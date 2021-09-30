IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
Managing and automating kernel settings with RHEL System Roles
The Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) kernel provides hundreds of settings that can be customized. These settings are frequently customized to increase performance on systems or when performing security hardening.
Implementing consistent kernel settings across a large RHEL environment can be challenging without automation. Red Hat introduced the kernel_settings RHEL System Role to automate the implementation of settings under /proc/sys, /sys, and other settings such as CPU affinity. The role uses tuned to implement these settings on hosts.
RHEL System Roles are a collection of Ansible roles and modules that are included in RHEL to help provide consistent workflows and streamline the execution of manual tasks. For more information on kernel settings in RHEL, refer to the RHEL documentation on Managing, monitoring, and updating the kernel.
Stefanie Chiras to lead Red Hat global partner ecosystem
I got involved in the Linux space while at IBM as part of the Power Systems team, and since then I've remained fascinated by the immense value that Linux brings to the industry. Linux really has taught us how development is meant to be done, through open source and the heart of innovation unifying a community. I joined Red Hat in order to lead the Red Hat Enterprise Linux organization, working together with customers and partners on the successful definition, execution and delivery of Red Hat Enterprise Linux. Linux is the language of the wider ecosystem, pulling together the best technologies and platforms from an extensive list of software providers and solutions. Our strategy is built on being able to consume Linux wherever and however you want it, and the commitment we have seen to Red Hat Enterprise Linux from our partner ecosystem has been phenomenal and is essential to create value.
Being a Technical Account Manager (TAM) - A day in the life
IT operations team members work hard to keep systems up and running, often pulling their hair out for resolutions after hours behind the scenes to ensure a seamless front-end experience for their users. But, even superheroes need saving sometimes.
If you’ve struggled to fix your encryption policies after reading article after article online or need some guidance to pull together a proof of concept for your organization’s big migration to the cloud, perhaps a Red Hat Technical Account Manager (TAM) can be a part of the answer you’ve been searching for.
Or maybe you’re an expert troubleshooter and audit log guru and want to use those superhero skills to help more companies manage their operations. Some time back, I read a post over on Reddit (written by someone who was considering working for Red Hat) asking if there were any TAMs that would be willing to talk about their job. Here’s a glimpse into a day on the job as a Red Hat TAM.
6 benefits of AIOps
As IT systems continue to evolve and grow, their scale and complexity are becoming increasingly difficult to manage. The sheer volume of data these systems generate is overwhelming, and -- without sufficiently intelligent monitoring and analysis tools -- can result in missed alerts, opportunities and excessive (and expensive) downtime.
With the advent of big data and machine learning, however, a new category of IT operations tool has emerged: AIOps.
David Cantrell: rpminspect-1.8 released
rpminspect 1.8 is now available. I know it’s been merely days since the previous release, but this release includes bug fixes for the new unicode inspection.
Debarshi Ray: Toolbx: Red Hat is hiring a software engineer
The Desktop Team at Red Hat wants to hire a software engineer to work full-time on Toolbx (formerly known as Toolbox) with me, and hopefully go on to maintain it in the near future. You will be working upstream and downstream (Fedora and RHEL) to improve the developer and troubleshooting experience on OSTree-based Linux operating systems like Fedora Silverblue and CoreOS, and extend some of the benefits to even traditional package-based OSes like Fedora Workstation.
FreeBSD Quarterly Status Report 3rd Quarter 2021
This report covers FreeBSD related projects for the period between July and September, and is the third of four planned reports for 2021, and contains 42 entries. The third quarter of 2021 was quite active in lots of different areas, so the report covers a bunch of interesting work including but not limited to boot performance, compile-time analysis, hole-punching support, various drivers, ZFS raidz expansion, an update to the sound mixer, and many more. Regrettably, the status report got a bit delayed, but we hope that the aphorism better late than never can apply here. Yours, Daniel Ebdrup Jensen, with status hat on.
