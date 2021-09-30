today's howtos
-
How to Install Liquorix Linux Kernel on Debian 11 Bullseye - LinuxCapable
Liqourix Kernel is a free, open-source general-purpose Linux Kernel alternative to the stock kernel with Debian 11 Bullseye. It features custom settings and new features and is built to provide a responsive and smooth desktop experience, especially for new hardware. Liquorix Kernel is popular amongst Linux Gaming, streaming, and ultra-low latency requirements and often boasts the latest Linux Kernels, having multiple branches to choose from the stable, edge, and development.
For users seeking to have their Debian 11 Bullseye system kernel up to date and not wanting to manually install kernels or use the testing/unstable repositories, installing a third-party kernel that may be for you.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to import the Liquorix Kernel repository and install the latest Linux Kernel on your Debian 11 Bullseye.
-
How to Install Liquorix Linux Kernel on Ubuntu 20.04 - LinuxCapable
Liqourix Kernel is a free, open-source general-purpose Linux Kernel alternative to the stock kernel with Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Focal Fossa. It features custom settings and new features and is built to provide a responsive and smooth desktop experience, especially for new hardware. Liquorix Kernel is popular amongst Linux Gaming, streaming, and ultra-low latency requirements and often boasts the latest Linux Kernels, having multiple branches to choose from the stable, edge, and development.
For users seeking to have their Ubuntu 20.04 LTS system kernel up to date and not wanting to manually install kernels or use the testing/unstable repositories, installing a third-party kernel that may be for you.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to import the Liquorix Kernel PPA and install the latest Linux Kernel on your Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Focal Fossa.
-
How to install and use Podman in Ubuntu
Podman is a container engine that’s compatible with the OCI Containers specification. It is part of RedHat Linux, but can also be installed on other distributions. As it’s OCI-compliant, Podman can be used as a drop-in replacement for the better-known Docker runtime. Most Docker commands can be directly translated to Podman commands. Podman implements almost all the Docker CLI commands (apart from the ones related to Docker Swarm).
Podman complements Buildah and Skopeo by offering an experience similar to the Docker command line: allowing users to run standalone (non-orchestrated) containers. And Podman doesn’t require a daemon to run containers and pods, so we can easily say goodbye to big fat daemons. There are no daemons in the background doing stuff, and this means that Podman can be integrated into system services through systemd.
-
How to Install and Enable sudo on FreeBSD 13 – Citizix
In this guide we will learn how to install and enable sudo in FreeBSD 13. FreeBSD is known for its robustness and for being another valid alternative for servers to Linux servers.
Unlike su, sudo authenticates users against their own password rather than that of the target user. Sudo allows a system administrator to delegate authority to give certain users (or groups of users) the ability to run some (or all) commands as root or another user while providing an audit trail of the commands and their arguments. This allow the delegation of specific commands to specific users on specific hosts without sharing passwords among them.
-
How to Install XanMod Linux Kernel on Debian 11 Bullseye - LinuxCapable
XanMod is a free, open-source general-purpose Linux Kernel alternative to the stock kernel with Debian 11 Bullseye. It features custom settings and new features and is built to provide a responsive and smooth desktop experience, especially for new hardware. XanMod is popular amongst Linux Gaming, streaming, and ultra-low latency requirements and often boasts the latest Linux Kernels, having multiple branches to choose from the stable, edge, and development.
For users seeking to have their Debian 11 Bullseye system kernel up to date and not wanting to manually install kernels or use the testing/unstable repositories, installing a third-party kernel that may be for you.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to import the XanMod repository and install the latest Linux Kernel on your Debian 11 Bullseye.
-
How to find duplicate files in Linux - Unixcop the Unix / Linux the admins deams
Hello, friends. Working in the terminal is common for all of us who work with Linux servers. However, in between uses, there may be tricks that we have overlooked or simply don’t know about. That’s why, in this post, we’re going to show you how to find duplicate files in Linux.
-
How to Find Files with the fd Command in Linux
Finding files under a Linux operating system is a skill set that most Linux users have mastered and perfected. Linux command-line tools like the find command are very reliable and effective when handling file-finding tasks. However, using the find command to retrieve misplaced files on a Linux operating system environment is not everyone’s cup of tea due to its non-user-friendly tag.
The fd command is a user-friendly alternative to the usage complexity of the find command. It is a simple and fast file-finding command-line-based tool. Despite fd not having the functionality depth of find, the functionalities it offers are sufficient for most of your use cases and you might not even miss its alternative.
