such as cryptography and the self-hosting compiler, plus the looming necessity of the full-scale acceptance testing of the whole language and standard library, compound to make us unsure about meeting the original release plans. However, progress is slow but moving. We have incorporated the first parts of AES support in our cryptography library, and ported the language to FreeBSD. A good start on date/time support has been under development and I’m pretty optimistic about the API design we’ve come up with. Things are looking good, but it will take longer than expected.

Haskell Gemini server framework I'm in the process of building a Gemini server framework for Haskell. I know that one already exists (which has very heavily influenced mine) but mine doesn't need to be linked against OpenSSL, which is not hard to do, bit the process is inconsistent from OS to OS. I wanted something that was pure Haskell. It's not completed yet, but I welcome any feedback. I'm also livestreaming the coding process when I do work on it. I can supply information on that too if there's interest.

API Stability is No Black Magic! You might be surprised how much time R&D teams spend on fixing breaking APIs. Imagine you are the Head of Product, and your R&D team just finished a ground-breaking product after two years of software development. You are ramping up and fine-tuning the production with various global variants for six months to crank out that new product in volumes. Shipping large quantities of products, you get customer feedback that you haven’t received before, and you ask your R&D team to improve the software. Now the R&D team tells you that - instead of only fixing the customer issue - the team also needs to fix the APIs of the product because the latest release of the cross-platform UI toolkit broke several of the APIs you are using. Instead of spending a few days to the customer's issue, your team spends weeks updating everything, including API documentation and integration tests. Does this sound like an unrealistic scenario?

C++ Global Variables The concept of global variables plays a very vital role in C++ programming. It lets us use a variable anywhere within our whole program and change its values as per our requirements. The cause behind writing this guide is to introduce you to the concept of global variables in C++. After doing that, we also want to share with you some examples through which you will be able to understand the usage of global variables in C++ in Ubuntu 20.04 very clearly.

YAML Tutorial | Getting Started With YAML - OSTechNix