OSS and Openwashing/Greenwashing by Linux Foundation
-
With the big Blender 3.0 release due out near year's end there was the Cycles X rewrite that landed and unfortunately removed OpenCL support in the process. While that left AMD Radeon graphics without Blender GPU-accelerated support, in time for the v3.0 release there is now AMD HIP support in place.
AMD has been working with Blender developers to improve GPU rendering by supporting AMD's HIP API in place of the removed OpenCL support. The HIP C++ Runtime API should offer better AMD GPU support than the poor OpenCL back-end of the past. This does require users though to be on the latest AMD Radeon Software Windows driver or on Linux with the Radeon ROCm driver stack in place and working or their Radeon Software for Linux packaged driver stack.
-
Willy Tarreau, the founder of the HAProxy load balancer, 20 years past its initial, open-source release, still guides the project, often submitting code patches and writing long and meticulous replies on the community forum. Over the years, he has been joined by a cast of regular contributors, but also newcomers. This collaboration has kept the project evolving over time.
In this interview, Willy describes his views on the success of the project, and how it grew over the years. He also discusses how the open-source model has evolved and other forces at play in the software industry.
-
When this years Open Source Summit Japan rolls into Tokyo next month they won’t be greeting attendees from within the doors at Toranomon Hills Forum, the event’s usual venue, but will be saying their hellos through side channel chat boxes for viewers at home. For the second year in a row, the conference is leaving the tents folded to go all virtual due to considerations around Covid-19.
Like many Linux Foundation events, the summit in Japan is a two-tent show. Officially, it’s “Open Source Summit Japan + Automotive Linux Summit 2021,” with the former being the big top event and the latter being the sideshow, with a single registration giving admission to both. Tickets for the event, which will run December 14-15, is $50, with Linux Foundation members getting a 20% discount.
-
Daniel Aleksandersen, the creator of EdgeDeflector, wrote a blog post (h/t Thurrott). He said the latest Windows 11 Insider Preview builds prevent apps like EdgeDeflector and other workarounds from getting around Microsoft’s complicated process of changing the default browser and fighting off “microsoft-edge:// links.” Here’s what the post says:
Programming Leftovers
-
Ashley Mannix maintains several popular Rust crates and used to be a part of the Library (API) Team. Ashley is now getting back into Rust open source work, and will be helping out with maintenance of the standard library and some official rust-lang crates such as log.
-
When I read Curtis’s post I almost decided to bin this one, as he managed to cover everything necessary in his usual succinct, eloquent, and engaging style. But he has encouraged me to post my version of this discussion too, as it provides a little more detail on some of the issues we’re addressing, and on the design rationale for the changes we are jointly proposing.
Personally, I always relish the opportunity to read two versions of exactly the same story by two very different authors, or to watch two directors’ very different takes on the same screenplay. In fact, that’s what initially attracted me away from SmallTalk/C++/Eiffel and into Perl: I read Larry’s version of “Object Orientation”, and found it much more entertaining, and also more enlightening than the other earlier interpretations.
-
Patches were recently sent out that implement support for RISC-V's Scalar Cryptography Extension within the GNU Compiler Collection.
The RISC-V Scalar Cryptography Extension work recently wrapped up its public review period for the set of instructions proposed for this open-source processor ISA. The set of extensions aim to enhance RISC-V's capabilities for crypto workloads with AES encryption/decryption, SM4 and SM4 cipher instructions, an entropy source extension, bit manipulation instructions for crypto, carry-less multiply, and more.
-
In other news, we have decided to delay the release of our new programming language, perhaps by as much as a year. We were aiming for February ‘22, but slow progress on some key areas such as cryptography and the self-hosting compiler, plus the looming necessity of the full-scale acceptance testing of the whole language and standard library, compound to make us unsure about meeting the original release plans. However, progress is slow but moving. We have incorporated the first parts of AES support in our cryptography library, and ported the language to FreeBSD. A good start on date/time support has been under development and I’m pretty optimistic about the API design we’ve come up with. Things are looking good, but it will take longer than expected.
