In this tutorial, we will show you how to install WPS Office on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, WPS Office is a high-performing, yet considerably more affordable solution that is recognized as a preferred alternative to Microsoft Office and is fully compatible and comparable to Microsoft PowerPoint, Excel, and Word. Although the WPSoffcie is a premium office suite, however, it is available free of cost for personal usage, thus being a cross-platform product, one can use it free of cost on Microsoft Windows, Linux, macOS, and Android. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the WPS Office on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.

Today we are looking at how to change the Debian version for Crostini on a Chromebook. Crostini is the Linux Development platform on a Chromebook. The Current options are Debian 9 (stretch), 10 (buster), and 11 (bullseye). Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

To install software’s on Ubuntu or any other Linux distributions, you might notice that you would have to download .dep or .rmp files and then double click or run them through the terminal. While it is convenient and easy to install software for their respective distributions users, it is not convenient for the developer. The developer has to create multiple files and packages for that specific software needed for that distribution. That’s where AppImage comes into play.

In this guide, you will learn how to install and setup phpLDAPadmin on Debian 10/Debian 11. phpLDAPadmin (also known as PLA) is a web-based application written in PHP for administering LDAP servers. PLA is designed to manage records in an LDAP server, including creating, modifying, deleting records.

During the first episode of the Linus Tech Tips linux challenge Linus completely destroyed his PopOS install by trying to install Steam, I know it sounds crazy but it happened and the bug has been fixed in PopOS and worked on in Debian

Two incredibly useful command line utilities that allow you to split up large, unwieldy text files are 'split' and 'csplit'. Part of the GNU coreutils, 'split' and 'csplit' allow you to split a file based on line count, byte size or based on pattern matching.

Programming Leftovers What's wrong with my footprintWKT? Long, long ago, the elder gods of GIS (Geographic Information System) judged that there were only three fundamental shapes you needed for digital mapping on a plane, and that they were all based on points:

Rakudo Weekly News: 2021.46 Cro Once Again The Cro Development team proudly announced version 0.8.7 of Cro, the set of Raku libraries for building reactive distributed systems, lovingly crafted to take advantage of all Raku has to offer. Sites such as raku.land and the IRC logs server beta run Cro in production. Check out all the fixes, improvements and new features such as async reverse proxying and improved warnings from rendering templates with undefined values.

Some notes on using esbuild I’ve been writing more frontend code in the last year or two – I’ve been making a bunch of little Vue projects. (for example nginx playground, sql playground, this dns lookup tool, and a couple of others)

Adam Young: Calling a Function in Assembly In my last post, I reversed a string. I want to build on that to make reusable code; I want to reverse multiple strings. I do this by turning the reverse code into a function and then call it. The first step is to reorder the code so that the logic to reverse the string is at the end, and is called using the BL (Branch with link) instruction. We also need to add a return at the end of our code so that we can continue processing. We make sure that the code to exit the program sits in between the calling point and the function.

Adam Young: Reversing a String in Assembly In my last post, I showed that I could modify a single character in a string. I want to build upon that to perform more complext string manipulations. Lets start with something simple. First, lets change a character other than the first. Since we want to reverse the string, changing the last character is a good next step. Insert this into the middle of the previous example.

Implement client-side search on your website with this JavaScript tool Search is a must-have for any website or application. A simple search widget can allow users to comb through your entire blog. Or allow customers to browse your inventory. Building a custom photo gallery? Add a search box. Website search functionality is available from a variety of third-party vendors. Or you can take the DIY approach and build the entire backend to answer search API calls. Lunr.js works on the client-side through JavaScript. Instead of sending calls to a backend, Lunr looks up search terms in an index built on the client-side itself. This avoids expensive back-and-forth network calls between the browser and your server. There are plenty of tutorials online to showcase Lunr's website search functionality. But you can actually use Lunr.js to search any array of JavaScript objects. In this how-to, I build a search index for the top 100 books of all time. After that, I show you how to pre-build the index for faster indexing. I'll also show you how to make the most of Lunr's search options. And finally, I'll show off findmymastodon.com—a real-world implementation of Lunr.

AMD Releases ROCm AOMP 14.0 Compiler - Switches To New "amd-stg-open" Branch - Phoronix AMD released AOMP 14.0 during SC21 week as the newest version of their LLVM/Clang-based compiler providing OpenMP GPU offload support for Radeon graphics processors. AOMP 14.0 was released this morning as the newest version of this patched-up version of LLVM/Clang that gets OpenMP GPU offload into good shape with Radeon GPUs and AMD Instinct accelerators.

Making Your Own Touchpad With PWM and Rust After writing some quick firmware in Rust, he was reporting the values read by the PWM channels. Using python, he could get a good idea of the raw values that were being written over USB and visualized. So rather than implement filtering in hardware or firmware, he elected to do the filtering and processing on the host computer side in Python. We suspect this gave him much shorter iteration cycles.