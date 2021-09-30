Programming Leftovers
How should we compare neural network representations?
In the literature, researchers often propose new metrics and justify them based on intuitive desiderata that were missing from previous metrics. For example, Morcos et al. motivate CCA by arguing that similarity metrics should be invariant to invertible linear transformations [5]. Kornblith et al. disagree about which invariances a similarity metric should have, and instead argue that metrics should pass an intuitive test - given two trained networks with the same architecture but different initialization, layers at the same depth should be most similar to each other - and their proposed metric, CKA, performs the best on their test [4].
Our paper, Grounding Representation Similarity with Statistical Testing, argues against this practice. To start, we show that by choosing different intuitive tests, we can make any method look good. CKA does well on a “specificity test” similar to the one proposed by Kornblith et al., but it does poorly on a “sensitivity test” that CCA shines on.
A Novel Way to Optimize Robots
As they describe in Nature Communications, he and his colleagues have devised a way of testing this idea. In doing so, they have brought to robotics the principles of evolution by natural selection. They have also cast the spotlight on an evolutionary idea that dates from the 1890s, but which has hitherto proved hard to demonstrate.
There is a wrinkle. The team’s robots, which they dub “unimals”, are not things of metal and plastic. Rather, they are software entities that interact with a virtual environment in the way that metal-and-plastic devices might interact with a real one. Unimals are pretty simple, having spheres for heads and cylinders for limbs (see picture). The environments through which they roamed were also simple, and came in three varieties: flat arenas, arenas filled with hills, steps and rubble, and ones that had the complexities of the second sort, but with added props like cubes that needed to be moved around.
Introducing hRPC: a simple RPC system for user-facing APIs – Janet's Shenanigans
hRPC is a new RPC system that we, at Harmony, have been developing and using for our decentralized chat protocol. It uses Protocol Buffers (Protobufs) as a wire format, and supports streaming.
hRPC is primarily made for user-facing APIs and aims to be as simple to use as possible.
If you would like to learn more, the hRPC specification can be found here.
[...]
hRPC uses REST to model plain unary requests, and WebSockets to model streaming requests. As such, it should be easy to write a library for the languages that don't already support it.
Vincent Bernat: Git as a source of truth for network automation
The first step when automating a network is to build the source of truth. A source of truth is a repository of data that provides the intended state: the list of devices, the IP addresses, the network protocols settings, the time servers, etc.
With A Linux Shell Comes Great Power... And Great Responsibility
But its what happens next that really forces me to put a lions share of the blame for this on Linus. See up until this point, he just couldn't install Steam. That was the actual bug. However Linus decided to give the system permission to do whatever it decided it needed to do to fix the issue, consequences be damned. Oh sure he didn't read any of the warnings in the terminal where apt informed him that proceeding might result in catastrophe, but that doesn't absolve him of responsibility for authorizing it.
So yeah, he "bricked" his system. While it was fixable, I don't blame any new Linux user for cutting lose of the distro and trying something else at this point. But I do blame them when they open a shell, run a command with root privileges and utterly ignore the warnings its plastering across the screen about very bad consequences and tell it to proceed anyway.
It turns out however that a large percentage of the Linux community disagrees with this assessment, especially the Tech Linux YouTube contingent who have thus far universally expressed sympathy for what happened to Linus. Oh sure it sucks... but he made it a thousand times worse by treating the system like a black box which produces output and warnings that can be safely ignored.
Linux isn't Windows. It's not a black box. While the apt tool could've just opted to not do this stupid thing (note: System 76 has already patched their version to ensure this and is attempting to get the patch upstreamed with Debian), it instead opted to provide the user with a transparent accounting of everything that would happen if he chose to proceed. The user made the decision to proceed. Then it did exactly what it told the user it would do.
Testing shell commands in Go
A standard way of running shell commands in Go is via exec.Command. However, calling this function directly within your business logic makes the code hard to test.
This post demonstrates an approach I developed when I had to adapt my code for running shell commands both locally and remote over SSH, while also keeping it testable.
TL;DR: extract exec.Command into an interface and create a mock implementation for testing. Implement it for your SSH client too, if needed. See example code here.
The code below assumes it is executed in a unix-like operating system where sh shell is available. This simplifies the whole enterprise quite a bit, but also brings some limitations.
Why Python needs to be paused during profiling - but Ruby doesn't always
One of the cool things about the rbspy profiler is that it can profile any running Ruby program, without even pausing the Ruby program that is being profiled. Rbspy is a sampling profiler, and when the --nonblocking argument is passed to it, it will collect each stack trace from the profiled program without pausing it or doing any synchronization. This has the advantage of not slowing down the profiled program at all, but has the disadvantage of leading to a data race between the rbspy profiler and the Ruby program being profiled. In the nonblocking mode, rbspy tries to get an accurate stack trace from the Ruby program while the Ruby program is actively changing the stack by running the code - and since there is no locking happening there is potential for a data race. Amazingly, rbspy still manages to get good results even without doing any synchronization.
LWJGL 3.3 Released For This Popular Java Library - OpenCL 3.0 Added, New Bindings - Phoronix
The Lightweight Java Game Library "LWJGL" has seen its first release in more than two years for this library that provides bindings for a number of different native APIs. With not seeing a release since before the pandemic, there is a lot in store with today's LWJGL 3.3 release.
LWJGL 3.3 has many changes with the last v3.2 point release being back in September 2019 or the introduction of v3.2.0 since July 2018. There are some new bindings but mostly a ton of updates for various libraries targeted by this widely-used Java library for high performance access to native APIs.
Kernel: BPF, OP-TEE, and More
Graphics: Gallium, Vulkan, and More
Devices: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More
Free Software Leftovers
