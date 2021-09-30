Guile-CV version 0.3.1
This is a maintenance release, which fixes a bug in the pre-inst-env script, which is used by Guile-CV at build time and may also be used to test and run an uninstalled Guile-CV instance.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 488 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Hailo-8 NPU bundles up with Kontron Pico-ITX and embedded PC
Kontron is providing Hailo’s up to 26-TOPS, 3-TOPS per Watt Hailo-8 NPU with its i.MX8M-based pITX-iMX8M Pico-ITX SBC and Whiskey Lake based KBox A-150-WKL systems running Linux. Hailo continues its slow-rolling conquest of the embedded computing world by announcing another hardware partner that will offer its Hailo-8 NPU, once again via the Hailo-8 M.2 AI Acceleration Module. The up to 26-TOPS, 3-TOPS per Watt NPU module can be purchased with Kontron’s pITX-iMX8M, a Pico-ITX board equipped with NXP’s i.MX8M, as well as its compact KBox A-150-WKL embedded PC with Intel’s 8th Gen Whiskey Lake platform.
Python: Please stop screwing over Linux distros
This comic is almost 4 years old and it has become much worse since. Python is a mess. I really want to like Python. I have used it for many years and in many projects, including SourceHut, which was predominantly developed in Python. But I simply can’t handle it anymore, and I have been hard at work removing Python from my stack. This has always been a problem with Python, but in the past few years everyone and their cousin decided to “solve” it by building another mess which is totally incompatible with all of the others, all of the “solutions” enjoying varying levels of success in the community and none of them blessed as the official answer. I manage my Python packages in the only way which I think is sane: installing them from my Linux distribution’s package manager. I maintain a few dozen Python packages for Alpine Linux myself. It’s from this perspective that, throughout all of this turmoil in Python’s packaging world, I have found myself feeling especially put out.
Mozilla: Performance, Voice and More
Parrot OS vs Kali Linux vs Ubuntu Comparison: Which To Choose?
Linux has been known for its different distributions that cater to different needs. The most famous among all is the Kali Linux which is a penetration testing oriented for security professionals. From the time it has been released, it has gone through various iterations in the form of updates while others were also being developed throughout the globe. There are also alternative choices for those who like to look at options. Our detailed comparison between Parrot OS vs Kali Linux vs Ubuntu will help you decide to choose the best Linux for you. We have compared and analysed and taken into consideration various factors.
Recent comments
4 min 24 sec ago
1 hour 10 min ago
1 hour 18 min ago
16 hours 41 min ago
17 hours 42 min ago
21 hours 32 min ago
22 hours 28 min ago
23 hours 36 min ago
1 day 14 hours ago
1 day 14 hours ago