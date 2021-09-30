Following a lot of improvements the past few years to the Intel Linux kernel graphics "i915" driver it looks like it's ready to enable run-time power management auto-suspend support by default. The Intel Linux kernel graphics driver has seen a lot of work in recent time around enabling Intel discrete graphics hardware support and as part of that to be able to support local device memory (dedicated vRAM), transitioning to more GuC/HuC usage, preparing for their high performance discrete graphics hardware supporting many new features, etc.

The open-source Vulkan driver support for the video decode (and presumably after that, encode) extensions continues moving along for the Radeon "RADV" and Intel "ANV" Mesa drivers. Earlier this month well known open-source Linux graphics driver expert David Airlie (Red Hat) began experimenting with RADV Vulkan Video support and after that was toying around with Vulkan Video for Intel's Mesa driver too. Those efforts have continued with the latest milestones being hit.

Over the past months, I’ve been working with Adam “X Does What I Say” Jackson to try and improve zink’s path through the arcane system of chutes and ladders that comprises Gallium’s loader architecture. The recent victory in getting a Wayland system compositor running is the culmination of those efforts. I wanted to write at least a short blog post detailing some of the Gallium changes that were necessary to make this happen, if only so I have something to refer back to when I inevevitably break things later, so let’s dig in.

A new Family 19h microcode binary was merged today into the linux-firmware.git repository that serves as the central source for all of the binary firmware/microcode files for Linux systems. The updated AMD Family 19h "Zen 3" microcode was committed today to linux-firmware.git. Unfortunately, as usual, there isn't any public change-log to note what has changed with this AMD CPU microcode revision.

OP-TEE is a popular open-source reference implementation of a Trusted Execution Environment that relis on the Arm Trustzone technology. While working on the OP-TEE port for an ARM 32-bit system-on-chip, the Microchip SAMA5D2, we needed to add support for the complete clock tree of this SoC. OP-TEE did not have any generic clock support at all and we felt the need to add such a framework. Thanks to this framework, support the 10+ clocks of the Microchip SAMA5D2 was easily imported from Linux with less work than a complete rewrite of the clock tree. Using generic subsystems allows to lower the maintenance cost and easily add new clocks.

In this blog post we’ll show you how to use the Linux implementation of BPF to write tools that access system and program events. The excellent tools from IO Visor make it possible for users to easily harness BPF technology without the considerable time investment of writing specialized tools in native code languages.

BPF, a tracing technology in the Linux kernel for network stack tracing, has become popular recently thanks to new extensions that enable novel use-cases outside of BPF’s original scope. Today it can be used to implement program performance analysis tools, system and program dynamic tracing utilities, and much more.

Devices: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More Best Raspberry Pi Accessories of 2021 As with any computer, on the Raspberry Pi, you’ll need a way to enter data and a way to see the interface, which usually means getting a keyboard, a mouse and a monitor. However, you can opt for a headless Raspberry Pi install, which allows you to remote control the Pi from your PC. In that case, the minimum requirements are: [...]

Raspberry Pi Pico Powers VGA Breakout Kit for Z80 RC2014 Boards The team at Z80 Kits has unveiled a new VGA breakout kit that uses our favorite microcontroller, the Raspberry Pi Pico. According to the details provided by Z80 Kits, the RC2014 Pi Pico VGA Terminal is a custom PCB designed to provide VGA output for any RC2014 model board.

HTGWA: Create a ZFS RAIDZ1 zpool on a Raspberry Pi ZFS does not enjoy USB drives, though it can work on them. I wouldn't really recommend ZFS for the Pi 4 model B or other Pi models that can't use native SATA, NVMe, or SAS drives. For my own testing, I am using a Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4, and there are a variety of PCI Express storage controller cards and carrier boards with integrated storage controllers that make ZFS much happier. I have also only tested ZFS on 64-bit Raspberry Pi OS, on Compute Modules with 4 or 8 GB of RAM. No guarantees under other configurations.

HTGWA: Create an NFS share in Linux on a Raspberry Pi This is a simple guide, part of a series I'll call 'How-To Guide Without Ads'. In it, I'm going to document how I create an NFS share in Linux on a Raspberry Pi.

Cascading LED stair lights prevent late night tumbles — and put on a show during parties | Arduino Blog Stephen Gidge and his roommate have a poorly-lit flight of stairs in their home. That isn’t a big deal during the day, but it is a recipe for late night tumbles. They could have setup some nightlights or installed a new hall light, but they were both experienced with Arduino and so they created these cascading LED star lights instead. Under each step on their staircase, Gidge and his roommate mounted a strip of white LEDs. When someone approaches the bottom stair, each step lights up in a sequence starting from the bottom and going up. If someone approaches the top stair, the opposite happens and the sequence goes down. In either case, all of the stairs will remain lit for a little while to give the climber enough time to complete their journey. There is also a cooldown delay, so the “down” sequence doesn’t activate when someone reaches the top step as they’re ascending the stairs.

Perfect your virtual production setup with this RGBW ceiling light | Arduino Blog Integrating a green screen into a video or image is not as simply as merely tossing a green sheet onto a wall and calling it a day since the subject’s lighting also needs to match the lighting in the scene behind them. But rather than spending a fortune on specialty lighting or taking way too much time in editing software, YouTuber Jelle Vermandere wanted to create his own DIY ring light that can illuminate in one of millions of different colors.

Coffee Lake powered medical PC is Nvidia-Certified Advantech’s Linux-ready, Nvidia-Certified “USM-501” edge AI medical PC has an Intel 9th Gen CPU, up to 128GB DDR4, 2x GbE, 10x USB, 2x DP, 2x M.2, and PCIe slots for Nvidia RTX A6000 graphics and capture cards. Advantech announced “the industry’s first Nvidia-Certified medical-grade computer aimed at providing AI at the edge for hospital applications and healthcare environments.” Built around a 9th Gen Coffee Lake CPU, the USM-501 is designed to house a dual-slot, Nvidia Ampere based RTX A6000 graphics card. It ships with Nvidia AI tools and frameworks like the Nvidia Clara Imaging SDK, RAPIDS, Tensor RT, and Triton Inference Server. Designed for capturing “large video data while executing real-time AI algorithms and analysis,” the USM-501 can power intelligent operating room solutions, CT/MRI workstations, hospital edge computers, picture archiving and communication systems (PACS), or computer-assisted diagnosis of endoscopic images, says Advantech. The 329.5 x 320 x 145mm mini tower complies with the IEC-60601-1-2; Edition 4 medical safety standard.