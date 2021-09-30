Language Selection

Tuesday 16th of November 2021
HowTos
  • Getting Started with Docker: Dry – interactive CLI for Docker containers

    There are some great tools that make Docker easier to use. We covered the web-based Portainer CE in the previous article in this series.

    But what if you want an easy way to manage Docker from the terminal? Dry is a terminal application to manage Docker and Docker Swarm.

    Dry shows information about containers, images and networks, and, if running a Swarm cluster, it shows information about nodes, service, stacks and the rest of Swarm constructs. It can be used with both local or remote Docker daemons.

    Besides showing information, Dry can be used to manage Docker. Most of the commands that the official Docker CLI provides are available in Dry with the same behaviour.

  • Output your microphone to a remote computers speaker - blackMORE Ops

    The following command will Output your microphone to a remote computers speaker.

  • Easily Create Virtual Machines in Linux With QEMU-based Quickgui

    At present, it is fairly easy to create virtual machines thanks to programs like VirtualBox, VMware, and a few others.

    You can still install VirtualBox in your Linux system to proceed. But, in this article, I put my focus on an exciting tool that’s simple to use, works fast, and quickly helps you to spin up a virtual machine, i.e., Quickgui.

  • How to dual-boot Ubuntu and Windows 11
  • How to install Erlang on Ubuntu 20.04

    Erlang is a functional, general-purpose, concurrent programming language and garbage-collected runtime environment built for concurrency, fault tolerance, and distributed application architectures. It is supported and maintained by Ericsson OTP product unit.

  • How to Install PHP 8.1 on Debian 11 Bullseye - LinuxCapable

    PHP 8.1 is a significant update of the PHP language that will be “officially” released on November 25, 2021. This is a giant leap forward from the existing PHP 8.0 release with the new PHP 8.1 is bringing enums, fibers, never return type, final class constants, intersection types, read-only properties amongst the long list of new features and changes.

    In the following tutorial, you will learn how to import the Ondřej Surý Repository and install PHP 8.1 on your Debian 11 Bullseye system.

  • Red Hat (RHEL) 9 Netinstall Guide / GNOME 40 Tour [Full Install Guide] – If Not True Then False

    This is full guide, howto install RHEL 9 (Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9 Plow) using boot iso image. I use here RHEL 9 Beta iso image, but this will work later pretty much same way, when final Red Hat 9 arrives. I install Red Hat 9 Workstation, but also RHEL 9 Server installation is possible using exactly same method. I also use network installation (netinstall), but you can also download and use full Red Hat 9 DVD iso image.

  • Toggle Panel Visibility & Custom GNOME Shell All-In-One via Extension | UbuntuHandbook

    How to hide top-bar, remove left dock and ‘Activities’, as well as toggle visibility of a few other Gnome Panel items are often asked questions. I used to use a few extensions to do the jobs until met ‘Just Perfection’.

    Just Perfection includes a list of options to toggle visibility of GNOME UI Elements, customize panel size, padding, and change the behavior.

Audiocasts/Shows: JingPad A1 and More

Red Hat Satellite 6.10 is now available

We are pleased to announce the availability of Red Hat Satellite 6.10. This release includes many new and updated features, including improved support for Secure Environments and new features to simplify operation and administration. Red Hat Satellite streamlines the deployment and maintenance life cycle of Red Hat environments to enable organizations to focus on their lines-of-business applications and reduce operations overhead. In 6.10, Satellite improves the user experience by focusing on simplicity and enhancing support for secure environments. Read more

Games: Fury Unleashed, Whalenought, Open Hexagon, and More

  • Blast through a comic book online in the latest Fury Unleashed update | GamingOnLinux

    Fury Unleashed, a modern action-platformer that has an awesome style to it recently had a huge upgrade finally bringing with it online co-op support. Taking inspiration from other rogue-lite platformers including Dead Cells and Rogue Legacy with a little explosive flair from Contra and Metal Slug it certainly delivers. One of the key points of interest in Fury Unleashed is how you're playing through a living comic book, with ink being your main valuable resource. Each room you blast through is a different panel from this comic.

  • Tactical cyberpunk turn-based RPG Mechajammer launches December 2 | GamingOnLinux

    Mechajammer from developer Whalenought Studios and publisher Modern Wolf, is an upcoming cyberpunk horror CRPG set on a grim future colony world and it's set to release on December 2. Giving you plenty of freedom in how you approach the game with the open-world design, they said it was "designed with the player agency as the key focus". How you do things is down to you. Set in a far-future Earth that has been ravaged by overcrowding, pollution, and war - Mechajammer looks like it ticks a lot of boxes for me and that's some pretty tasty looking pixel-art included too.

  • Plan ahead and heist away in Spirited Thief, with an open Alpha on Steam | GamingOnLinux

    Need something fresh this week? How about scouting out and planning for a heist? That's what you'll be doing in Spirited Thief and you can get in on the action early. Planned to release on Steam in 2022, the developer has turned on their Steam Playtest, so anyone can request access to play through the current open Alpha version. The developer mentioned they've been developing some of it on Manjaro Linux too which is interesting to see.

  • Open Hexagon, a spiritual successor to Super Hexagon is out now | GamingOnLinux

    Inspired firmly by Super Hexagon with approval from Terry Cavanagh, the fast-paced and adrenaline-inducing paced arcade experience Open Hexagon is now available after leaving Early Access. With simple gameplay it's easy to get into but it gets hard - really damn hard! You get four actions with spinning, swapping by 180° degrees, and focus (slow down). It requires a lot of concentration and good timing with your fingers. Your goal is always the same: last as long as possible.

  • Base-building bronze-age RTS TFC: The Fertile Crescent has a new demo on Steam | GamingOnLinux

    TFC: The Fertile Crescent continued to be upgraded for the upcoming Steam release and now there's a new demo available with online multiplayer. "Inspired by the real history of the Near East Bronze Age era, TFC utilizes classic RTS elements while offering a unique perspective for the genre. Taking technological limitations and advancements into account, players will need to carefully consider how to spend their precious Knowledge Points, as they explore the Village Improvements that are designed to enable players to quickly counter an opponent’s strategy."

10 risks when dual-booting operating systems

Today, it is common to have several operating systems installed natively on a computer. If, for instance, you need to use both Linux and Windows interchangeably, the best thing you can do is Dual-boot your machine obliging you to select which operating system to boot every time you turn on your PC. Dual-booting your machine, for instance, Windows and Linux, can positively boost productivity and negatively introduce risks and issues that affect performance. Have you considered installing a second or third operating system and want to be aware of the risks? Then you are at the correct place, mate. Having Windows and Linux on your PC gives you the best of both worlds. Nevertheless, it is not always smooth cruising. Dual-booting sometimes causes issues, some of which are challenging to foresee; as the saying goes, every Pro has its con. Read more

