One of the most irritant issues for system admins that I have encountered this morning on My Redhat/Centos 7.9 Server . let me show you in easy steps how to solve that and check if the Polkit Service is running.

A number of years ago I shared a script to help with getting your system up and running with software and tweaks when you had freshly installed Fedora (F27 I think it was at the time) Looking around on the internet I found that a lot of Fedorians were asking the same questions “How do I install this?” “How do I get that?” So I thought to myself I’d create a revamped version to help with this so it’s all in one place. I mainly use it for myself but I thought I’d release it to the public with the hope that some of you also find it useful.

Pure FTPd is an open source and secure FTP server. It is one of the widely used FTP server for its security, ease of use and ability to connect to a database. In this article we will install and configure FTPd on CentOS 8.

OwnCloud is a software application that provide file hosting service. You can use OwnCloud as your own file server, where you can upload / sync your files from a client machine. It also provides options to sync / share files between different devices. In this tutorial we will learn to install OwnCloud on CentOS 8.

Terraform allows you to target specific resources when you plan, apply, or destroy your infrastructure. You can use Terraform’s -target option to target specific resources, modules, or collections of resources. This command Instructs Terraform to focus its initialization, planning, application or destruction efforts only on resource instances which match the given address and on any objects that those instances depend on. Terraform target is useful when you have terraform file which contains lots of resources but you only do not want to apply the complete terraform configuration but instead, you just want to run one specific or some specific resource out of your Terraform configuration.

Unix-based operating systems give you flexible tools to manage your OS and its related services smoothly. And it’s our responsibilities as administrators to monitor our systems and manage it and of course, keep it running by troubleshooting the problems that occur on our system services. So, in this post you will learn how to use systemctl on Linux.

The majority of people depend on Google as a search engine. We use it every day to find the necessary information to keep us in the know. When you want to Google something, you either reach for your phone or open a browser. But if you're a Linux user, you might want a faster way of doing so (because efficiency is the name of the game). So what if I told you it's possible to perform a google search from the command line? It's not only possible, it's easy. Now, before we get into this, know that the application I'm going to show only presents the search results and requires a default web browser to open the results. So, although you can issue your initial search within the command line, clicking a link will take you out of the command line and into a GUI application. However, having a Google like this around does have implications for bash scripts and other command line utilities.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl is a survival-horror FPS game developed by GSC Game World and published by THQ. In this guide, we’ll show you how to get S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl up and running on Linux.

Risk of Rain 2 is a rouge-like action game. In it, the player fights through hordes of monsters — either co-op with friends or alone. The game was developed by Hopoo Games and published by Gearbox. Here’s how to play it on Linux.

In this tutorial guide we will be learning how to install and configure PHPMyAdmin on Ubuntu 21.10 9 (Impish indri). PHPMyAdmin is free and open source administration tool for MySQL and Mariadb database server. PHPMyAdmin assist users who are not well conversant with the command line because PHPMyAdmin is user friendly because of its user interface presence. Still you can perform database tasks such as creating users, running transactions, creating databases etc.

Today we are looking at how to install Dofus on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

In this video, we are looking at how to enable Minimize and Maximize buttons on Elementary OS 6.0.

In this tutorial, we are going to show you How to Install PrestaShop on Ubuntu 20.04. PrestaShop is an open-source eCommerce platform written in PHP, that uses MySQL as a database server to store the information. It helps individuals or small business companies to raise their online shop and is very intuitive to use with its simplicity and easy features that you will discover after the installation. In this installation, we are going to explain every step of installing the LAMP stack because it is necessary for the PrestaShop to work properly. Installing PrestaShop is a very easy and straightforward process. Let’s get started!

Joomla is one of the most popular open-source content management systems (CMS). It is used to publish applications and websites online. It is written in PHP and is commonly configured to use MySQL/MariaDB databases.

Cockpit is an open-source web-based utility that helps administer or monitor the local or remote servers. It also allows you to configure the multiple remote servers and shows the server components statistics in a graphical form. Cockpit has a user-friendly web-based interface through which you can easily monitor system resources, install applications, manage user accounts, and install necessary security updates. The cockpit utility can be installed on almost all Linux distributions such as Ubuntu, Debian, Mint, CentOS, Fedora, etc.

