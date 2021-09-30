EndeavourOS: Our ISO refresh is coming soon
It’s been a couple of months since we released our ISO-NEXT release and we are completely aware of the bugs in it that have risen to the surface, which have become major obstacles through time.
As we explained earlier, the ISO had received a complete overhaul between April and August and after releasing the community gave us very valuable feedback by submitting bug reports.
Joe and Manuel, together with a lot of help from our community members and the Calamares dev community, began starting to improve the ISO and with every improvement, another issue arose.
Among those improvements are Nvidia handling, Grub and lots of other improvements we will reveal in the release announcement.
