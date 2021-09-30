EverSticky: Sticky Notes App For Your Linux Desktop That Syncs With Evernote EverSticky is a simple new Qt sticky notes tool for Linux that synchronizes with Evernote and displays rich text formatting. The application lets users quickly take notes using post-it note-like windows displayed on their desktop. The notes are automatically saved, and synchronized to Evernote (including free Evernote accounts) at a given interval or on demand. Eversticky sticky notes The sticky notes are accompanied by a tray icon from where users can create a new note (new notes can also be created by using the + button from an existing sticky note), force sync to Evernote, bring the notes to the foreground, log out of Evernote, and access the application settings. In the settings you'll find options like setting the sync interval, check for application updates, and set the tray icon style to light or dark.

Open Hardware/Modding Leftovers and Advanced Keyboards for Linux Goofoo Cube - A $99 easy-to-assemble 3D printer for beginners (Crowdfunding) - CNX Software

Upcycling of software +++ FSFE Translators +++ Router Freedom at risk in In our November Newsletter learn why device neutrality and upcycling of software are essential to make (re-)using our hardware more resource-efficient. Read about the key role translators play in the FSFE and about the loss of Router Freedom in Latvia. Watch a new video on Free Software core values, and follow our community events.

Machine Learning Shushes Stressed Dogs | Hackaday [Clairette] has had a particularly difficult time adapting to her friends leaving every day, but thankfully her human [Nathaniel Felleke] was able to come up with a clever solution. He trained a TinyML neural net to detect when she barked and used and Arduino to play a sound byte to sooth her. The sound bytes in question are recordings of [Nathaniel]’s mom either praising or scolding [Clairette], and as you can see from the video below, they seem to work quite well. To train the network, [Nathaniel] worked with several datasets to avoid overfitting, including one he created himself using actual recordings of barks and ambient sounds within his own house. He used Eon Tuner, a tool by Edge Impulse, to help find the best model to use and perform the training. He uploaded the trained network to an Arduino Nano 33 BLE Sense running Mbed OS, and a second Arduino handled playing sound bytes via an Adafruit Music Maker Featherwing.

6 Best Programmable and Mechanical Keyboards For Linux 2021 With Windows all keyboards are compatible but most are with Mac as well. If we talk about Linux/Unix then there are few which are compatible with it in which some functions might not work at all or work partially. These are mostly for Ubuntu, CentOS, Debian and even Kali Linux. We have tested the 6 best Mechanical and Programmable Keyboards available for Linux that are suitable for gaming and programming, with typing in mind.