Postgresql is an open source object-relational database system with over 30 years of active development that has earned it a strong reputation for reliability, feature robustness, and performance. Postgres, is a free and open-source relational database management system emphasizing extensibility and SQL compliance. It was originally named POSTGRES, referring to its origins as a successor to the Ingres database developed at the University of California, Berkeley. PostgreSQL is used as the primary data store or data warehouse for many web, mobile, geospatial, and analytics applications. PostgreSQL can store structured and unstructured data in a single product. In this guide we are going to install Postgresql 14 in FreeBSD 13.

In this tutorial we’ll cover installing CyberPanel on an Ubuntu 20.04 remote server, we will configure some of CyberPanel’s options, and we’ll finally use it to set up a WordPress website.

In this tutorial, we will show you how to install phpPgAdmin on Debian 11. For those of you who didn’t know, phpPgAdmin is a free web-based administration tool for managing PostgreSQL databases. It allows you to perform activities like creating, modifying, and deleting databases, tables, views, fields. PhpPgAdmin is written in PHP and it makes the administration of PostgreSQL databases easier, not to mention the web-based GUI making everything more user-friendly and easier to use. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of phpPgAdmin on a Debian 11 (Bullseye).

In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Magento on Debian 11. For those of you who didn’t know, Magento is a free and open-source eCommerce platform based on PHP and MariaDB that is used by millions of small businesses to sell and manage their products online. Magento comes with a rich set of features including Website management, SEO, Order management, Customer service tools, Marketing tools, a Checkout system, as well as Payment and Shipping systems. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of Magento CMS on a Debian 11 (Bullseye).

After releasing Easy 3.1.10, Alfons tested 'smbd' and that starts, however, 'nmbd' daemon fails to start. Yeah, it has the same error, cannot create a directory in which to place the pid file. In this case, the log file does not identify what directory it is failing to create.

Magento is a highly popular open-source e-commerce platform written in PHP. It is completely customizable to every user’s requirements, thus allowing them to create and launch a fully functional online store in minutes, making it an excellent choice for businesses looking to have an online shop set up without hassle. Magento offers a community and a commercial version of its platform – the community version is free and is designed primarily for individuals and/or small businesses. On the other hand, the enterprise version is mainly aimed at medium to large businesses and more of an enterprise environment. In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Magento 2.4.3 on Ubuntu 20.04.

The bpytop tool is similar to other performance monitoring tools available for Linux systems like top, iotop, htop, bashtop etc. It’s a terminal-based resource monitor that works efficiently and is visually appealing. The tool was ported from bashtop and rewritten in Python, so you need to have Python—version 3.6 or later—installed on your system to use it. (The “bpy” portion of the name undoubtedly stands for “bash Python”.)

The popular GNOME Shell extension Just Perfection celebrates one year of successes with a brand new version. Sometimes you may feel somehow limited by the default GNOME desktop and the few options you have to tweak. No worries. With Just Perfection you can change the visibility of almost all components of GNOME Shell, behavior tweaks and customize panels. In other words, the extension allows you to get a super minimal GNOME desktop.

Games: Forza Horizon 5, Godot Engine, Lila's Sky Ark Forza Horizon 5 multiplayer should work on Linux with Proton Experimental | GamingOnLinux A few days ago Forza Horizon 5 became playable on Linux and now Valve / CodeWeavers have upgraded Proton Experimental yet again to try and get multiplayer sorted. Sadly, as it turns out, the game will still not work right on NVIDIA so for now this is one for the AMD GPU crew. The one single change noted for Proton Experimental's update on November 15 is "Fix Forza Horizon 5 multiplayer". So with that in mind, it might be time to load it back up if you previously had issues. You can continue to report problems on the official Valve GitHub for Forza Horizon 5.

Check out some upcoming games made with Godot Engine | GamingOnLinux Godot Engine is the feature-filled free and open source game engine. Want to see some games that are being made with it? Well we've got good news there, as the team just released their latest showreel. Before we get into the video though, here's a list of all the games featured and a link for where you can find out more to make it easy for you.

Lila's Sky Ark looks trippy in the new trailer and gets a publisher | GamingOnLinux Lila's Sky Ark is the next game from Monolith of Minds (Resolutiion) and it not only has a new trailer but it also now has a publisher too. Announced during The MIX NEXT 2021, it was announced that Graffiti Games will be tackling the publishing on this one.