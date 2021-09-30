Audiocasts/Shows: JingPad A1 and More
The JingPad A1 Linux Tablet, Full Review! - Invidious
The final version of the JingPad A1 tablet has arrived at the LearnLinuxTV studio, and I'll give you my thoughts on the finished product. The JingPad A1 claims to be the first consumer-ready Linux tablet, and I put it to the test in this video.
Live - Building a New Linux Experience - Invidious
Back to the code... building out the experience and testing. Today we start to add some instructions and user tests.
More Steam Deck details and delays, System76 makes their own desktop while under fire - Linux News - Invidious
Xubuntu 21.10 Quick overview #Shorts - Invidious
A Quick overview of Xubuntu 21.10
Red Hat Satellite 6.10 is now available
We are pleased to announce the availability of Red Hat Satellite 6.10. This release includes many new and updated features, including improved support for Secure Environments and new features to simplify operation and administration. Red Hat Satellite streamlines the deployment and maintenance life cycle of Red Hat environments to enable organizations to focus on their lines-of-business applications and reduce operations overhead. In 6.10, Satellite improves the user experience by focusing on simplicity and enhancing support for secure environments.
Games: Fury Unleashed, Whalenought, Open Hexagon, and More
10 risks when dual-booting operating systems
Today, it is common to have several operating systems installed natively on a computer. If, for instance, you need to use both Linux and Windows interchangeably, the best thing you can do is Dual-boot your machine obliging you to select which operating system to boot every time you turn on your PC. Dual-booting your machine, for instance, Windows and Linux, can positively boost productivity and negatively introduce risks and issues that affect performance. Have you considered installing a second or third operating system and want to be aware of the risks? Then you are at the correct place, mate. Having Windows and Linux on your PC gives you the best of both worlds. Nevertheless, it is not always smooth cruising. Dual-booting sometimes causes issues, some of which are challenging to foresee; as the saying goes, every Pro has its con.
