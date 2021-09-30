Red Hat: CentOS 8.5, Automation/Ansible, ARMv7 Shun, and New Fedora 35 ISOs
CentOS Linux 8 Updated Against RHEL 8.5 Before Going EOL - Phoronix
Following last week's release of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.5, CentOS Linux 8 version 2111 has been released as its RHEL 8.5 rebuild. This comes ahead of CentOS 8 becoming end-of-life at year's end.
Top 10 reasons to use automation
Are you unsure whether Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform is right for you? Or are you having problems convincing other people in your organization to give automation a try?
Have no fear! We’re here to help with our top 10 reasons to use Ansible Automation Platform in your organization. And, in the grand tradition of late night talk shows of yore, we’ll count these down from ten.
Fedora Linux 37 intends to end support for 32-bit ARM architecture
For implementation in Fedora Linux 37 scheduled transfer into the discharge legacy architecture ARMv7, also known as ARM32 or armhfp. All development efforts for ARM systems plan to focus on the ARM64 (Aarch64) architecture. The change has not yet been reviewed by the Fedora Engineering Steering Committee, which is responsible for the technical development of the Fedora distribution. If approved, the last 32-bit ARM release will be Fedora 36 with updates until June 2023.
Ben Williams: F35-2021115 Updated Lives Released
The Fedora Respins SIG is pleased to announce the latest release of Updated F35-2021115-Live ISOs, carrying the 5.14-14-200 kernel. This is the First Set of Fedora 35 updated isos.
This set of updated isos will save considerable amounts of updates after install. ((for new installs.)(New installs of Workstation have about 918MB of updates savings )).
Audiocasts/Shows: JingPad A1 and More
Red Hat Satellite 6.10 is now available
We are pleased to announce the availability of Red Hat Satellite 6.10. This release includes many new and updated features, including improved support for Secure Environments and new features to simplify operation and administration. Red Hat Satellite streamlines the deployment and maintenance life cycle of Red Hat environments to enable organizations to focus on their lines-of-business applications and reduce operations overhead. In 6.10, Satellite improves the user experience by focusing on simplicity and enhancing support for secure environments.
Games: Fury Unleashed, Whalenought, Open Hexagon, and More
10 risks when dual-booting operating systems
Today, it is common to have several operating systems installed natively on a computer. If, for instance, you need to use both Linux and Windows interchangeably, the best thing you can do is Dual-boot your machine obliging you to select which operating system to boot every time you turn on your PC. Dual-booting your machine, for instance, Windows and Linux, can positively boost productivity and negatively introduce risks and issues that affect performance. Have you considered installing a second or third operating system and want to be aware of the risks? Then you are at the correct place, mate. Having Windows and Linux on your PC gives you the best of both worlds. Nevertheless, it is not always smooth cruising. Dual-booting sometimes causes issues, some of which are challenging to foresee; as the saying goes, every Pro has its con.
