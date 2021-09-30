Programming Leftovers
-
Please welcome The 8472 and Ashley Mannix to Library Contributors
Ashley Mannix maintains several popular Rust crates and used to be a part of the Library (API) Team. Ashley is now getting back into Rust open source work, and will be helping out with maintenance of the standard library and some official rust-lang crates such as log.
-
A dream resyntaxed
When I read Curtis’s post I almost decided to bin this one, as he managed to cover everything necessary in his usual succinct, eloquent, and engaging style. But he has encouraged me to post my version of this discussion too, as it provides a little more detail on some of the issues we’re addressing, and on the design rationale for the changes we are jointly proposing.
Personally, I always relish the opportunity to read two versions of exactly the same story by two very different authors, or to watch two directors’ very different takes on the same screenplay. In fact, that’s what initially attracted me away from SmallTalk/C++/Eiffel and into Perl: I read Larry’s version of “Object Orientation”, and found it much more entertaining, and also more enlightening than the other earlier interpretations.
-
GCC Patches Pending For RISC-V's Scalar Cryptography Extension - Phoronix
Patches were recently sent out that implement support for RISC-V's Scalar Cryptography Extension within the GNU Compiler Collection.
The RISC-V Scalar Cryptography Extension work recently wrapped up its public review period for the set of instructions proposed for this open-source processor ISA. The set of extensions aim to enhance RISC-V's capabilities for crypto workloads with AES encryption/decryption, SM4 and SM4 cipher instructions, an entropy source extension, bit manipulation instructions for crypto, carry-less multiply, and more.
-
Drew DeVault's blog: Status update, November 2021
In other news, we have decided to delay the release of our new programming language, perhaps by as much as a year. We were aiming for February ‘22, but slow progress on some key areas such as cryptography and the self-hosting compiler, plus the looming necessity of the full-scale acceptance testing of the whole language and standard library, compound to make us unsure about meeting the original release plans. However, progress is slow but moving. We have incorporated the first parts of AES support in our cryptography library, and ported the language to FreeBSD. A good start on date/time support has been under development and I’m pretty optimistic about the API design we’ve come up with. Things are looking good, but it will take longer than expected.
-
Haskell Gemini server framework
I'm in the process of building a Gemini server framework for Haskell. I know that one already exists (which has very heavily influenced mine) but mine doesn't need to be linked against OpenSSL, which is not hard to do, bit the process is inconsistent from OS to OS. I wanted something that was pure Haskell.
It's not completed yet, but I welcome any feedback. I'm also livestreaming the coding process when I do work on it. I can supply information on that too if there's interest.
-
API Stability is No Black Magic!
You might be surprised how much time R&D teams spend on fixing breaking APIs. Imagine you are the Head of Product, and your R&D team just finished a ground-breaking product after two years of software development. You are ramping up and fine-tuning the production with various global variants for six months to crank out that new product in volumes. Shipping large quantities of products, you get customer feedback that you haven’t received before, and you ask your R&D team to improve the software. Now the R&D team tells you that - instead of only fixing the customer issue - the team also needs to fix the APIs of the product because the latest release of the cross-platform UI toolkit broke several of the APIs you are using. Instead of spending a few days to the customer's issue, your team spends weeks updating everything, including API documentation and integration tests. Does this sound like an unrealistic scenario?
-
C++ Global Variables
The concept of global variables plays a very vital role in C++ programming. It lets us use a variable anywhere within our whole program and change its values as per our requirements. The cause behind writing this guide is to introduce you to the concept of global variables in C++. After doing that, we also want to share with you some examples through which you will be able to understand the usage of global variables in C++ in Ubuntu 20.04 very clearly.
-
YAML Tutorial | Getting Started With YAML - OSTechNix
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 439 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
OSS and Openwashing/Greenwashing by Linux Foundation
Programming Leftovers
Security Leftovers
FreeBSD Quarterly Status Report 3rd Quarter 2021
This report covers FreeBSD related projects for the period between July and September, and is the third of four planned reports for 2021, and contains 42 entries. The third quarter of 2021 was quite active in lots of different areas, so the report covers a bunch of interesting work including but not limited to boot performance, compile-time analysis, hole-punching support, various drivers, ZFS raidz expansion, an update to the sound mixer, and many more. Regrettably, the status report got a bit delayed, but we hope that the aphorism better late than never can apply here. Yours, Daniel Ebdrup Jensen, with status hat on.
Recent comments
1 min 1 sec ago
3 hours 51 min ago
4 hours 47 min ago
5 hours 55 min ago
20 hours 29 min ago
20 hours 46 min ago
1 day 16 min ago
1 day 7 hours ago
1 day 7 hours ago
1 day 19 hours ago