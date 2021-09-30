today's howtos
-
Getting Started with Docker: Dry – interactive CLI for Docker containers
There are some great tools that make Docker easier to use. We covered the web-based Portainer CE in the previous article in this series.
But what if you want an easy way to manage Docker from the terminal? Dry is a terminal application to manage Docker and Docker Swarm.
Dry shows information about containers, images and networks, and, if running a Swarm cluster, it shows information about nodes, service, stacks and the rest of Swarm constructs. It can be used with both local or remote Docker daemons.
Besides showing information, Dry can be used to manage Docker. Most of the commands that the official Docker CLI provides are available in Dry with the same behaviour.
-
Output your microphone to a remote computers speaker - blackMORE Ops
The following command will Output your microphone to a remote computers speaker.
-
Easily Create Virtual Machines in Linux With QEMU-based Quickgui
At present, it is fairly easy to create virtual machines thanks to programs like VirtualBox, VMware, and a few others.
You can still install VirtualBox in your Linux system to proceed. But, in this article, I put my focus on an exciting tool that’s simple to use, works fast, and quickly helps you to spin up a virtual machine, i.e., Quickgui.
-
How to dual-boot Ubuntu and Windows 11
-
How to install Erlang on Ubuntu 20.04
Erlang is a functional, general-purpose, concurrent programming language and garbage-collected runtime environment built for concurrency, fault tolerance, and distributed application architectures. It is supported and maintained by Ericsson OTP product unit.
-
How to Install PHP 8.1 on Debian 11 Bullseye - LinuxCapable
PHP 8.1 is a significant update of the PHP language that will be “officially” released on November 25, 2021. This is a giant leap forward from the existing PHP 8.0 release with the new PHP 8.1 is bringing enums, fibers, never return type, final class constants, intersection types, read-only properties amongst the long list of new features and changes.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to import the Ondřej Surý Repository and install PHP 8.1 on your Debian 11 Bullseye system.
-
Red Hat (RHEL) 9 Netinstall Guide / GNOME 40 Tour [Full Install Guide] – If Not True Then False
This is full guide, howto install RHEL 9 (Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9 Plow) using boot iso image. I use here RHEL 9 Beta iso image, but this will work later pretty much same way, when final Red Hat 9 arrives. I install Red Hat 9 Workstation, but also RHEL 9 Server installation is possible using exactly same method. I also use network installation (netinstall), but you can also download and use full Red Hat 9 DVD iso image.
-
Toggle Panel Visibility & Custom GNOME Shell All-In-One via Extension | UbuntuHandbook
How to hide top-bar, remove left dock and ‘Activities’, as well as toggle visibility of a few other Gnome Panel items are often asked questions. I used to use a few extensions to do the jobs until met ‘Just Perfection’.
Just Perfection includes a list of options to toggle visibility of GNOME UI Elements, customize panel size, padding, and change the behavior.
-
Audiocasts/Shows: JingPad A1 and More
Red Hat Satellite 6.10 is now available
We are pleased to announce the availability of Red Hat Satellite 6.10. This release includes many new and updated features, including improved support for Secure Environments and new features to simplify operation and administration. Red Hat Satellite streamlines the deployment and maintenance life cycle of Red Hat environments to enable organizations to focus on their lines-of-business applications and reduce operations overhead. In 6.10, Satellite improves the user experience by focusing on simplicity and enhancing support for secure environments.
Games: Fury Unleashed, Whalenought, Open Hexagon, and More
10 risks when dual-booting operating systems
Today, it is common to have several operating systems installed natively on a computer. If, for instance, you need to use both Linux and Windows interchangeably, the best thing you can do is Dual-boot your machine obliging you to select which operating system to boot every time you turn on your PC. Dual-booting your machine, for instance, Windows and Linux, can positively boost productivity and negatively introduce risks and issues that affect performance. Have you considered installing a second or third operating system and want to be aware of the risks? Then you are at the correct place, mate. Having Windows and Linux on your PC gives you the best of both worlds. Nevertheless, it is not always smooth cruising. Dual-booting sometimes causes issues, some of which are challenging to foresee; as the saying goes, every Pro has its con.