-
I'm in the process of building a Gemini server framework for Haskell. I know that one already exists (which has very heavily influenced mine) but mine doesn't need to be linked against OpenSSL, which is not hard to do, bit the process is inconsistent from OS to OS. I wanted something that was pure Haskell.
It's not completed yet, but I welcome any feedback. I'm also livestreaming the coding process when I do work on it. I can supply information on that too if there's interest.
-
You might be surprised how much time R&D teams spend on fixing breaking APIs. Imagine you are the Head of Product, and your R&D team just finished a ground-breaking product after two years of software development. You are ramping up and fine-tuning the production with various global variants for six months to crank out that new product in volumes. Shipping large quantities of products, you get customer feedback that you haven’t received before, and you ask your R&D team to improve the software. Now the R&D team tells you that - instead of only fixing the customer issue - the team also needs to fix the APIs of the product because the latest release of the cross-platform UI toolkit broke several of the APIs you are using. Instead of spending a few days to the customer's issue, your team spends weeks updating everything, including API documentation and integration tests. Does this sound like an unrealistic scenario?
-
The concept of global variables plays a very vital role in C++ programming. It lets us use a variable anywhere within our whole program and change its values as per our requirements. The cause behind writing this guide is to introduce you to the concept of global variables in C++. After doing that, we also want to share with you some examples through which you will be able to understand the usage of global variables in C++ in Ubuntu 20.04 very clearly.
Security Leftovers
-
They list Brave Browser, and Riot Chat (now known as Element), various VPNs, the Tor Browser.
Not to be left out, pretty much everything “mainstream” is wrong too, including YouTube, Discord, and Reddit.
Of course, to make this sound really bad, let’s throw in some things that actually are dodgy that you may have heard about.
-
Microsoft has had plenty of time to fix a security vulnerability. After the vulnerability was disclosed, a patch was released, and it was proven not to be 100 percent successful. But a third-party security specialist has stepped in to develop a patch for the Windows 10 and 11 security vulnerability.
-
Security updates have been issued by Debian (ffmpeg and tomcat9), Fedora (et and kernel), openSUSE (binutils, rubygem-activerecord-5_1, samba, and tinyxml), Oracle (freerdp and httpd:2.4), Red Hat (devtoolset-11-gcc, gcc-toolset-10-binutils, kernel, kernel-rt, and kpatch-patch), and Scientific Linux (freerdp).
-
There are, by some estimates, more smart phones on this planet than human beings to use them. People who have never used a desktop computer use smart phones and other mobile devices every day and have much of their lives tethered to them—maybe more than they should.
As a result, cyber-grifters have shifted their focus from sending emails to gullible personal computer users (pretending to be Nigerian princes in need of banking assistance) and have instead set their sights on the easier target of cell phone users. Criminals are using smartphone apps and text messages to lure vulnerable people into traps—some with purely financial consequences, and some that put the victims in actual physical jeopardy.
I recently outlined some ways to apply a bit of armor to our digital lives, but recent trends in online scams have underscored just how easily smartphones and their apps can be turned against their users. It's worth reviewing these worst-case scenarios to help others spot and avoid them—and we aren't just talking about helping older users with this. This stuff affects everyone.
-
Windows users need to be on high alert. Microsoft has confirmed a critical vulnerability has been found in all versions of Windows which presents an immediate threat, and you need to act now.
FreeBSD Quarterly Status Report 3rd Quarter 2021
This report covers FreeBSD related projects for the period between July and September, and is the third of four planned reports for 2021, and contains 42 entries.
The third quarter of 2021 was quite active in lots of different areas, so the report covers a bunch of interesting work including but not limited to boot performance, compile-time analysis, hole-punching support, various drivers, ZFS raidz expansion, an update to the sound mixer, and many more.
Regrettably, the status report got a bit delayed, but we hope that the aphorism better late than never can apply here.
Yours,
Daniel Ebdrup Jensen, with status hat on.
Recent comments
1 min 1 sec ago
3 hours 51 min ago
4 hours 47 min ago
5 hours 55 min ago
20 hours 29 min ago
20 hours 46 min ago
1 day 16 min ago
1 day 7 hours ago
1 day 7 hours ago
1 day 19 hours ago