-
How to install RPM fusion on AlmaLinux 8 / Rocky Linux 8 - Linux Shout
RPM Fusion is a repository specifically for Fedora Linux. It is an amalgamation of the software repositories Livna, Freshrpms, and Dribble to bundle resources. Among other things, the repo provides packages for multimedia and the required codecs. The repo is divided into “free” and “non-free“.
-
Paul Tagliamonte: Measuring the Power Output of my SDRs
Over the last few years, I’ve often wondered what the true power output of my SDRs are. It’s a question with a shocking amount of complexity in the response, due to a number of factors (mostly Frequency). The ranges given in spec sheets are often extremely vague, and if I’m being honest with myself, not incredibly helpful for being able to determine what specific filters and amplifiers I’ll need to get a clean signal transmitted.
Hey, heads up! - This post contains extremely unvalidated and back of the napkin quality work to understand how my equipment works. Hopefully this work can be of help to others, but please double check any information you need for your own work!
-
How To Restore Sudo Privileges To A User In Ubuntu Linux - OSTechNix
This tutorial explains how to restore sudo privileges to a user from recovery mode on Ubuntu Linux and its derivatives like Linux mint, Pop OS operating systems. I tested this guide on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS system. However, It should work on other Linux distributions as well.
-
How to Install Mattermost on Rocky Linux 8 – VITUX
Mattermost is an open-source, self-hosted Slack alternative. Being free of the requirement to depend on a third-party vendor means that you are able to host your data in your own infrastructure.
There are many reasons why you would want or need this – security being one of the most prominent ones. Furthermore, having full control over all processes will greatly increase the reliability and uptime of your team communication platform.
You can use Mattermost in your browser, on mobile devices like Android and iOS, or integrate it with various other services via API or webhooks. Also, it’s very modular in its design; you are able to choose the components you actually need.
In this tutorial, we will walk through the steps required to install Mattermost on Rocky Linux 8.
This article is based on the Community Edition of Mattermost, which is freely available for download at its official website. Other Editions are also available there – you could start with the Enterprise Edition if you have a bigger team or require more extended security features, an on-premise solution instead of self-hosting, voice chat, etc.
-
How to create a VPC using Python Boto3 on Ubuntu
Boto3 is the Amazon Web Services (AWS) SDK for Python. It is the Python library that allows users or developers to create, configure, and manage AWS services and resources. Boto3 provides an API for AWS services that can be used to manage AWS services and resources such as EC2, RDS, S3, etc.
To learn more about Boto3, you can visit its official site here.
Before we continue, I assume that you are familiar with VPC. If not, you can click here to learn how to create a VPC from the AWS console.
In this article, we will see how to install the Boto3 library and use it to create a simple VPC together with its dependent components in AWS. We will create a public subnet in the VPC.
-
What's the Difference Between curl and Wget?
curl and Wget are the two most common utilities for making requests to servers from the Linux command line.
If you ever find yourself swapping between the two, one is just piquing your curiosity, or you have ever just seen some good old discussion online about it, there are some differences that might be helpful to know about.
While you'll hopefully have a smooth experience using either, knowing the basic differences between the two will help you have a better grasp on using both (and hopefully resolve anything from the aforementioned question-filled discussions).
-
How to Create a Website Using Hugo on Debian 11
Hugo is a free and open-source website framework written in developed in Go. Hugo provides a reliable and modern static site generator that allows you to create a simple and fast website easily. It comes with pre-made templates and other features including, SEO, commenting, analytics, and other functions. Hugo sites can run without any expensive run times like PHP, Python, Ruby and don't need any database.
In this post, we will show you how to install and use the Hugo site generator on Debian 11.
-
How to install and use Terminator Terminal Emulator on Ubuntu 20.04
Terminator is a terminal emulator program that helps users easily manage multiple terminals. It provides flexibility for arranging multiple terminals side by side.
-
How To Install Lynis on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Lynis on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Lynis is the popular security auditing tool for Linux, Unix, and macOS systems. The aim of leveraging an auditing tool such as Lynis is to probe and resolve any underlying security vulnerabilities, and configuration errors such as weak user account passwords or inappropriate file permissions that might compromise the system in face of an attack. Lynis was commonly used by system administrators and auditors to assess the security defenses of their systems.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Lynis security auditing tool on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
-
How to Install PHP 8.1 on Ubuntu 20.04 - LinuxCapable
PHP 8.1 is a significant update of the PHP language that will be “officially” released on November 25, 2021. This is a giant leap forward from the existing PHP 8.0 release with the new PHP 8.1 is bringing enums, fibers, never return type, final class constants, intersection types, read-only properties amongst the long list of new features and changes.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to import the Ondřej Surý PPA and install PHP 8.1 on your Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Focal Fossa system.
