CentOS Alternative Rocky Linux 8.5 Is Out Now with Secure Boot Support, Updated Components

Derived from Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.5, Rocky Linux 8.5 is here to introduce an important feature for the mass adoption of this CentOS Linux alternative, namely Secure Boot support. This is the first release of Rocky Linux to include the official Rocky Linux signed Secure Boot shim, but users need to validated it to ensure that it’s properly activated. As such, the developers ask users to run a few commands after installing Rocky Linux 8.5.

4 Ways elementary OS Still Falls Short

elementary OS has come a long way since its humble beginnings. It's not only a free and open-source operating system but a full platform. There's a desktop to use apps, an app store to find them, along with all the tools and instructions you need to make them. [...] AppCenter is the name of the elementary OS app store. When you launch the app store for the first time, you will only see apps designed specifically for elementary OS. In some ways, this is a great experience. It means unlike other Linux app stores, you don't have to weed through dozens of options that may work but don't integrate with your desktop environment at all. The downside is that there aren't yet all that many apps available. Searching for a writing app may only yield a handful of results. Plus, many elementary OS apps are small, hyper-focused tools. For more powerful general-purpose software, you will still need to turn to more well-known apps. Think LibreOffice, GIMP, VLC, or Kdenlive. These apps can run on elementary OS just fine, but you will need to turn to third-party sources of Linux apps to get them. Does this mean elementary OS should preinstall a third-party resource like Flathub, rather than point users toward it? Not necessarily. At the end of the day, people are accustomed to the company providing an app store to perform quality control over the apps inside it, and the elementary team has no influence or control over the software in Flathub. This is one of the reasons elementary has provided for not doing so. But until the AppCenter fills up, the initial experience can feel jarring, especially if you're coming from an older version of elementary OS.

