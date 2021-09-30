today's leftovers
The Month of LibreOffice, November 2021 – Half-way point!
Two weeks ago, we started the Month of LibreOffice, giving thanks to all contributions across our projects. Everyone who takes part can claim a sticker pack – and at the end of the month, we’ll award some extra merchandise to ten lucky winners as well!
So, how’s it looking so far? Well, so far we’ve awarded 277 sticker packs! If you see your name (or username) on that page, check this blog when the month ends with details. And if you’re not there yet, read on to find out how you can join in…
Ora2Pg v23.0 released
Version 23.0 of Ora2Pg, a free and reliable tool used to migrate an Oracle database to PostgreSQL, has been officially released and is publicly available for download.
This release fix several issues reported since last release and adds several new features and improvements.
PostgreSQL: PostgreSQL Weekly News - November 14, 2021
PostgreSQL 14.1, 13.5, 12.9, 11.14, 10.19, and 9.6.24 released. This is the final release in the 9.6 series, so put those upgrade plans in action if you haven't already.
Ubuntu Blog: Design and Web team summary – 16 November 2021
The Web and design team at Canonical run two-week iterations building and maintaining all of the Canonical websites and product web interfaces. Here are some of the highlights of our completed work from this iteration.
Secure your Open-Source Freedom for 10 years
For example, Ubuntu 16.04 Pro will continue to get security updates until 2026.
Destination Linux 252: COSMIC Level Review of Fedora 35
This week’s episode of Destination Linux, we are going to take a look at Fedora 35 now that it’s out. All of our hosts have been playing with this distro and it’s time to share our thoughts. Then we’re going to discuss a new desktop environment from System76. Plus we’ve also got our famous tips, tricks and software picks. All of this and so much more this week on Destination Linux. So whether you’re brand new to Linux and open source or a guru of sudo. This is the podcast for you.
the problematic GPL “or later” clause
However, for all of the success of the GPLv3 drafting process, it must be noted that the GPL is ultimately published by the Free Software Foundation, an organization that many have questioned the long-term viability of lately. When the “or later version” clause was first introduced to the GPL, it was unthinkable that the Free Software Foundation could ever be in such a state of affairs, but now it is.
And this is ultimately the problem: what happens if the FSF shuts down, and has to liquidate? What if an intellectual property troll acquires the GNU copyright assignments, or acquires the trademark rights to the FSF name, and publishes a new GPL version? There are many possibilities to be concerned about, but developers can do two things to mitigate the damage.
First, they can stop using the “or later” clause in new GPL-licensed code. This will, effectively, limit those projects from being upgraded to new versions of the GPL, which may be published by a compromised FSF. In so doing, projects should be able to avoid relicensing discussions, as GPLv3-only code is compatible with GPLv3-or-later: the common denominator in this case is GPLv3.
Second, they can stop assigning copyright to the FSF. In the event that the FSF becomes compromised, for example, by an intellectual property troll, this limits the scope of their possible war chest for malicious GPL enforcement litigation. As we have learned from the McHardy cases involving Netfilter, in a project with multiple copyright holders, effective GPL enforcement litigation is most effective when done as a class action. In this way, dilution of the FSF copyright assignment pool protects the commons over time from exposure to malicious litigation by a compromised FSF.
EverSticky: Sticky Notes App For Your Linux Desktop That Syncs With Evernote
EverSticky is a simple new Qt sticky notes tool for Linux that synchronizes with Evernote and displays rich text formatting. The application lets users quickly take notes using post-it note-like windows displayed on their desktop. The notes are automatically saved, and synchronized to Evernote (including free Evernote accounts) at a given interval or on demand. Eversticky sticky notes The sticky notes are accompanied by a tray icon from where users can create a new note (new notes can also be created by using the + button from an existing sticky note), force sync to Evernote, bring the notes to the foreground, log out of Evernote, and access the application settings. In the settings you'll find options like setting the sync interval, check for application updates, and set the tray icon style to light or dark.
Open Hardware/Modding Leftovers and Advanced Keyboards for Linux
Android Leftovers
Robert Roth: Calculator and GTK4
It was a long time since I last wrote, but important news coming up, so I thought it's time to post again. The kind Christopher Davis has spent some time on porting Calculator to GTK4, a process which looks like complete to me know, with the merge into master happening fairly soon. This was a lot of work, given the framework changes, and would be nice to have some testing mileage on it, so I'm asking the curious people to check it out, and report any issues you may find. Currently it is only available on the merge request branch, but it is fairly easy to try out using Builder. Thanks go out to the developers behind Builder+Flatpak for building up the whole ecosystem which makes development fairly easy without breaking the local environment, and without having to maintain a full JHBuild environment.
