Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

today's leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 16th of November 2021 06:14:02 PM Filed under
Misc
  • The Month of LibreOffice, November 2021 – Half-way point!

    Two weeks ago, we started the Month of LibreOffice, giving thanks to all contributions across our projects. Everyone who takes part can claim a sticker pack – and at the end of the month, we’ll award some extra merchandise to ten lucky winners as well!

    So, how’s it looking so far? Well, so far we’ve awarded 277 sticker packs! If you see your name (or username) on that page, check this blog when the month ends with details. And if you’re not there yet, read on to find out how you can join in…

  • Ora2Pg v23.0 released

    Version 23.0 of Ora2Pg, a free and reliable tool used to migrate an Oracle database to PostgreSQL, has been officially released and is publicly available for download.

    This release fix several issues reported since last release and adds several new features and improvements.

  • PostgreSQL: PostgreSQL Weekly News - November 14, 2021

    PostgreSQL 14.1, 13.5, 12.9, 11.14, 10.19, and 9.6.24 released. This is the final release in the 9.6 series, so put those upgrade plans in action if you haven't already.

  • Ubuntu Blog: Design and Web team summary – 16 November 2021

    The Web and design team at Canonical run two-week iterations building and maintaining all of the Canonical websites and product web interfaces. Here are some of the highlights of our completed work from this iteration.

  • Secure your Open-Source Freedom for 10 years

    For example, Ubuntu 16.04 Pro will continue to get security updates until 2026.

  • Destination Linux 252: COSMIC Level Review of Fedora 35

    This week’s episode of Destination Linux, we are going to take a look at Fedora 35 now that it’s out. All of our hosts have been playing with this distro and it’s time to share our thoughts. Then we’re going to discuss a new desktop environment from System76. Plus we’ve also got our famous tips, tricks and software picks. All of this and so much more this week on Destination Linux. So whether you’re brand new to Linux and open source or a guru of sudo. This is the podcast for you.

  • the problematic GPL “or later” clause

    However, for all of the success of the GPLv3 drafting process, it must be noted that the GPL is ultimately published by the Free Software Foundation, an organization that many have questioned the long-term viability of lately. When the “or later version” clause was first introduced to the GPL, it was unthinkable that the Free Software Foundation could ever be in such a state of affairs, but now it is.

    And this is ultimately the problem: what happens if the FSF shuts down, and has to liquidate? What if an intellectual property troll acquires the GNU copyright assignments, or acquires the trademark rights to the FSF name, and publishes a new GPL version? There are many possibilities to be concerned about, but developers can do two things to mitigate the damage.

    First, they can stop using the “or later” clause in new GPL-licensed code. This will, effectively, limit those projects from being upgraded to new versions of the GPL, which may be published by a compromised FSF. In so doing, projects should be able to avoid relicensing discussions, as GPLv3-only code is compatible with GPLv3-or-later: the common denominator in this case is GPLv3.

    Second, they can stop assigning copyright to the FSF. In the event that the FSF becomes compromised, for example, by an intellectual property troll, this limits the scope of their possible war chest for malicious GPL enforcement litigation. As we have learned from the McHardy cases involving Netfilter, in a project with multiple copyright holders, effective GPL enforcement litigation is most effective when done as a class action. In this way, dilution of the FSF copyright assignment pool protects the commons over time from exposure to malicious litigation by a compromised FSF.

»

More in Tux Machines

EverSticky: Sticky Notes App For Your Linux Desktop That Syncs With Evernote

EverSticky is a simple new Qt sticky notes tool for Linux that synchronizes with Evernote and displays rich text formatting. The application lets users quickly take notes using post-it note-like windows displayed on their desktop. The notes are automatically saved, and synchronized to Evernote (including free Evernote accounts) at a given interval or on demand. Eversticky sticky notes The sticky notes are accompanied by a tray icon from where users can create a new note (new notes can also be created by using the + button from an existing sticky note), force sync to Evernote, bring the notes to the foreground, log out of Evernote, and access the application settings. In the settings you'll find options like setting the sync interval, check for application updates, and set the tray icon style to light or dark. Read more

Open Hardware/Modding Leftovers and Advanced Keyboards for Linux

  • Goofoo Cube - A $99 easy-to-assemble 3D printer for beginners (Crowdfunding) - CNX Software
  • Upcycling of software +++ FSFE Translators +++ Router Freedom at risk in

    In our November Newsletter learn why device neutrality and upcycling of software are essential to make (re-)using our hardware more resource-efficient. Read about the key role translators play in the FSFE and about the loss of Router Freedom in Latvia. Watch a new video on Free Software core values, and follow our community events.

  • Machine Learning Shushes Stressed Dogs | Hackaday

    [Clairette] has had a particularly difficult time adapting to her friends leaving every day, but thankfully her human [Nathaniel Felleke] was able to come up with a clever solution. He trained a TinyML neural net to detect when she barked and used and Arduino to play a sound byte to sooth her. The sound bytes in question are recordings of [Nathaniel]’s mom either praising or scolding [Clairette], and as you can see from the video below, they seem to work quite well. To train the network, [Nathaniel] worked with several datasets to avoid overfitting, including one he created himself using actual recordings of barks and ambient sounds within his own house. He used Eon Tuner, a tool by Edge Impulse, to help find the best model to use and perform the training. He uploaded the trained network to an Arduino Nano 33 BLE Sense running Mbed OS, and a second Arduino handled playing sound bytes via an Adafruit Music Maker Featherwing.

  • 6 Best Programmable and Mechanical Keyboards For Linux 2021

    With Windows all keyboards are compatible but most are with Mac as well. If we talk about Linux/Unix then there are few which are compatible with it in which some functions might not work at all or work partially. These are mostly for Ubuntu, CentOS, Debian and even Kali Linux. We have tested the 6 best Mechanical and Programmable Keyboards available for Linux that are suitable for gaming and programming, with typing in mind.

Android Leftovers

Robert Roth: Calculator and GTK4

It was a long time since I last wrote, but important news coming up, so I thought it's time to post again. The kind Christopher Davis has spent some time on porting Calculator to GTK4, a process which looks like complete to me know, with the merge into master happening fairly soon. This was a lot of work, given the framework changes, and would be nice to have some testing mileage on it, so I'm asking the curious people to check it out, and report any issues you may find. Currently it is only available on the merge request branch, but it is fairly easy to try out using Builder. Thanks go out to the developers behind Builder+Flatpak for building up the whole ecosystem which makes development fairly easy without breaking the local environment, and without having to maintain a full JHBuild environment. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6