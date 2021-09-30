IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
Custom JFR event templates with Cryostat 2.0
Welcome back to our series of hands-on introductions to using Cryostat 2.0. This article shows you how to preconfigure custom event templates for Java application monitoring with JDK Flight Recorder (JFR). First, you'll use the new Cryostat Operator and a Red Hat OpenShift ConfigMap to create a custom event template, then you'll instruct the Cryostat Operator to use the ConfigMap when deploying Cryostat. You can use the OpenShift console to interact with Cryostat or edit the YAML file for your Cryostat custom resource. We'll demonstrate both approaches.
JVM performance monitoring with JMC agent | Red Hat Developer
With the recent JDK Mission Control (JMC) 8.1 release, now is a good time to look at the new JMC agent plugin. The plugin, which was merged upstream, provides a convenient way to add custom JDK Flight Recorder (JFR) events to a running Java virtual machine (JVM) without restarting or rebuilding the Java application.
Building machine learning models in the cloud | Red Hat Developer
Many people think of training models when they hear "data science" or "machine learning." Training and models are certainly important, but making intelligent enterprise software involves many other tasks and technologies. These include gathering and processing data from disparate, voluminous sources; testing and comparing different algorithms; deploying models into production applications; continuous monitoring and updating of models, etc.
Enter our AI/ML platform cloud service: Red Hat OpenShift Data Science. OpenShift Data Science provides a platform where developers can easily collaborate with data scientists to develop, deploy, and monitor models. Find out how it can improve your machine learning projects, and explore hands-on resources to help you get up to speed quickly with natural language processing, Jupyter notebooks, and more.
Digital transformation: Are IT leaders and teams on the same page?
When Red Hat conducts surveys, one of the factors that we keep an eye on is differences within the population we’re surveying, which, in the case of Red Hat's Global Tech Outlook 2022, is IT decision makers at medium- to large-sized enterprises.
Such differences may reveal themselves in job title, industry, or geographic region. There’s a limit to how finely we can slice results – the more granular we get, the smaller the bucket of responses, and the less confident we can be in our conclusions. Nonetheless, it’s useful to seek out cases where the average results obscure important distinctions.
Across a variety of surveys conducted during the past few years, the most consistent pattern we’ve observed is that IT decision makers are far more similar than they are different.
Nonetheless, in this year’s Global Tech Outlook research, which surveyed 1,341 IT decision makers from June through August of 2021, we spotted a few differences of interest around digital transformation, including differences that were also present in past surveys.
Planning vs. agility: 5 ways leaders can find a balance
The global pandemic caused a fierce, sudden shift in just about every aspect of life, both at home and at work. For business leaders, it was the redirect of a lifetime as statistics and business forecasts gave way to corporate survival instinct.
Restaurant chains sold fresh groceries and paper goods along with takeout orders. National hotel conglomerates offered day rates for employees needing somewhere to work remotely when being at home wasn’t cutting it. Alcohol distilleries shifted gears to mass-produce hand sanitizer.
Coming out the other side, we’re able to see the positive takeaways from an unprecedented crisis, including proof that the ability to shift quickly can be the most important business skill of all. This begs the question: Given lessons learned in 2020, how can enterprise leaders plan for business growth while maintaining the ability to be flexible in an unpredictable landscape?
Red Hat Global Customer Tech Outlook 2022: Hybrid and multicloud strategies lead the way as funding priorities hold steady
Results from Red Hat's annual Global Tech Outlook survey are in, and as in years past we explore what the data reveals about the current state of cloud and organizations' cloud strategies, their major funding priorities, and the factors influencing digital transformation success. This helps us not only understand the current business environment, but also how we can better serve our customers and help meet their needs. Here, we highlight key findings from the report and how these results have changed over time.
Hailo-8 NPU bundles up with Kontron Pico-ITX and embedded PC
Kontron is providing Hailo’s up to 26-TOPS, 3-TOPS per Watt Hailo-8 NPU with its i.MX8M-based pITX-iMX8M Pico-ITX SBC and Whiskey Lake based KBox A-150-WKL systems running Linux. Hailo continues its slow-rolling conquest of the embedded computing world by announcing another hardware partner that will offer its Hailo-8 NPU, once again via the Hailo-8 M.2 AI Acceleration Module. The up to 26-TOPS, 3-TOPS per Watt NPU module can be purchased with Kontron’s pITX-iMX8M, a Pico-ITX board equipped with NXP’s i.MX8M, as well as its compact KBox A-150-WKL embedded PC with Intel’s 8th Gen Whiskey Lake platform.
Python: Please stop screwing over Linux distros
This comic is almost 4 years old and it has become much worse since. Python is a mess. I really want to like Python. I have used it for many years and in many projects, including SourceHut, which was predominantly developed in Python. But I simply can’t handle it anymore, and I have been hard at work removing Python from my stack. This has always been a problem with Python, but in the past few years everyone and their cousin decided to “solve” it by building another mess which is totally incompatible with all of the others, all of the “solutions” enjoying varying levels of success in the community and none of them blessed as the official answer. I manage my Python packages in the only way which I think is sane: installing them from my Linux distribution’s package manager. I maintain a few dozen Python packages for Alpine Linux myself. It’s from this perspective that, throughout all of this turmoil in Python’s packaging world, I have found myself feeling especially put out.
Mozilla: Performance, Voice and More
Parrot OS vs Kali Linux vs Ubuntu Comparison: Which To Choose?
Linux has been known for its different distributions that cater to different needs. The most famous among all is the Kali Linux which is a penetration testing oriented for security professionals. From the time it has been released, it has gone through various iterations in the form of updates while others were also being developed throughout the globe. There are also alternative choices for those who like to look at options. Our detailed comparison between Parrot OS vs Kali Linux vs Ubuntu will help you decide to choose the best Linux for you. We have compared and analysed and taken into consideration various factors.
