This comic is almost 4 years old and it has become much worse since. Python is a mess. I really want to like Python. I have used it for many years and in many projects, including SourceHut, which was predominantly developed in Python. But I simply can’t handle it anymore, and I have been hard at work removing Python from my stack. This has always been a problem with Python, but in the past few years everyone and their cousin decided to “solve” it by building another mess which is totally incompatible with all of the others, all of the “solutions” enjoying varying levels of success in the community and none of them blessed as the official answer. I manage my Python packages in the only way which I think is sane: installing them from my Linux distribution’s package manager. I maintain a few dozen Python packages for Alpine Linux myself. It’s from this perspective that, throughout all of this turmoil in Python’s packaging world, I have found myself feeling especially put out.

Kontron is providing Hailo’s up to 26-TOPS, 3-TOPS per Watt Hailo-8 NPU with its i.MX8M-based pITX-iMX8M Pico-ITX SBC and Whiskey Lake based KBox A-150-WKL systems running Linux. Hailo continues its slow-rolling conquest of the embedded computing world by announcing another hardware partner that will offer its Hailo-8 NPU, once again via the Hailo-8 M.2 AI Acceleration Module. The up to 26-TOPS, 3-TOPS per Watt NPU module can be purchased with Kontron’s pITX-iMX8M, a Pico-ITX board equipped with NXP’s i.MX8M, as well as its compact KBox A-150-WKL embedded PC with Intel’s 8th Gen Whiskey Lake platform.

Mozilla: Performance, Voice and More Mozilla Performance Blog: Performance Tools Newsletter (Q3 2021) As the Perf-Tools team, we are responsible for the Firefox Profiler. This newsletter gives an overview of the new features and improvements we’ve done in Q3 2021. This is our second newsletter and you can find the first one here which was about the H1 2021. With this newsletter, we wanted to focus on only Q3, so it would be less crowded and you can see the new features and improvements easily. I hope you enjoy the work that we’ve done this quarter.

Eitan Isaacson: speechSynthesis.getVoices() Half of the DOM Web Speech API deals with speech synthesis. There is a method called speechSynthesis.getVoices that returns a list of all the supported voices in the given browser. Your website can use it to choose a nice voice to use, or present a menu to the user for them to choose. The one tricky thing about the getVoices() method is that the underlying implementation will usually not have a list of voices ready when first called. Since speech synthesis is not a commonly used API, most browsers will initialize their speech synthesis lazily in the background when a speechSynthesis method is first called. If that method is getVoices() the first time it is called it will return an empty list. So what will conventional wisdom have you do?

Niko Matsakis: CTCFT 2021-11-22 Agenda The next “Cross Team Collaboration Fun Times” (CTCFT) meeting will take place next Monday, on 2021-11-22 at 11am US Eastern Time (click to see in your time zone). Note that this is a new time: we are experimenting with rotating in an earlier time that occurs during the European workday. This post covers the agenda. You’ll find the full details (along with a calendar event, zoom details, etc) on the CTCFT website.

The Mozilla Blog: Firefox Relay now available with more email aliases with Premium service, protecting your identity and email addresses from spammers Today, Firefox Relay, a privacy-first and free product that hides your real email address to help protect your identity, is available with a new paid Premium service offering. The release comes just in time for the holiday season to help spare your inbox from being inundated with emails from e-commerce sites, especially those sites where you may shop or visit a few times a year. In real life you have a phone number where family and friends can call and reach out to you directly. You likely have it memorized by heart and it’s something you’ve had for years. In your online life your email address is like your phone number, it’s a personal and unique identifier. Your email address has become the way we login and access almost every website, app, newsletter, and hundreds of other interactions we have online every single day. That means your email address is in the hands of hundreds, if not thousands, of third parties. As you think more about your email address and the places it’s being used, Firefox Relay can help protect and limit where it’s being shared. Firefox Relay is a free service available at relay.firefox.com where you’ll get five email aliases to use whenever you sign-up for an online account. Over the last year, the team has been experimenting with Firefox Relay, a smart, easy solution that can preserve the privacy of your email address. Firefox Relay was initially rolled out to a beta phase for early adopters who like to test new products. We heard back from beta testers who provided feedback where we improved the free service and added a new paid Premium service that we’re introducing today.