-
How to Install XanMod Linux Kernel on Ubuntu 20.04 - LinuxCapable
XanMod is a free, open-source general-purpose Linux Kernel alternative to the stock kernel with Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. It features custom settings and new features and is built to provide a responsive and smooth desktop experience, especially for new hardware. XanMod is popular amongst Linux Gaming, streaming, and ultra-low latency requirements and often boasts the latest Linux Kernels, having multiple branches to choose from the stable, edge, and development.
For users seeking to have their system kernel up to date and not wanting to manually install kernels or use the testing/unstable repositories, installing a third-party kernel may be for you.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to import the XanMod repository and install the latest Linux Kernel on your Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Focal Fossa.
-
How to install and configure Memcached on Fedora 35
In this tutorial guide I will be guiding you through installation and configuration of Memcached on Fedora 35.
Memcached is a general-purpose distributed memory caching system. It is used to speed up dynamic databases-driven websites by caching data and objects in the RAM to reduce the number of times an external data source must be read.
Memcached has an API with a very large hash table distributed distributed across multiple machines. when a table is full, subsequent inserts cause older data to be purged in least recently used order.
Memcached is simple yet powerful. Its simple design provides quick deployment, ease of development and solves many problems facing large data caches.
-
How to Check internet speed in Linux - Unixcop the Unix / Linux the admins deams
In this article, we’ll explain how to check internet speed in Linux with two different methods.
Speedtest is an old favorite. It’s implemented in Python, and also available with pip. You can use it as a Command line interface for testing internet bandwidth using speedtest.net.
This is an open-source tool that enables you to check your internet and network speeds at the command line is Speedtest.
speedtest-cli is a command line interface for testing internet bandwidth using speedtest.net
-
How to replace Docker with Podman on a Mac, revisited | Enable Sysadmin
-
Create Windows, macOS, and Linux Virtual Machines Easily With QEMU-based Quickgui
At present, it is fairly easy to create virtual machines thanks to programs like VirtualBox, VMware, and a few others.
You can still install VirtualBox in your Linux system to proceed. But, in this article, I put my focus on an exciting tool that’s simple to use, works fast, and quickly helps you to spin up a virtual machine, i.e., Quickgui.
-
Hailo-8 NPU bundles up with Kontron Pico-ITX and embedded PC
Kontron is providing Hailo’s up to 26-TOPS, 3-TOPS per Watt Hailo-8 NPU with its i.MX8M-based pITX-iMX8M Pico-ITX SBC and Whiskey Lake based KBox A-150-WKL systems running Linux. Hailo continues its slow-rolling conquest of the embedded computing world by announcing another hardware partner that will offer its Hailo-8 NPU, once again via the Hailo-8 M.2 AI Acceleration Module. The up to 26-TOPS, 3-TOPS per Watt NPU module can be purchased with Kontron’s pITX-iMX8M, a Pico-ITX board equipped with NXP’s i.MX8M, as well as its compact KBox A-150-WKL embedded PC with Intel’s 8th Gen Whiskey Lake platform.
Python: Please stop screwing over Linux distros
This comic is almost 4 years old and it has become much worse since. Python is a mess. I really want to like Python. I have used it for many years and in many projects, including SourceHut, which was predominantly developed in Python. But I simply can’t handle it anymore, and I have been hard at work removing Python from my stack. This has always been a problem with Python, but in the past few years everyone and their cousin decided to “solve” it by building another mess which is totally incompatible with all of the others, all of the “solutions” enjoying varying levels of success in the community and none of them blessed as the official answer. I manage my Python packages in the only way which I think is sane: installing them from my Linux distribution’s package manager. I maintain a few dozen Python packages for Alpine Linux myself. It’s from this perspective that, throughout all of this turmoil in Python’s packaging world, I have found myself feeling especially put out.
Mozilla: Performance, Voice and More
Parrot OS vs Kali Linux vs Ubuntu Comparison: Which To Choose?
Linux has been known for its different distributions that cater to different needs. The most famous among all is the Kali Linux which is a penetration testing oriented for security professionals. From the time it has been released, it has gone through various iterations in the form of updates while others were also being developed throughout the globe. There are also alternative choices for those who like to look at options. Our detailed comparison between Parrot OS vs Kali Linux vs Ubuntu will help you decide to choose the best Linux for you. We have compared and analysed and taken into consideration various factors.
